Highlights The NFL is set for an exciting 2024 season with several teams making significant improvements to their rosters and coaching staff.

Chicago is looking to make the playoffs in 2024, with rookie Caleb Williams leading a loaded offensive unit.

The Falcons had a busy offseason, adding quarterback Kirk Cousins among other key free agents.

The NFL offseason is rolling on, and training camp is just weeks away. Our favorite NFL teams are set to take the field for their offseason programs as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

Last year, some teams with high expectations struggled after playoff campaigns in 2022, while other teams with lower expectations upgraded their rosters to bounce back in 2023.

NFL teams having bounce back seasons result in some of the biggest storylines around the league year in and year out. Here are five teams we believe are set up for major bounce back campaigns in 2024.

1 Arizona Cardinals

2023 Record: 4-13

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Depleted by injuries, the Arizona Cardinals sacrificed their 2023 season, finishing 4-13 for the second-straight season to land a franchise-altering prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The return of star quarterback Kyler Murray helped alleviate the sour taste of the team’s 1-8 record to that point, but his strong play couldn't translate to wins due to Arizona’s lack of top-end talent outside the quarterback position.

Arizona was active this offseason, looking to upgrade their roster around Murray going into 2024. In the draft, the Cardinals landed solid value on both sides of the ball, adding players who could make an immediate impact this season.

Offensively, the Cardinals added a potential generational talent in Marvin Harrison Jr. and a nice complementary back to James Connor in Trey Benson, who could develop into a three-down back for Arizona. The Cardinals also worked to revamp their abysmal defense from 2023 in the draft and free agency.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Home/Away 1 BUF Away 2 LAR Home 3 DET Home 4 WSH Home 5 SF Away 6 GB Away 7 LAC Home 8 MIA Away 9 CHI Home 10 NYJ Home 11 BYE - 12 SEA Away 13 MIN Away 14 SEA Home 15 NE Home 16 CAR Away 17 LAR Away 18 SF Home

On the open market, Arizona added linebacker Mack Wilson, defensive end Bilal Nichols, and beefy nose tackle Justin Jones while extending key contributors in cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Krys Barnes, among several others.

The Cardinals won’t dethrone the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West this season, but could find themselves in a playoff hunt with an upgraded defense and strong offensive weapons around Murray.

2 Atlanta Falcons

2023 Record: 7-10

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For a team that finished 7-10 in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL last year, one may not expect the Atlanta Falcons to be a team set up for a major bounce back in 2024, but not many teams upgraded as much as Atlanta this offseason.

Starting on the sidelines, the Falcons added Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake, and Zac Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams as their head coach, defensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator, respectively. All three were coveted in this coaching cycle and the Falcons bolstering their coaching staff like this mirrored the face lift the roster received as well.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Home/Away 1 PIT Home 2 PHI Away 3 KC Home 4 NO Home 5 TB Home 6 CAR Away 7 SEA Home 8 TB Away 9 DAL Home 10 NO Away 11 DEN Away 12 BYE - 13 LAC Home 14 MIN Away 15 LV Away 16 NYG Home 17 WSH Away 18 CAR Home

Offensively, the Falcons’ offseason was headlined by the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Atlanta also added some weapons to their already strong offensive core of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts with the acquisitions of Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore to round out their receiver room.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons upgraded their front through the draft, selecting players that could make immediate contributions in Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, and Brandon Dorlus.

In a weak NFC South, the Falcons have arguably the best roster from top-to-bottom in the division. With Cousins leading a talented young core of Pitts, Robinson and London and Atlanta lucking out with the easiest strength of schedule in the league, they could make some noise come January.

3 Chicago Bears

2023 Record: 7-10

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After spending the last three seasons in the doldrums of the NFL, the Chicago Bears turned their roster on its head seemingly overnight with one of the best offseasons of any team in the league, courtesy of an aggressive general manager in Ryan Poles.

The Bears selected one of the most hyped-up prospects in recent memory in Caleb Williams to fill the void left by Justin Fields, who the team traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason.

