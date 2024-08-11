Highlights The NFL began operations over 100 years ago, and naturally, there has been a ton of expansion in order to reach the 32 active teams we have today.

Throughout that time, there have been many teams to be granted expansion, as well as many teams who were rejected over the years.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five expansion teams that almost happened, yet were never quite able to join the NFL.

The NFL was founded a long, long time ago, in the years following the conclusion of the First World War. Since it's early beginnings, the league has steadily grown over the years into the behemoth it is now.

When the league was founded, it had a handful of teams. In the 100+ intervening years, a massive amount of change has swept the league, and the present-day NFL obviously looks very different. One thing that was necessary for that to happen was expansion.

Over the past century, there has been a massive amount of expansion within the league, to get to the 32-team threshold we're now at today. However, it's been a while since we've seen any, as the last expansion team to be founded were the Houston Texans, more than 20 years ago in 2002.

With expansion in mind, let's take a look at five NFL teams that almost existed but fell through the cracks in the end.

1 Memphis Hound Dogs

Memphis has vied for an NFL franchise a couple of times over the years

The 1990s were a big decade for the NFL. The Houston Oilers moved and became the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Baltimore Ravens, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers were also founded, and the Browns were reformed in 1999. The Rams and Raiders both left L.A. in the dust during this decade as well, landing in St. Louis and Oakland, respectively.

However, one team that didn't quite make its way into the NFL world was the Memphis Hound Dogs. Back then, a plan was put together by William Dunavant, Paul Tudor Jones, Fred Smith, and the Elvis Presley Enterprises to land a team in Western Tennessee.

Dunavant had owned the Memphis Showboats at the time, who were a new member of the United States Football League. Football fever was riding high in Memphis at the time, and this ownership group was hoping to ride that momentum all the way to a potential NFL franchise.

Essentially, in 1993, the league was looking to expand. In order to do so, they selected a group of finalists, and invited each of them to come to the league and present their proposed franchise, as well as why, and how their team would work in their city. The group from Memphis made their proposal to the league, but they unfortunately weren't selected.

Once the bid for an NFL team had come and gone, Smith decided to try and bring a CFL team to the city, which actually worked. At the time, the Canadian Football League was looking to expand into the United States, and they gave Memphis a team, which was known as the Memphis Mad Dogs.

The Mad Dogs would play a year in the CFL, but declining attendance across all the American franchises in the league eventually led to all American teams being folded.

The city of Memphis would go on to host the Titans in their first year after moving from Houston, while they were getting their stadium in Nashville prepared, but Elvis Presley's city hasn't seen any NFL action since.

2 St. Louis Stallions

The city of St. Louis has a long, complicated history with the league

The city of St. Louis has gone through a lot when it comes to the sport of football. They originally had the Cardinals, who moved to the city from Chicago back in 1960. That franchise spent nearly 30 years in St. Louis, before moving to Arizona and becoming the Phoenix Cardinals, who would later re-name themselves to the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Cardinals' departure in 1987, the city was left without an NFL franchise. In the early 1990s, a plan to get a team back in the city was created, and the St. Louis Stallions ended up being invited to give a presentation to the NFL, just like the aforementioned Hound Dogs were.

However, like Memphis, St. Louis failed to convince the NFL to send a team their way. That group of applicants included the aforementioned Memphis and St. Louis, as well as Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Charlotte. At the end of the day, only Jacksonville and Charlotte were accepted, leading to the creation of the Jaguars and Panthers.

History of Professional Football in St. Lous Team League Years Spent in St. Louis Reason for Leaving St. Louis Cardinals NFL 1960-1987 Mediocrity and Low Attendance St. Louis Stallions (proposed) NFL N/A Lost Expansion Bid St. Louis Rams NFL 1995-2015 Stadium Issues St. Louis BattleHawks XFL 2020, 2023-Present Day The league folded in 2020 due to COVID-19, and restarted in 2023

However, the city didn't give up. James Orthwein, a St. Louis native, ended up attempting to buy the New England Patriots in 1992. Yet, there was a complication. The owner he bought the Patriots from, Victor Kiam, had fallen on hard times, and sold the stadium itself to Robert Kraft.

After purchasing the team, Orthwein made it clear that he wanted to move the team to St. Louis, but Kraft would not let the team out of the lease he had purchased when he bought the stadium. As a result, Kraft ended up buying the Patriots entirely, and he still owns them to this day. Since then, the Patriots have been one of the most successful franchises in the league.

Luckily, Georgia Fronteire, who owned the Los Angeles Rams, badly needed a new home for her team. She decided to move the team to St. Louis, because it was her home city, and there was also a stadium ready there from when the city attempted to earn the Stallions franchise.

