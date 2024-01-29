Highlights Jazz has $52 million in projected cap space and could pursue a starting point guard and quality defenders.

Times in the NBA are about to change for many players, as we get closer and closer to that February 8th trade deadline. During the coming days, many contending teams will make their final moves to ensure they have a successful playoff run. Mid-table teams may push some deals to confirm a playoff spot, and the bottom-ranked franchises will either stay put or trade for expiring contracts and draft compensation, putting all their chips on next season.

Some teams are still likely to let their rosters remain unchanged until the end of the season, to then assess what went wrong and make their repairs during free agency in the summer. GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the teams that are projected to have the biggest spending margin during the offseason, predicting what they could do with their respective funds.

5 Utah Jazz

Projected Cap Space: $52,470,767

The Utah Jazz is still looking like potential sellers at the deadline, despite the trade rumors surrounding their star player, Lauri Markkanen, seemingly being shut down by the organization. Names like Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and even John Collins, who just arrived in Utah during the offseason, are all available for trade, in case a good enough deal comes through.

At the end of the season, Talen-Horton Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, and Kris Dunn are some players whose contracts are expiring, allowing them to enter free agency completely unrestricted to sign for whoever they so desire. Along with that, two of their brightest prospects, Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji, members of the 2022 draft class, have a team option on their contracts, which will probably be activated. If opted into, the Jazz will likely have to sign relatively lucrative contract extensions for both players, which may take some of their projected cap space for the 2025 season.

Utah's highest-paid players Expiration season Guaranteed salary John Collins 2025-26 (player option) $78.5 million Collin Sexton 2025-26 $54.4 million Jordan Clarkson 2025-26 $51.8 million

This will also be the case for Lauri Markkanen, who will enter the last year of his deal next season, and if they can't agree on a fee for his extension, then he will likely be moved by this time next season.

With this projected $52 million, the Jazz has some decisions to make, like choosing if they want to re-sign the expiring contracts of those previously mentioned players, which will likely take half of the cap space if they decide to do so. If not, they'll have to use the money to fill their roster spots, and if their current roster is a good indicator as to what they may decide to pursue, any starter-level point guard on the market will have an offer from the Jazz.

They could go after a star like James Harden or Jrue Holiday, but they're both expected to re-sign with their current teams. On the other hand, players like Tyus Jones, Mike Conley, and Markelle Fultz could be potential targets for the Jazz, with all three being unrestricted free agents, and expected to sign a deal that's lower than $20 million annually. With the remaining budget, they could look for quality defenders, as they currently rank in the bottom ten in the entire league.

4 Charlotte Hornets

Projected Cap Space: $53,616,300

Much like the Jazz, it seems like there's a trade rumor surrounding every member of the Charlotte Hornets roster. Most realistically, Miles Bridges has been linked to the Phoenix Suns after the trade deadline, as his contract expires by the end of the year, and they'd likely have to pay him over $20 million to keep him on the roster.

Speaking of expiring deals, the Hornets are projected to look like an entirely different team at the start of the 2024-25 season, as Gordon Hayward, Frank Ntilikina and the recently acquired Kyle Lowry are all out of a deal by the end of the year. Granted, both Hayward and Lowry are also expected to either be waived or traded before their contracts come to an end, but the point here is that they won't be wearing a Hornets jersey for much longer.

Charlotte's highest-paid players Expiration season Guaranteed salary LaMelo Ball 2028-29 $216.8 million PJ Washington 2025-26 $46.5 million Gordon Hayward 2023-24 $31.5 million

By either moving or leaving their contracts to expire, this will allow a lot of wiggle room for the front office to make their moves and re-strengthen the roster. Despite Mark Williams' potential, the center position is the biggest hole in the rotation, as well as the forward position that will remain after Bridges and Hayward's departures.

So, with $53 million, there are a lot of options to go after. Though it seems unlikely he'll leave San Francisco, Klay Thompson would be a great fit alongside LaMelo Ball, and they have the budget to give him a superior deal than whatever the Golden State Warriors have to offer. For the forward role, Tobias Harris is also a great choice, with his lucrative deal coming to an end this year as well, as his three-and-D skills will be of great use to the worst defense and bottom-two offense in the league. As for the big man spot, Clint Capela or Jonas Valančiūnas are good value centers on the market, as they are both rebounding machines, great on the pick-and-roll, and Valančiūnas can even offer some spacing on offense as well.

3 Orlando Magic

Projected Cap Space: $62,981,547

The Orlando Magic started the season as one of the best defensive teams in the entire league. Though they still rank in the top five, one thing that is worrying is their offense. Completely relying on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner hasn't been the greatest move by coach Jamahl Mosley, as Wagner has missed some time already this season, and his absence has been heavily noted, with the team falling to the eighth seed after being only behind the Celtics at one point.

