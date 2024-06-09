Highlights The Bulls should commit to a team identity, focusing on youth and growth to escape mediocrity.

Chicago can opt to trade veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to capitalize on new talent.

The Bulls should use their lottery pick to draft a high-risk, high-reward prospect to pivot towards the future.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a second straight season with a loss in the NBA Play-In Tournament after losing to the Miami Heat. They are heading into yet another offseason where they lack a superstar player or a direction for the franchise.

Last season they were the sixth-oldest team in the league and couldn't secure a spot in the playoffs. Knowing how the NBA works, that typically means contention isn't in the team's future.

The Bulls lack a true first-option and have been stuck in mediocrity for too long. With the team in need of changes, here are moves Chicago can make in the offseason to improve its outlook for the 2024-25 campaign.

1 Commit to an Identity

Rebuilding for the future should be Bulls' offseason priority

The Bulls have stuck with their aging core since the 2021-22 season. Their average age for this past season was 27.3 years old. Out of their top 11 players in minutes per game, only three of those players are younger than 25.

Despite being one of the more experienced teams in the league, they haven't been successful at all. Their only time making the playoffs over the last seven seasons was in 2021-22, only to lose in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks, but the last two seasons have been consecutive knockouts in the play-in.

Losing Lonzo Ball in the 2021-22 season was the beginning of the Bulls' downfall. They had a 22-13 record with Ball that season until he went down with a left knee injury early in 2022. Since that point, he has had three separate knee surgeries and has no timetable for his return. He recently picked up his player option for the 2024-25 season, but there is no guarantee he will be able to play at all next season.

The one bright spot from the Bulls' season was the emergence of Coby White, who played like a star, especially toward the end of the season.

Coby White's Improvement — 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.7 19.1 RPG 2.9 4.5 APG 2.8 5.1 FG% 44.3% 44.7% 3P% 37.2% 37.6%

White finished second in the Most Improved Player voting and was a massive reason why the Bulls were able to secure a play-in spot. He is still a young player, as he will only be 24 years old heading into next year. This past season was his first year as a full-time starter, and his confidence should be at an all-time high heading into next year.

He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 209 total threes made, which ranked 20th among all players, ahead of some elite three-point shooters like James Harden, Duncan Robinson and Derrick White.

White should be at the center of the Bulls' upcoming rebuild, if they decide to go that route. He has the potential to be an All-Star, especially if he continues to get the opportunities he did this past season, and is a perfect player to bridge the Bulls between their mediocrity and a potential rebuild.

2 Trade Zach LaVine

Coby White should be their key cog moving forward

Zach LaVine has been in Chicago for seven years now, and they have only reached the playoffs once during his tenure with the franchise. Simply put, since LaVine has donned a Bulls uniform, they have not been a good team.

Individually, LaVine has had great offensive campaigns during his time with the team, but he has never been great defensively. The various supporting casts put around him haven't been good enough to compete. The only time the Bulls looked like a good playoff team with LaVine was when Ball was healthy.

This past season, LaVine took a small step backwards in his production. But he also dealt with foot injuries early on and then had season-ending ankle surgery in February. After LaVine went down with his ankle injury, both White and DeMar DeRozan increased their production, which helped the Bulls sneak into the Play-In Tournament.

LaVine and the Bulls are both in need of a new direction. The high-flying guard is a good enough player to be a second or third option on a contending team, and he should be able to experience that at least once in his career.

The Bulls can afford to move on from LaVine with the rise of White and stellar play from DeRozan if they decide to keep him.

Coby White with and without Zach LaVine - 2023-24 season Category With Zach LaVine Without Zach LaVine Games 25 54 PPG 15.9 20.6 RPG 3.6 5.0 APG 4.3 5.5 FG% 45.2% 44.6%

It seems as though this offseason might be the one where LaVine and the Bulls go their separate ways. Recently, there were rumors of the Philadelphia 76ers having some level of interest in acquiring LaVine.

3 Trade Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls should move on despite extending him last offseason

Nikola Vucevic is in a very similar boat as LaVine, where he has been a Bull for a while without any success. The Bulls extended Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason.