The Rams spent a little over 20 years there, winning a Super Bowl in 1999 with "The Greatest Show On Turf", before issues with that stadium led to their move back to Los Angeles, becoming the present-day Los Angeles Rams.

3 Seattle Kings

While Seattle did get its own NFL franchise, it could have looked much different

If you watch the NFL, you've certainly heard of the Seattle Seahawks. However, one team you've probably never heard about were the Seattle Kings.

This story is a bit shorter, since the city ended up getting a franchise anyway, but it's interesting nonetheless. After the NFL merged with the AFL, it was widely expected that the league would get two expansion franchises in the mid-1970s.

Of those cities, Seattle and Tampa Bay were expected to be the two front-runners. Tampa would eventually get the team that is currently known as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was a little more complicated for Seattle.

In 1971, a group calling itself the Seattle Kings Management Corp. led by business person Wayne Field was founded, in hopes of landing a franchise in the city. They proposed that the team could play in the Kingdome, which was also the home of the Seattle Mariners of the MLB.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The group trying to form the Seattle Kings implemented some extensive marketing efforts. This included setting up offices near the site of today's Lumen Field, with their proposed logo perched on top of the building. In Seattle's preseason game, meant to show the city's interest in the sport, over 44,000 people attended.

Around the same time, multiple other potential buyers began to make themselves known in the area, but through intense marketing and promotional efforts, the Kings group seemed to have the inside track. Part of that effort was a preseason game that was played at Husky Stadium, the home of the University of Washington football team, between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in an effort to show interest in an NFL franchise in the city.

That game drew over 44,000 fans, and the city did get awarded a franchise a couple of years later, which became the Seahawks, who have been successful over the years. The Kings' group didn't win, but it's fun to imagine a Seattle NFL franchise in purple and yellow colors, as a sign of what could have been.

4 Baltimore Bombers

Before the Ravens settled in, Baltimore had their own failed expansion attempt

Like many other cities on this list, the city of Baltimore has been through quite a lot when it comes to its sports franchises. This includes the Baltimore Bombers, a proposed team from the 1990s.

This team was proposed in the same group as the Hound Dogs and the Stallions, who were both previously included on this list. Like St. Louis, Baltimore originally had a team, the Baltimore Colts, who ended up moving in one of the most controversial moves in NFL history, now infamously known as the 'Midnight Mayfower'.

In their case, the Colts moved to Indianapolis in 1984, becoming the Indianapolis Colts.

History of Professional Football in Baltimore Team League Years Spent in Baltimore Reason for Leaving Baltimore Broncos ACFL 1963-1973 League Folded Baltimore Colts NFL 1953-1984 Stadium Issues/Low Attendance Baltimore Stars USFL 1985 League Folded Baltimore Stallions (proposed) NFL N/A Lost Expansion Bid Baltimore Stallions CFL 1994-1995 League Folded All American Franchises Baltimore Ravens NFL 1996-Present N/A

As we know by this point in the article, Baltimore, like Memphis and St. Louis, was unsuccessful, as the two spots went to Jacksonville and Carolina. The commissioner of the league at the time, Paul Tagliabue, even made a remark afterward, claiming 'some cities are better off as museums than hosts to football franchises.' Baltimore would get rewarded with the Baltimore Stallions, a short-lived CFL franchise.

The Stallions drew a lot of support before the CFL closed its American division, though, and the city would be rewarded for it. Art Modell would move his franchise from Cleveland to Baltimore, giving the city the present-day Baltimore Ravens.

5 Los Angeles Bulldogs

The Bulldogs did actually exist, but their bid to join the NFL failed

To cap off this list, we're going way back in time.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1936, the Bulldogs became the first professional football team on the West Coast. As soon as they were founded, the plan was for the team to join the NFL. Unfortunately, that plan was quickly thwarted when the league chose the Cleveland Rams instead.

After that, the Bulldogs spent the next decade or so playing in various professional leagues on the West Coast. Their goal was always to join the NFL, but things never quite worked out. To their credit, the Bulldogs were pretty successful, winning AFL championships in 1940 and 1946.

History of Professional Football in Los Angeles Team League Years Spent in Los Angeles Reason for Leaving Los Angeles Bulldogs AFL 1936-1948 Franchise Folded Los Angeles Rams NFL 1946-1995 Stadium issues/Administrative Change Los Angeles Raiders NFL 1982-1995 Stadium issues/Upgrades in Oakland Los Angeles Rams (second stint) NFL 2016-Present Day N/A Los Angeles Chargers NFL 2017-Present Day N/A

However, the Rams went on to move to Los Angeles in 1946. The presence of an NFL team quickly drowned out local support for the Bulldogs, and the team ended up ceasing operations two years later, in 1948.

If they had succeeded in their bid for the NFL in the 1930s, the future of the current Rams' franchise would likely look very different today.

