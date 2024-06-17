Highlights Newcastle could turn to some of their exciting youngsters this summer ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Alfie Harrison, Yankuba Minteh, and Alex Murphy are just some of the starlets that have already impressed.

Missing out on Europe and financial regulations could cause Eddie Howe to focus on youth next season.

Although the 2023/24 season has just come to a close, pre-season plans for Premier League clubs have been in place for some time now and it will not be long before preparations get underway for the next campaign. Newcastle United are no exception to this, with their pre-season tour of Japan already announced and it likely to be the case that the Toon Army will take part in some preparation matches closer to home before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Tyneside club have enjoyed a much more successful couple of years since the lucrative takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021 and the subsequent appointment of manager Eddie Howe. Having qualified for the Champions League with a fourth placed finish in the 2022/23 season and then finishing seventh last season, which saw them narrowly miss out on European qualification, Newcastle will be looking to kick on as they look to establish themselves as European regulars.

Since the takeover, Newcastle have been able to loosen the purse strings somewhat, with the additions of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to the Toon's ranks, however, the financial regulations in place mean that they must be savvy with their transfer business. Furthermore, with European qualification being a clear aim for the club, they will likely be required to comply with the squad regulations for European competitions in future seasons, such as eight of the 25-man squad being "club-trained" players.

Consequently, the transfer regulations and potential squad stipulations in the future may encourage Newcastle to look within, more specifically towards their youngsters and academy prospects who will be looking to progress their way into the first-team set up. This has clearly been at the forefront of the club's planning, with there being significant investments made into the youth system and several exciting young talents brought on board from other academies over the last couple of years. With that in mind, here are five youngsters who could emerge for Newcastle United this pre-season.

5 Leo Shahar

The England U17 International has impressed since his arrival on Tyneside

Right-back Leo Shahar is certainly a player for Newcastle fans to keep an eye on over the next couple of years, having put in some very impressive displays for both the Newcastle U21s and U18s as well as featuring in the UEFA Youth League for the Magpies' second string. The 17-year-old joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy last summer and has enjoyed a solid first season in the North East.

The defender reads the game well and has a keen eye for a pass, as well as taking many of the side's set pieces due to his passing range and accuracy. His performances earned him a first professional contract with the club and a call-up to the England U17 side that played in the U17 Euros this summer, where he started every game as they defeated both France and Spain in the group stage before losing to Italy on penalties in the quarter-final.

Leo Shahar's Youth Career Stats Age 17 Position(s) Right-back / Centre Midfield Appearances 49 Goals 2 Assists 2

4 Alfie Harrison

The exciting midfielder lit up the U18 Premier League last campaign

Harrison was a fairly high profile signing for the Newcastle academy, joining from Manchester City in February 2024 for a fee of around £1 million (which could rise to £3.5 million depending on his development). The creative midfielder enjoyed a magnificent start to last season at Manchester City U18s, scoring eight and setting up four in eight games, and these performances attracted the interest of the Magpies.

The 18-year-old joined up with the Newcastle U21s squad where he continued his development during the second half of the season. A skillful midfielder with an eye for goal and plenty of energy, Harrison will be looking to push on next year having had half a season to settle on Tyneside.

Alfie Harrison's Youth Career Stats Age 18 Position(s) Attacking Midfield / Right Wing Appearances 45 Goals 17 Assists 12

3 Travis Hernes

Central midfielder Travis Hernes joined last summer from Shrewsbury Town, for whom he had made his professional debut a month earlier in League One. The 18-year-old Norwegian featured regularly for Newcastle in the UEFA Youth League where he scored and assisted against AC Milan, whilst he also made several outings for the Magpies' U18 side.

Hernes also featured during Newcastle's post-season trip to Australia, where he played against the A-League All Stars. Hernes would probably have liked to have gotten more minutes under his belt last term, but he is certainly talented and could be one to catch the eye of the first team coaches.

Travis Hernes' Career Stats (including youth football) Age 18 Position(s) Centre Midfield Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 3

2 Yankuba Minteh

The Gambian winger shone whilst on loan at Feyenoord last season

Unlike the other youngsters on this list, Yankuba Minteh enjoyed a lot of first-team football this season. The 19-year-old was bought by Newcastle for a fee in the region of £7 million from Danish side Odense BK, before being almost immediately shipped out on loan to Dutch high-flyers Feyenoord in order to continue his development. The winger enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Netherlands, featuring heavily in the Eredivisie as Arne Slot's Feyenoord became champions, as well as playing in both the Champions League and Europa League for the Dutch side.

Minteh scored 11 goals and registered six assists over the course of the season, causing much excitement among both Feyenoord and Newcastle fans. With the Gambian International's loan spell coming to an end this summer, it seems likely that Eddie Howe and his coaching staff will be keen to take a look at him over the course of pre-season – especially with rumours suggesting a £40m move to Liverpool could even be on the cards.

Yankuba Minteh's Career Stats Age 19 Position(s) Right Wing / Left Wing / Attacking Midfield Appearances 54 Goals 15 Assists 12

1 Alex Murphy

The central defender made his Newcastle debut last season

Having impressed during pre-season in the USA with Newcastle last season, Murphy will be looking to replicate his pre-season form this time around. The defender, who can operate as either a left-back or centre-back, often featured on the Newcastle bench last season due to several injury crises that the first team suffered over the course of the campaign, and he made his Premier League debut in a brief cameo against Chelsea. Though this was not Murphy's first taste of first team football, having signed for Newcastle from Galway United for whom he made 30 appearances in the League of Ireland First Division.

The Republic of Ireland U19 International was regularly involved in first team training, but this meant his game time at youth level was heavily tapered. Having done enough during the last pre-season to earn himself a spot in the first team squad and a new long-term contract with the club, Murphy will be hoping to further cement his place in Eddie Howe's long-term plans and perhaps use this pre-season as a showcase to try and earn himself a loan move in order to get some much-needed playing time next season.

Alex Murphy's Career Stats (including youth football) Age 19 Position (s) Left-Back / Centre-Back Appearances 59 Goals 2 Assists 6