Vucevic has been solid as a member of the Bulls, but he hasn't put them over the top as they had expected when they acquired him during the 2021 trade deadline.

Vucevic was having a career season with the Orlando Magic when the Bulls traded for him. Chicago sent multiple first-round picks along with Wendell Carter Jr. to Orlando to bring in the All-Star big man.

The trade never proved its worth for the Bulls, who have only made the playoffs once with Vucevic. He was a borderline All-NBA center in his last year with the Magic. But while he has been great individually in his stint in Chicago, that hasn't amounted to much team success

Nikola Vucevic — Last season with Magic vs. Stint with Bulls Category 2020-21 with Orlando Magic 2021-24 with Chicago Bulls PPG 24.5 18.1 RPG 11.8 10.9 TS% 56.5% 55.5% WS/48 .125 .115 OBPM 5.5 1.5

Nonetheless, Vucevic is still a very serviceable starting center and should have good value in the trade market. With the Bulls' core growing older, it wouldn't make much sense for Chicago to keep Vucevic around for much longer.

4 Test the market for DeMar DeRozan

Capitalizing on DeRozan's value could give them assets

DeMar DeRozan will be 35 years old heading into 2024-25. Nonetheless, he showed he still has some juice left in the tank this past season. He is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while maintaining shooting percentages of 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, one of the best three-point shooting campaigns of his career.

Not only did DeRozan average good numbers, he also finished second in voting for Clutch Player of the Year, behind award-winner Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. There were plenty of arguments for DeRozan to win the trophy as he led all players in points during clutch time.

DeMar DeRozan Clutch Stats vs. Other Superstars - 2023-24 Regular Season Category DeMar DeRozan Nikola Jokić Stephen Curry Kyrie Irving PPG 4.6 3.6 4.4 4.2 FG% 48.7% 55.3% 49.6% 60.0% +/- 2.4 2.4 0.5 3.8

For a team that finished below .500, DeRozan came to play when it mattered most. He was a big reason why the Bulls finished 27-17 in clutch games, which was the sixth-best record in the clutch in the entire NBA. Over two-thirds of their wins came from games in the clutch, which highlights DeRozan's value even more.

DeRozan's age did not catch up to him last season, but there is no knowing how many years he can maintain this level of play. The Bulls' best opportunity to maximize their potential rebuild would be to sell high on their top players, including DeRozan. At his age, there won't be a sell high on DeRozan for too much longer.

If the Bulls decide to keep DeRozan around, he could be a great mentor for younger players if they decide to go the rebuilding route.

5 Capitalize on Their Lottery Pick

A solid young player could help the Bulls pivot toward the future

The Bulls ended up receiving the 11th pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. In a weaker class, the Bulls' main goal should be to target a prospect with a high ceiling to see if they can capture a superstar of the future. A high-risk, high-reward prospect might be the perfect scenario for the Bulls.

NBA mock drafts have a variety of candidates going to the Bulls, one of those being Reed Sheppard out of the University of Kentucky. Sheppard is a player who can provide elite three-point shooting and decent playmaking, while being a solid defender.

There are several raw candidates in this draft who could grow into better players as time goes on. One of those players is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder's star Jalen Williams, Cody Williams, out of the University of Colorado.

Williams is considered as someone who might take a few years to bloom, something the Bulls should have time for if they rebuild. He also provides solid shooting with a good NBA frame to where he can grow into a good two-way player.

Another prospect that the Bulls could potentially draft is Tidjane Salaun out of France. He is an extremely raw player who plays hard and, like Williams, has a good build to where he can develop into a solid two-way player. He plays tough defense, but struggles on the offensive side of the ball, where he needs to develop.

Potential Candidates at No. 11 Category Reed Sheppard Cody Williams Tidjane Salaun PPG 12.5 11.9 9.0 RPG 4.1 3.0 4.0 APG 4.5 1.6 1.0 FG% 53.6% 55.2% 37.3% 3P% 52.1% 41.5% 32.9%

Who the Bulls draft at No. 11 will be a big determining factor in how they are treating this offseason. If they target an older player who is more NBA-ready, they might try to run it back with the same core. But if they target a raw project, then it is likely they are heading toward a rebuild.