Chicago Bears 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Home/Away 1 TEN Home 2 HOU Away 3 IND Away 4 LAR Home 5 CAR Home 6 JAX Home 7 BYE - 8 WSH Away 9 ARI Away 10 NE Home 11 GB Home 12 MIN Home 13 DET Away 14 SF Away 15 MIN Away 16 DET Home 17 SEA Home 18 GB Away

Along with Williams, the Bears completely overhauled their offense with key additions in Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze to pair with Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Moore and solid tight end Cole Kmet. Chicago also worked to bolster their defensive unit, which saw a strong stretch of play to conclude the 2023 season.

The Bears extended their breakout stars from last year, with cornerback Jaylon Johnson and pass-rusher Montez Sweat both receiving new deals. Sweat recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks in his first Pro Bowl campaign, 6.0 of which came in the final nine games after he arrived in a midseason trade from the Washington Commanders, while Johnson recorded a career-high four interceptions during his All-Pro season.

An offseason of this caliber has brought sky-high expectations to Chicago, as the Bears could find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

4 Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Record: 9-8

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another team riddled with injuries in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals managed a winning record of 9-8 despite backup quarterback Jake Browning leading the way after an injury to Joe Burrow in Week 11, though they ultimately missed out on the playoffs.

Browning led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record in his time as the starter, completing 70.3% of his passes for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Despite entering the offseason with trade rumors swirling around the team, Cincinnati has managed to retain Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson and quell the rumors despite the fact that they have yet to sign even one of the trio to a long-term deal.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Home/Away 1 NE Home 2 KC Away 3 WSH Home 4 CAR Away 5 BAL Home 6 NYG Away 7 CLE Away 8 PHI Home 9 LV Home 10 BAL Away 11 LAC Away 12 BYE - 13 PIT Home 14 DAL Away 15 TEN Away 16 CLE Home 17 DEN Home 18 PIT Away

The Bengals didn’t make it out unscathed, though, as the team moved on from receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon, replacing him with Zack Moss. Cincinnati also added Mike Gesicki and Amarius Mims, with tight end and offensive tackle being major positions of need for the offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bengals go as Joe Burrow goes. In the two seasons where he suffered season-ending injuries, they missed the playoffs, but in the two he did finish, they made it to a Super Bowl and an AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati’s defense also saw improvement, with additions to their secondary and defensive front. The Bengals added safety Geno Stone in free agency, and focused on their defensive line in the draft, with Kris Jenkins and McKinley Jackson set to join the rotation.

With Burrow healthy, it’s hard to count out the Bengals. Adding upgrades to their offense around the star quarterback will help their chances as they prepare to bounce back in a loaded AFC North.

5 Washington Commanders

2023 Record: 4-13

After surprising many with an 8-8 campaign in 2022, the Washington Commanders came tumbling back down to earth with a 4-13 record in 2023. Washington’s lack of success caused them to clean house, replacing the previous regime with HC Dan Quinn, OC Kliff Kingsbury, and DC Joe Whitt.

The Commanders didn’t stop at their coaching staff though, as the team had one of the most active offseasons in the NFL, bringing in upgrades on both sides of the ball in an attempt to capitalize on a weaker NFC East apart from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington Commanders 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Home/Away 1 TB Away 2 NYG Home 3 CIN Away 4 ARI Away 5 CLE Home 6 BAL Away 7 CAR Home 8 CHI Home 9 NYG Away 10 PIT Home 11 PHI Away 12 DAL Home 13 TEN Home 14 BYE - 15 NO Away 16 PHI Home 17 ATL Home 18 DAL Away

Offensively, the Commanders are headlined by the additions of Jayden Daniels and Austin Ekeler. Daniels landed in Washington as the No .2 overall pick after a Heisman Trophy campaign in 2023, while Ekeler signed with the team in free agency on a two-year deal.

The pair will form an exciting core alongside standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin and starting RB Brian Robinson Jr. that will look to lead Washington’s offense to an improved 2024 season offensively.

The Commanders also added strong pieces to bolster the worst defense in the NFL from last season, which allowed an NFL-worst 30.5 points and 388.9 yards per game. In free agency, Washington added a solid pair of off-ball linebackers in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, while also signing Jeremy Chinn to their secondary and Dante Fowler to their front.

Washington improved mightily during the 2024 offseason and could be surprise playoff contenders due to weaknesses in the division. Many expect the Cowboys to have a down year after a lackluster offseason and the New York Giants are still a few seasons away from competing. The Commanders could be a surprise team to look out for in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.