They're rumored to have an interest in anticipating the expiration of Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris' contracts by trading them before the deadline. While they could do that and strengthen their case to make the playoffs, it is unlikely for them to actually make a run with their current roster.

Unfortunately for Magic fans, though this $62 million may look like it's enough to bring two or three high-quality players on the roster, you have to consider the roster's needs. They will also have to sign Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs to their rookie contract extensions, as they all have a team option entering next season.

Orlando's highest-paid players Expiration season Guaranteed salary Wendell Carter Jr. 2025-26 $35.8 million Cole Anthony 2026-27 (team option) $31.5 million Paolo Banchero 2025-26 (team option in 2025) $23.7 million

With heavy needs to improve on their offense, DeMar DeRozan could be a good fit if they end up pairing him with a competent shooter as well, like Buddy Hield or even Klay Thompson in the hypothetical that he doesn't ask for a huge contract like he's expected to.

One of the main focuses for the Magic during the offseason is getting a solidified point guard, who can run an offense and create a little bit of his own scoring. Mike Conley and Tyus Jones are great candidates for the role, as they'll likely be cheaper options that you can bundle up with a high-end scoring guy.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Cap Space: $74,250,459

Though it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to sign multiple max players during the offseason, it isn't entirely the case. This projected cap space value comes from the fact that, currently, only three of the 76ers players on the current roster are signed through next season.

It's clear Tyrese Maxey will have an extension before he even has the time to enter free agency, and that is sure to be a max-contract deal worth 25% of the team's cap space. Besides that, only Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer (who has a team option) are confirmed players in Philadelphia for next season.

Philadelphia's highest-paid players Expiration season Guaranteed salary Joel Embiid 2026-27 (player option) $154.2 million Tobias Harris 2023-24 $39.2 million Marcus Morris 2023-24 $17.1 million

At the beginning of the season, by trading Harden, the Sixers got three expiring contracts in return, which are likely to translate into the signing of a star if they aren't traded by the deadline. But for the rest of their roster, the only option is to either re-sign their important guys like De'Anthony Melton and Kelly Oubre or to build a completely different roster for next season.

This last option may look unlikely, but if the 76ers fail once again to achieve their ultimate goal, Daryl Morey will have the perfect chance to start again, while keeping the two stars on the roster, and constructing a lineup from scratch.

Considering if they sign similar role players to the same contracts they were under this season (which isn't at all likely), after extending Maxey, they'll have the room to sign another max-contract guy, with the departure of Tobias Harris and his hefty contract. Now, it is important to mention that it isn't guaranteed that Harris will leave Philadelphia at the end of the year, but he'll only be in the franchise's plans if he agrees to have a large pay cut, so if he finds another team that gives him another lucrative deal, don't expect him to stay in Philly.

We've mentioned DeRozan as one of the best offensive pieces in this free agency class, but technically, LeBron James is also available. His contract includes a player option at the end of the year, so if he chooses to decline it, the 76ers are a viable option for him. Unlikely? Yes, but since it's a technical possibility, we had to reference it. A player of that skillset is the most probable fit for the squad, someone who is great offensively, who will be good at playing off the ball as well, as Embiid will remain the face of the franchise, no matter who joins.

1 Detroit Pistons

Projected Cap Space: $77,276,213

Finally, and to probably no surprise, the Detroit Pistons currently have the most projected cap space for next season. The team's core will remain intact next season, with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Bojan Bogdanović having their contracts virtually safe for the coming year.

Troy Weaver, the franchise's general manager, likes to be active during the deadline, as he has done so for the last few years, so this season shouldn't be an exception, even if they rank as low as they do. Despite the fact that they have only won five games so far, the roster still contains a lot of quality players with a lot of upside, like Isaiah Stewart and Alec Burks.

Detroit's highest-paid players Expiration season Guaranteed salary Isaiah Stewart 2027-28 (team option) $50.2 million Cade Cunningham 2024-25 (team option) $24.9 million Bojan Bogdanović 2024-25 $20 million

With $77 million available to spend, the Pistons will need to essentially revamp their entire starting lineup, except for the point guard position. Aside from that, Detroit should be throwing offers out left, right, and center to all the top available free agents. They need defense, offense, and leadership, so anything they can get, they should. They also have their draft picks, so that would mean they have a very high chance of having the rights to the number one overall pick, which could result in another quality young talent entering the Pistons' locker room.

There isn't much that can go wrong for Detroit this offseason, as this season couldn't really have been worse than it is, so next season, if they can build on this year's disaster, it's automatically going to improve.

All contract info via Sportrac and Fanspo.