Highlights Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a deal for PSG's Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are not willing to overspend on the Uruguayan and are now focusing on other targets.

Sander Berge and Martin Zubimendi are just two of the alternatives that could now move to Old Trafford.

With the news that Manchester United are distancing themselves from signing Manuel Ugarte, attentions have now turned to bringing a new midfielder into Old Trafford. The Uruguayan was a primary target for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils are currently not willing to meet PSG's valuation.

Other names have been linked with the club this summer, most notably Frenchman Youssouf Fofana. However, with a move to AC Milan nearing completion, these five other men could be the alternatives that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team decided to turn to.

Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad

The European championship winning midfielder appears to be an obvious name for the Red Devils to target. The Spaniard is a well respected holding midfielder, who also possesses a strong ability on the ball, as is expected from anyone who represents La Roja.

It is believed that Martin Zubimendi has a release clause of £51million, which could be something that United chiefs baulk at. With finances already tight as it is, cheaper alternatives may force the 20-time champions of England to turn their heads elsewhere. However, doing so may mean they lose the player who may be the best bet to plug that gap in the middle of the park instead of Ugarte.

Morten Hjulmand

Sporting CP

Signing stars from Sporting CP is something that United have had success in doing for a number of years. Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Bruno Fernandes all came from the Portuguese giants, and Morten Hjulmand could be next.

Admittedly, the Danish international is a very different type of player than the other names mentioned that have come before him. But, the 25-year-old led his side in tackles per game and was second in interceptions. Again, a high release clause of £69million could be a stumbling block, but there is room for negotiation to bring the fee down.

Sander Berge

Burnley

If you need to cut costs in the transfer market, there may be no better way of doing so than constructing a deal with a recently relegated side who will be needing money to help keep them afloat in the Championship. That is exactly what could happen with Burnley's Sander Berge, who is believed to be another name on United's shortlist.

Berge first came to England in 2020 as an exciting signing for Sheffield United. It was largely expected this would be a stop gap for him to get used to the Premier League before a bigger move came along. That never transpired, as his only move was to Burnley. Now 26, the Norwegian may feel like an underwhelming option for those sitting in the Stretford End, but it is still better than bringing in no one at all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sander Berge had a better ground and aerial duel success rate during the 2023/24 Premier League season that the entire Manchester United squad's average.

Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach

For £10 million less than what is being reported Sander Berge is valued at, the Red Devils could get hold of France under-23 international, Manu Kone. It has been claimed that Borussia Monchengladbach have offered the player to the Premier League giants for just £20 million and that the Olympian is also being tracked by other English top flight outfits.

Although he is more of a box-to-box midfielder, which is perhaps the role that Kobbie Mainoo is expected to hold down this coming season, he still ranked respectably in his squad in all the key areas of a defensive midfielder. A more defence minded partner might be needed to create some balance. However, for a low price in comparison to others and at just 23-years-old, there is room for ten Hag to mold the youngster while also saving up funds for other areas of the pitch.

Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona

Realistic? Maybe not. But until Frenkie De Jong either joins Manchester United or Erik ten Hag is sacked or leaves as manager, the links to the Dutch midfielder are never going to subside. This isn't just a case of rehashing an old transfer target though, as there has been a recent update surrounding the former Ajax star.

Despite Fabrizio Romano saying there is nothing concrete regarding a potential deal, Barcelona are reportedly desperate to get De Jong off their wage bill as he is the highest paid player in the entire La Liga. The Catalan side is believed to have significantly reduced their asking price for the player, but have reportedly turned down a cash-plus-swap deal for Antony.

With such inflated wages, this move seems incredibly unlikely. If there was a player that Ten Hag would want to move pillar to post for though, one would assume it would be De Jong given their history.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Squawka - accurate as of 06/08/2024.