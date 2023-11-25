Highlights Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero should be on several short lists given his overall experience.

The Detroit Lions could easily lose both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik is receiving rave reviews for his work with C.J. Stroud and could be a target for a team looking to draft a QB in 2024.

While it does occur on occasion, overall, it's rare for an NFL team to fire a coach during the season, although it has happened a couple of times recently.

The Denver Broncos let go of Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games a season ago, and the Las Vegas Raiders relieved Josh McDaniels of his duties this year following a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

But just because a team doesn’t fire its head coach during the season, that certainly doesn’t mean the decision to let them go at the conclusion of the year hasn't already been made. And franchises that make that choice are continuously compiling lists of potential head coaches in which they're interested.

The biggest trend over the last decade or so has typically been to hire a young coordinator, prime examples being guys like Nick Sirianni or Sean McVay, both of whom are now Super Bowl-winning head coaches.

So, who might teams have their eye on when the upcoming NFL offseason begins? Here's a list of five head coaching candidates already being discussed in league circles.

Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero, the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, boasts a strong resume. He's worked under successful coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy, and Frank Reich and has worked his way up from offensive assistant to defensive coordinator as his career has progressed.

Born in England, Evero won a Super Bowl ring in 2021 while working as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Rams. He was then called on to lead the Denver Broncos defense in 2022 but was released when the Broncos hired Sean Payton, at which point he took the DC job with the Panthers.

The Panthers' defense has been average this year but has been hurt by a poor offense that often puts the defense in bad spots. Evero has long been on the trajectory of becoming a head coach and is seen as highly prepared and extremely intelligent. The 42-year-old will likely land a head coaching job soon.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Of all the assistant coaches in the league, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly the most likely to land a head coaching job this offseason. Since Johnson took over as Detroit's OC in 2021, the Lions' offense has been explosive, both in the running game and the passing attack.

Johnson gets special credit for his work with Jared Goff, who was cast off by the Los Angeles Rams and dealt to the Lions ahead of the 2021 season. Teaming with Johnson, Goff returned to his Pro Bowl ways in 2022 and is again playing at an extremely high level this season.

Every team is looking for a coach who can help improve the quarterback room, and Johnson brings a very sharp mind and offensive innovation. He'll likely have several options from which to choose for his next place of employment.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

One problem with becoming a successful NFL team is that your best coaches are likely to be poached. And with the way things are going for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, the team could potentially lose both its offensive and defensive coordinators.

A star cornerback for the New York Jets and a handful of other teams, Aaron Glenn has worked his way up the coaching ladder since his playing days ended. After a two-year run with the Cleveland Browns as an assistant defensive backs coach and a solid five-year stint as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach, he was hired by the Lions to serve as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and has done a tremendous job.

Glenn is already very much on the radar around the league, as he's interviewed for five different head coaching jobs over the past few years. With the Lions excelling again, this could be the offseason when he finally gets a well-deserved offer.

Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator

At 57 years old, Lou Anarumo is the oldest candidate on this list, but he has certainly worked hard for his opportunities. The current Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator began his coaching career at the college level at Wagner University back in 1989 and has gradually worked his way up the ladder.

Typically working with defensive backs, the Staten Island native got his first opportunity as a coordinator on an interim basis with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and received his first full-time job as a DC with the Bengals in 2019.

Like Glenn, Anarumo has had interviews for head coaching positions previously and was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals this season before the job ultimately went to Jonathan Gannon. He'll likely be on the shortlist for several teams this offseason.

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik comes from the impressive San Francisco 49ers-Kyle Shanahan coaching tree that has developed Mike McDaniel, Robert Saleh, and DeMeco Ryans. When Ryans was named the head coach of the Houston Texans ahead of this 2023 NFL season, he brought Slowik with him.

Slowik is getting rave reviews for his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the Ohio State product is not only looking like a Rookie of the Year candidate but also as a dark horse for NFL MVP. And as he should be, Slowik is receiving a lot of the credit for Stroud's rapid development.

Teams making a change at head coach often make a change at quarterback as well, and Slowik would be an ideal candidate for a franchise looking to select a signal-caller early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

