NBA 2K has become a staple in basketball culture over the years.

Any discussion revolving around the league is liable to morph into a conversation about its video game counterpart before too long. With the NBA and its fandom hoping to turn the sport into a year-long news cycle, NBA 2K has a major part to play, especially between the end of the offseason's major events — namely the draft and free agency — and tip-off of the next campaign.

One of the most popular topics of discussion, or more accurately, discourse, is the rating of teams and players, particularly upon first release. NBA 2K usually releases in early September, meaning that the game developers can take in the entirety of the previous season to formulate the ratings of the players and teams based on their most recent endeavors.

Fans of the sport, even those that don't patronize the game franchise, look forward to seeing the ratings of their favorite team and players in hopes of substantiating their own personal beliefs. Of course, it's much more common for the fans of a particular team or player to be unhappy with the ratings they find than for them to be content with the decisions that the developers make. NBA 2K24 is no exception. Here are some of the more egregiously underrated players in the game:

Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns – 75

2023–24 statistics: 12.3 PPG, 2.3 APG, 2.2 RPG, 45.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT%, 29.8 MPG

Eric Gordon has long been one of the most reliable role players in the league. While he's comfortable playing off of the ball and behind his team's stars, Gordon is an adept offensive creator whenever his number is called upon. He's capable of launching triples both off of the catch and the bounce, can put the ball on the floor to attack the rim, and can even be counted on for some secondary playmaking when need be.

Guards rated higher than Eric Gordon in NBA 2K24 2K Rating PPG 2023-24 MPG 2023-24 Derrick Rose 76 8.4 17.9 Gabe Vincent 76 5.4 25.4 Marcus Sasser 76 7.1 15.4 Kyle Lowry 76 8.2 28.0 Ayo Dosunmu 76 9.4 24.3

Not only is he a complete offensive player, but he's also an above-average perimeter defender. He's lost most of his athleticism due to his advanced age and injury history, but he still slides his feet well and is willing to play with physicality on both ends of the court. The Phoenix Suns have leaned on Gordon pretty heavily due to their lack of depth, and he's answered the call admirably. Even at 35, he continues to be one of the most coveted supplementary players in the league and easily deserves a higher rating than 75.

Correct rating: 78

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder – 83

2023–24 statistics: 18.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, 53.9 FG%, 45.2 3PT%

Since entering the league as a late lottery pick, Jalen Williams has made quick work establishing himself as one of the most promising young forwards in the league. In a season and a half, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gone from an intriguing core of prospects to one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Their young players have shown to be way ahead of their expected timelines, and Williams certainly plays well beyond his years.

Jalen Williams – Notable Attributes Rating Perimeter Defense 77 Layup 87 Pass Accuracy 78 Defensive Rebound 53

At just 22 years old, he's proven to be a legitimate three-level scorer and an overall Swiss army knife on both ends of the court. At six-foot-five with a seven-foot-two wingspan, he's a long and active perimeter defender who can hang with the best forwards in the NBA.

On offense, he's just as comfortable spotting up for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he is creating his own looks with the rock in his hands. He's one of the three best players on the second-place team in the Western Conference right now, and he has a case for being top two.

Correct rating: 86

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat – 88

2023–24 statistics: 20.2 PPG, 4.1 APG, 10.6 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 50.4 FG%

Somehow, Bam Adebayo remains one of the most underrated players in the league. NBA 2K has done little to help correct that narrative. The things that Adebayo does best on a basketball court don't exactly translate well to a video game.

Whether he's setting a screen, directing cutters from the high post, or walling off driving lanes, Adebayo is rarely ever stagnant on the hardwood. His fingerprints are all over the identity of the Miami Heat, perhaps even more so than Jimmy Butler. Adebayo's two-way versatility is the key to unlocking most of Erik Spoelstra's galaxy brain schemes.

Bam Adebayo – Notable Attributes Rating Mid-Range Shot 79 Layup 81 Blocks 67 Pass Accuracy 72 Offensive Rebound 60

He's usually underrated due to his willingness to take a backseat on offense. That hasn't been the case lately, though. If his numbers hold, this campaign will mark his fourth straight season averaging over 18 points per game. Adebayo is closer to Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis than he is to Victor Wembanyama and Domantas Sabonis. There's no reason he should share the same rating as the latter two.

Correct rating: 92

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers – 82

2023–24 statistics: 21.3 PPG, 2.6 APG, 3.7 RPG, 46.1 FG%, 40.3 3PT%

Playing for a rebuilding team is an easy way to become underrated. After all, how many people who don't actively follow the Portland Trail Blazers have seen Jerami Grant play more than a couple of times over the past two seasons? The Blazers might be chasing lottery odds rather than wins, but Grant has been playing some of the best basketball of his career in Portland.

With the Blazers, he's established himself as one of the best outside shooters in the league after struggling with his three-pointer for most of his early career. He's also improved as a self-creator since arriving in Portland and is often tasked with generating offense for a team that's shorthanded in playmaking.

Notable Power Forwards In NBA 2K24 Rating Keegan Murray 83 Draymond Green 83 Aaron Gordon 83 Jerami Grant 82 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 81 Jabari Smith Jr. 80

He's taken a step back defensively, but some of it can be attributed to Chauncey Billups's insistence on sticking him on primary ball-handlers even though he's clearly at his best as a roamer and weakside help defender. If he were playing for the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks, he certainly wouldn't be an 82.

Correct rating: 85

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves – 85

2023–24 statistics: 13.6 PPG, 1.2 APG, 12.4 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 63.9 FG%

Frankly, multiple members of the Minnesota Timberwolves could have made this list. Despite currently leading the Western Conference in the standings, NBA 2K24 has the Wolves pegged as a tier-2 team, meaning that there are several teams ahead of them in terms of cumulative rating. This goes to show that several Minnesota players are underrated in the game, but Rudy Gobert's rating might be the most egregious.

At this stage in his career, Gobert is a known commodity. It's common knowledge that he'll bring elite rim protection on defense and high-efficiency finishing on offense. His limitations are also well acknowledged, especially his poor foot speed guarding on the perimeter and limited offensive skills.

Top 10 Centers in NBA 2K24 Rating Nikola Jokić 98 Joel Embiid 98 Anthony Davis 94 Victor Wembanyama 88 Bam Adebayo 88 Domantas Sabonis 88 Chet Holmgren 86 Alperen Sengun 86 Jarrett Allen 86 Rudy Gobert 85

That being said, his positives outweigh his negatives exponentially. He's not just an elite rim protector; he's one of the greatest interior defenses in the history of the game. He's essentially a guaranteed top-15 defense by himself and surrounding him with a couple of apt perimeter stoppers is an easy recipe for a top-10 defensive unit.

On offense, he might not offer much outside of interior finishing and screen-setting, but his ability to convert at the rim is absolutely top tier. He's led the league in field-goal percentage three times and has continued to finish at a high level late into his career. The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently leading the Western Conference and much of the credit is due to Gobert's two-way excellence in the middle.

Correct rating: 90