Red Bull have performed admirably since buying Jaguar Racing and joining the Formula 1 grid in 2005.

The Austrian energy drinks company injected a new lease of verve and gusto into the F1 paddock, scoring their first podium at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix with David Coulthard.

The young team, spearheaded by Christian Horner, acted with laser focus, recruiting the legendary designer Adrian Newey ahead of their second F1 season.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has won five Constructors' championships and taken 99 race wins.

They can join a very exclusive club in Canada this weekend, becoming the fifth team to win 100 Grands Prix.

Let’s look at five of Red Bull’s best victories in Formula 1 ahead of what could be a momentous day in the team’s relatively brief history.

5. BELGIUM 2022

One of Red Bull’s most dominant wins in Formula 1, the 44-lap race at Spa-Francorchamps wasn’t an all-time classic. However, it was the stage for Max Verstappen’s near-perfect drive to victory ahead of his team mate Sergio Perez.

After the summer break, Verstappen led the championship by 80 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

In Qualifying, the Dutchman took a comfortable pole position, setting a 1:43.665, eight-tenths quicker than Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, before taking power unit penalties and starting in 14th place.

Verstappen avoided the carnage on the first lap as Lewis Hamilton clattered into Fernando Alonso at Les Combes and sat in P8 four laps into the race.

The Dutchman cruised past the midfield, making decisive overtakes on Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel on consecutive laps at the Bus Stop chicane.

The Red Bull driver found himself staring at the gearbox of his team mate Perez on Lap 12.

The championship leader enjoyed the extra grip from his soft Pirelli tyres and quickly overtook the Mexican into Les Combes, using the lengthy DRS zone on the Kemmel straight.

The remainder of the race was fairly straightforward for Verstappen, who controlled the event and posted consistent lap times.

He took victory by a sizeable 17-second margin over Perez in one of Red Bull’s most dominant wins.

4. SPAIN 2016

The 2016 Spanish Grand Prix was the day Verstappen announced his arrival at the forefront of Formula 1 and became the youngest-ever race winner at 18 years and 227 days old.

The teenager replaced the outgoing Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull ahead of the event in Spain in a straight swap after the Russian’s lacklustre first four rounds that year.

The two Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, came to blows at Repsol on the opening lap, resulting in a double DNF for the title rivals at the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya.

Red Bull took full advantage as Ricciardo held a slim lead over his new team mate Verstappen in the opening stages.

An arduous strategic battle commenced between the Austrian team and Ferrari as managing the delicate Pirelli rubber became critical during the 66-lap race.

The two-stopping Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen battled for the lead and enjoyed track position over the three-stopping Vettel and Ricciardo.

With seven laps remaining, the Australian made a bold move at Turn 1, attempting to pass Vettel for third place but ran off the track and conceded the position.

Ricciardo’s eventful day it ended abruptly on the penultimate lap, retiring with a puncture.

Verstappen remained cool under immense pressure from the much more experienced Raikkonen and took a hugely memorable first win in Formula 1.

3. CHINA 2009

After four years of floundering in the midfield, Red Bull made a step forward in 2009 and took a dominant 1-2 finish in monsoon conditions in China, with Vettel leading home Mark Webber.

A dominant drive from Vettel, who mastered the horrible conditions and got the better of the all-conquering Brawn GP team.

The German took the outfit’s first pole position in Qualifying, lapping quicker than Alonso’s very light Renault, the Spaniard opting for a shorter first stint in the refuelling era.

Vettel controlled the first half of the race ahead of Jenson Button; the Brawn driver came under pressure from Webber and ran wide at the Turn 14 hairpin, conceding second place.

Hamilton made multiple errors during the 56-lap race, including a spin at the final turn before finishing in P6 for McLaren.

Vettel kept his composure and made zero mistakes when he had every opportunity to make a rookie error, like many more experienced drivers behind him.

The German finished 10 seconds ahead of Webber and had a substantial 45-second advantage over Button in third.

2. BRITAIN 2012

Red Bull went into the British Grand Prix, leading the Constructors' standings and with Webber second in the Drivers' championship, the closest challenger to a highly motivated Alonso after the Spaniard's home win at Valencia.

The Australian driver started in second place after a rain-soaked qualifying session behind the championship leader at a dry Silverstone.

Alonso led into Abbey on the hard tyre, aggressively defending from the hard-charging Webber, who had the extra grip of the soft Pirelli compound.

Michael Schumacher maintained third after a chaotic opening few turns as Paul Di Resta retired from his home race after contact with Romain Grosjean's Lotus.

Alonso pitted for another set of hard tyres 15 laps into the race, leaving the soft rubber for the end and later got past Hamilton, who tried every trick in the book to keep the position.

After the second round of pit stops, the Spaniard continued to lead, and Webber began closing down the Ferrari driver's advantage on the hard tyre.

The Australian had a sizeable pace advantage as he looked for his second win at Silverstone; Vettel sat in third place on a day of damage limitation for the German.

Webber gained on the race leader and swept around the outside of Alonso at Brooklands with five laps to go, despite the Red Bull RB8's slight top-speed disadvantage on the Wellington straight.

The then 35-year-old pulled away from his rival, took a hard-fought victory in Britain, and closed the gap to Alonso at the top of the championship to just 13 points.

1. INDIA 2013

Drives like Vettel’s dominant win in the Red Bull RB9 at the Buddh International Circuit in 2013 are what separates the good from the great drivers in Formula 1.

In the German’s case, it secured a fourth consecutive title for Vettel and placed him amongst the greats that went before him, like Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost.

The Red Bull driver got the perfect start from pole position, resisting the challenge from Mercedes’ Hamilton and Rosberg.

Vettel’s distant title rival Alonso started in eighth place and damaged his front wing at Turn 1 after minor contact with Webber, ending the double world champion's slim title hopes.

Felipe Massa slipstreamed past both Mercedes on the back straight, taking second place on the opening lap.

The race leader pitted two laps into the race for the white side-walled medium tyre and rejoined in P17. 13 laps into the race, Vettel sat in fourth before breezing past his soon-to-be team mate Ricciardo.

Webber retired with 20 laps to go with an alternator failure, costing him a podium finish as his team mate led comfortably after a second pit stop.

Vettel won his third consecutive race in India, 30 seconds ahead of Rosberg and Grosjean, rounding out the podium for Lotus.

The newly crowned champion famously performed doughnuts on the main straight, with the sound of his Renault V8 reverberating off the grandstands and pit building.