The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a sticky situation following their game against the Golden State Warriors last week. Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors' young starlet, fell awkwardly on Sixers star Joel Embiid during a play, forcing the latter out of the game. Since then, the 2023 MVP has been sidelined and has not played in either of the last two games.

Upon further inspection, it was revealed that he had suffered a displaced flap in the meniscus. It's a rather serious injury that has both Embiid and the 76ers organization pondering over the future. The question is, do they rest and rehab the injury, or undergo surgery to correct the same? Either way, the All-Star center will be out of action for an extended period.

With Embiid out, the road ahead will likely become increasingly difficult. Fortunately, they still have time to revamp their roster, what with the trade deadline falling on Feb. 8. With that in mind, here are five players the 76ers should trade for to remain competitive.

1 Kelly Olynyk

Potential package: Robert Covington and 2027 2nd round pick

With Embiid out for an extended period, the 76ers might want to strengthen their frontcourt. As things stand, Embiid played the bulk of the minutes at center and rarely spent any time on the bench. As a result, the Sixers are sorely lacking depth in the center position, with Paul Reed being their only serviceable option.

Enter Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk. The Canadian big man is the most affordable center currently on the trade block and would be an ideal short-term replacement for Embiid. Keeping in mind that the franchise will likely still make the playoffs without Embiid, they will want to maintain a strong roster. As such, Olynyk would be a great option to hold down the fort until Embiid returns from injury.

Kelly Olynyk 2023–24 Stats PTS 8.1 REB 5.1 AST 4.3 FG% 56.3% 3PT% 42.7%

Although not a force to be reckoned with like Embiid, Olynyk is one of the better stretch bigs in the league. He is currently averaging career-highs both in terms of field goal percentage, with 56.3 percent, and in three-point field goal percentage, with 42.7 percent. Having him share minutes with Reed makes a lot of sense, especially when considering what an asset he would be once Embiid is back on the court.

2 Malcolm Brogdon

Potential package: Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, KJ Martin, and 2026 1st round pick

Assuming Embiid will return in time for the playoffs, it might be wise for the 76ers to focus on improving their roster in other positions. A notable weakness for the Sixers is their backcourt. Tyrese Maxey aside, the team lacks a proper starter to pair alongside him. Patrick Beverley has been a great defensive presence off the bench, and Kelly Oubre Jr., when not injured, has been good.

However, pairing Maxey with a great backcourt partner could be just what the Sixers need once the post-season rolls around. With that in mind, a trade for Malcolm Brogdon would be most welcome. Plying his craft with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon is an exceptional playmaker, capable of assisting both ends of the court. A backcourt duo consisting of him and Tyrese Maxey would certainly give Philadelphia an added edge.

Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Maxey 2023–24 Stats Stat Brogdon Maxey PPG 15.7 26.3 REB 3.8 3.6 AST 5.5 6.4 FG% 44.0% 45.4% 3PT% 41.2% 38.3%

Brogdon also comes with the added benefit of playoff experience. Having been a key player on the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers, Brogdon's experience would be a blessing for a somewhat inexperienced Sixers backcourt.

3 Tyus Jones

Potential package: Marcus Morris Sr., 2024 1st round pick, and 2027 2nd round pick

Along the same lines, another great guard the 76ers could target is Tyus Jones. The Washington Wizards' guard is one of the most underrated players in the NBA and has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. So, why not turn rumors into facts and pull the trigger on this trade?

While he may not have the most eye-catching stats in the world, Jones is an incredibly efficient player. He is one of the best guards when it comes to ball control and possession. With an assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.21, he is one of the best ball-handling playmakers in the league. Trading for him would only add to the Sixers' firepower, as they sit seventh in the league in terms of this particular statistic. Add to that the fact that he has led the league in this statistic for the last six years, and he is a great long-term investment for when Embiid returns.

Tyus Jones Assist-to-Turnover Stats 2019-2024 2018-2019 7.0 2019-2020 5.2 2020-2021 5.5 2021-2022 6.4 2022-2023 5.4 2023-2024 7.2

In addition to ball security, Jones is not a shabby scorer. He is currently averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, all while managing 49.2% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range. He certainly would be a player worth trading for.

4 Kyle Kuzma

Potential package: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Jaden Springer, 2028 1st round pick, 2024, 2027 2nd round picks

Another player the 76ers could target is Tyus Jones' Wizards teammate, Kyle Kuzma. The 6-foot-9 forward is the best player on the Wizards roster and would be a great asset for any team. While he may not be the biggest superstar in the NBA, his skill and ability as a player cannot be denied.

A trade for him would prove to be a bit complicated, but for the Sixers it makes sense. The team would give up Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Jaden Springer, and a couple of picks in return for Kuzma's services. Additionally, to make the money work, they would also acquire Delon Wright as well.

Kyle Kuzma 2023–24 Stats PPG 21.8 REB 6.5 AST 4.3 FG% 45.5% 3PT% 32.9%

Kuzma's ability to spread the floor, coupled with his playmaking abilities make him a force to be reckoned with. So, having him on the roster should be something the Sixers front office should consider doing.

5 DeMar DeRozan

Potential package: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, 2024, 2028 1st round picks

The last player on this list that would fit with the 76ers is DeMar DeRozan. Playing with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan is a member of the core that the team is looking to move on from. Given their position in the East, the Bulls are looking to break things up and go into full rebuild mode. As such, players like DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso are all expendable.

In terms of fit, DeRozan makes the most sense. As things stand, the 76ers employ a starting five of Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, and Embiid. But, given the current circumstances, the team will require some firepower. Fortunately, DeRozan would bring just that, while also shoring up the wings for the team with his 22 points, four rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Moreover, adding him to the core of Embiid and Maxey would give the 76ers a three-headed monster for the future.

DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Maxey & Joel Embiid's 2023–24 Stats Stat DeRozan Maxey Embiid PPG 22.0 26.3 35.3 REB 4.0 3.6 11.3 AST 5.3 6.4 5.7 FG% 46.7% 45.4% 53.3% 3PT% 33.6% 38.3% 36.6%

At the end of the day, the 76ers have plenty of options available to them. They will be hoping that Embiid's injury will not force them to shut him down for the rest of the season. But, whether that proves to be the case or not, there are a few players they could trade for to help improve their situation.