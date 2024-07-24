Highlights The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 season as one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the league.

The influx of young talent has meant there will be several training camp battles to settle who starts.

The most notable of these will be at backup running back, wide receiver, cornerback, right guard, and kicker.

The Green Bay Packers were the NFL's surprise package during last year's postseason, after sneaking into the tournament with a 9-8 record. They demolished the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 at AT&T Stadium, snapping the Cowboys' 17-game winning streak at home.

Quarterback Jordan Love was excellent down the stretch, and looks to be a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers after sitting behind the future Hall-of-Famer for his first three seasons, just as Rodgers did behind Brett Favre before him. While a dispute over a contract extension has taken some of the shine off of his excellent 2023, it still looks like the Packers have found yet another franchise quarterback.

They've surrounded Love with plenty of young talent on the offensive side of the ball, and have overhauled their disappointing defense ahead of the 2024 season. The influx of young talent meant that the Packers were the youngest team in the league in 2023, and likely will be again in 2024. They only had one player over the age of 30 at OTAs.

The turnover in players has meant that several positions still lack a defined starter, and multiple young players are pushing veterans for game time. We'll have a look at the most prominent training camp battles, and who's most likely to win them.

Related 5 Biggest Training Camp Storylines for the Green Bay Packers After a surprising season where the Packers nearly made it to the NFC Championship game, there's a lot of eyes on the team in training camp.

1 Backup Running Back

Rookie MarShawn Lloyd may already have the edge over A.J. Dillon

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Jacobs is clearly the team's lead running back after signing a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, but his backup has yet to be decided, and it'll come down to a training camp battle between third-round rookie MarShawn Lloyd and fifth-year veteran A.J. Dillon.

It's especially important that the Packers get it right given Jacobs' injury history and the pounding he's taken over the years as a workhorse. Jacobs has only played 17 games in a season once, and already has 1,305 NFL rushing attempts.

Running backs tend to start slowing down after five years in the league and around 1,500 rushing attempts, and Jacobs is close to hitting those thresholds. While it's a trend rather than a hard and fast rule, whoever backs up Jacobs will get plenty of touches this season.

Dillon has served as the Packers' RB2 for the past three years and would be the natural choice, but his production has decreased year-on-year since 2021.

He recorded career lows in yards per attempt (3.4) and rushing touchdowns (2), and totaled the fewest rushing yards (613) and first downs (32) since his rookie year in 2020. His PFF grade of 75.7 was a career low, and his bruising style of running may have started to take a toll on his body.

A.J. Dillon Declining Performance Category 2021 2022 2023 Rushes 187 186 178 Yards 803 770 613 Yards/Rush 4.3 4.1 3.4 1st Downs 50 47 32 Success Rate 61.0 56.5 50.0 Broken Tackles 17 6 5 TDs 5 7 2

Lloyd is a different profile of running back, and relies more on speed to evade defenders rather than overpowering them and breaking tackles. Lloyd's 7.1 yards per rushing attempt was the fifth-highest in college football in 2023. He's also a capable receiver, who can break off for big plays on screens despite rarely featuring in the passing game at USC.

While Dillon may be the more natural choice due to his experience in the system, the Packers have invested a lot more in Lloyd. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst only re-signed Dillon to a one-year, $2.7 million contract while he used a third-round pick on Lloyd.

It'll likely be a closely-fought contest, but Lloyd is a more natural compliment to Jacobs and has yet to hit his peak, while Dillon's production is declining. Expect Lloyd to be the Packers' backup running back in 2024.

2 Wide Receiver

The Packers have plenty of young receiving talent, but it's not yet clear who's going to be WR1

Credit: Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Packers have arguably the most promising receiver room in the league. Their top four leading receivers from last year were all 24 or younger, and were all drafted in the past two years. Gutekunst has done an excellent job at identifying receiving talent, as none of them were selected in the first round of the draft.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Wide Receiver Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String WR1 Christian Watson Bo Melton Julian Hicks WR2 Romeo Doubs Malik Heath Grant DuBose WR3 Jayden Reed Dontayvion Wicks Samori Toure

After some initial growing pains, the Packers offense exploded down the stretch, averaging 263.4 passing yards per game after Week 9, which would've ranked second in the NFL if maintained for the entire season. Green Bay's young receiving corps has developed chemistry with Love, and they arguably have the best depth at the position in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Packers' WR depth in 2023 was not just impressive, but historic. The quartet of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks became just the eighth group in NFL history to complete a season with all four reaching 400 yards, 25 receptions, and 4 TDs.

However, they still lack a clear-cut WR1, and there doesn't seem to be a hierarchy. Jayden Reed led the team with 793 receiving yards last year, while the explosive Christian Watson missed half of last season with injury and still finished as the fourth-leading receiver. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks both recorded more than 500 receiving yards, while the little-used Bo Melton recorded 105 receiving yards in his only start last year.

There will probably be more of a hierarchy after training camp, although Love's absence due to a contract dispute won't help. It seems likely that Reed and Watson's draft pedigree and production will elevate them above the rest, especially since Watson underwent surgery to fix the underlying problem in his legs.

However, nothing is guaranteed, as Love and head coach Matt LaFleur both said that they didn't need a nailed on WR1 with the amount of talent they have at the position, so it could be a free-for-all.

3 Outside Cornerback

The injury-prone Eric Stokes is facing an uphill battle to overtake Carrington Valentine

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaire Alexander is firmly entrenched as the Packers' CB1, but they are still deciding who will start opposite him in Week 1. It'll likely be a battle between former first-round pick Eric Stokes, who's heading into his fourth season, and 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine, who started 12 games last year.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Cornerback Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String CB1 Jaire Alexander Corey Ballentine Gemon Green CB2 Carrington Valentine Eric Stokes Robert Rochell Slot Keisean Nixon Kalen King

Stokes has that first-round pedigree, but Valentine has the more recent production. Stokes has only been able to stay healthy for one season, his rookie year, and has only started 11 games since 2021. The Packers declined his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and short of a career year in 2024, he likely does not figure in their long-term plans.

Valentine featured in every game last year, and was a decent enough starter. While he only had a PFF grade of 57.5, he allowed a completion percentage of 53% when targeted, which was the 14th best in the league. He has plenty of room to grow as a player as well, and should only get better heading into his sophomore year.

Short of Stokes having an outstanding training camp, it seems likely that Valentine will retain his starting spot heading into 2024, although new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may prefer Stokes' superior physical tools.

4 Right Guard

Is Jordan Morgan a tackle or a guard?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Three out of the five spots along the Packers' offensive line are settled. Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, and Josh Myers should not face significant competition in training camp, and barring injury, will be starting Week 1. It's unclear who will be starting at the other two spots.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Offensive Line Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String LT Rasheed Walker Jordan Morgan Andre Dillard LG Elgton Jenkins Royce Newman C Josh Myers Jacob Monk RG Sean Rhyan Lecitus Smith RT Zach Tom Luke Tenuta Travis Glover

The Packers drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round, and Morgan has made it very clear that he views himself as a left tackle. However, there are concerns about his arm length, and several draft analysts projected him as a guard at the NFL level.

If he's going to start at left tackle, he'll have to dislodge Rasheed Walker, who was solid last season. Walker did allow six sacks on the season, but he recorded a solid PFF grade of 66.4, and was impressive in the playoffs, only allowing three quarterback pressures and no sacks against former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Morgan has a better chance of beating out Sean Rhyan for the starting right guard position. Rhyan only played 183 snaps last year, and didn't start a game as he was platooning with Jon Runyan Jr. He didn't allow a sack in those 183 snaps, but he recorded a dismal 51.7 PFF grade.

The Packers offensive line will likely be better if Morgan starts at right guard ahead of Rhyan, ensuring that Walker also stays on the field. However, LaFleur may choose to prioritize Morgan's development, and give him ample snaps at left tackle. It's hard to tell what will happen until training camp starts, but it seems likeliest that Morgan will be moved around the line until a winning formula is found.

5 Kicker

The Packers can't afford another costly field goal miss in the playoffs

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anders Carlson is the incumbent, but he really struggled in his rookie season, making only 29 of 36 field goals and 41 of 47 extra points. He missed more kicks than anyone in football in 2023, and particularly struggled from 40 yards or longer.

All of his misses came from beyond the 40-yard line, including a costly 41-yard miss in the fourth quarter of the Packers' three-point Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the season making only four of his nine field goal attempts from 40-49 yards, and three out of five from 50 yards or longer. He missed at least one kick in 10 out of the last 12 games the Packers played in.

Carlson is facing a real struggle to keep his job, and Gutekunst only increased the pressure by signing veteran Greg Joseph. Joseph has a slightly higher career field goal percentage (82.6% to Carlson's 81.8%) and makes more extra points (90.1% to Carlson's 87.2%). He's also more comfortable from distance, making 22 out of 30 field goals from 40-49 yards, and he's yet to miss a kick in the playoffs.

Joseph is likely the favorite after Carlson's struggles last season, although Carlson has reportedly started camp well. Green Bay can't afford another costly field goal miss in the playoffs, and unless Carlson is hugely impressive over the next two weeks, he'll relinquish the job to Joseph.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.