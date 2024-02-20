Highlights Alperen Sengun, with stats comparable to Nikola Jokić, is a breakout star with significant offensive skills.

In what has been one of the more entertaining NBA seasons in recent years, several players have excelled midway through 2023-24. From Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey--a first-time All-Star in 2024--to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, offensive explosions have put the league and its fans on notice. Yet, those players' production hasn't been surprising as much as overdue.

However, there are those who not only have turned heads but have established themselves as the league's best players, even when expectations were not sky-high upon their arrival into the league.

Alperen Sengun

The Rockets center has drawn comparison to a two-time MVP

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun may be a finalist for the 2024 Most Improved Player award, as the third-year pro's breakout season has seen him compared to the likes of 2-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić.

A gifted low-post scorer and creative passer, Sengun has averaged 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season. That he's done so while shooting 54.1 percent from the field makes it that much more impressive, as he's been the most reliable offensive option for Houston. In the offseason, the Rockets attempted to sign Brook Lopez, signifying a lack of faith in Sengun.

Alperen Sengun's progression Season PPG RPG APG SPG BPG 2021-22 (72 games, 13 starts) 9.6 5.5 2.6 0.8 0.9 2022-23 (75 games, 72 starts) 14.8 9.0 3.9 0.9 0.9 2023-24 (53 games, 53 starts) 21.2 9.1 5.0 1.1 0.7

It's unclear how good Sengun can be offensively at his peak. He can still stand to improve as a three-point threat and heads-up passer. Furthermore, the 21-year-old's defense is consistently pinpointed as a problem area, as his lack of explosiveness limits the impact he can make guarding players out in space. Nonetheless, looking forward, Sengun's continued development and the Rockets' success are sure to be intertwined. In other words, as the best player on the team, Houston may only go as far as he does.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson has thrived since John Collins got traded away

The Atlanta Hawks have been in the news for a lot of reasons that they likely don't like. However, there have been a couple of bright spots for them this season, including the play of versatile forward Jalen Johnson.

Selected with the 20th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Duke, Johnson's talent hasn't been questioned so much as his durability. In fact, those questions arose again when Johnson went out for 14 games with a left wrist injury from November to December.

Jalen Johnson's progression Span PPG RPG APG SPG BPG First two seasons (92 games) 4.9 3.3 0.9 0.4 0.4 2023-24 (41 games) 15.7 8.6 3.3 1.2 0.9

Nonetheless, Johnson's breakout year has seen him raise his scoring average by +10.1 points per game from the 2022-23 season. The Hawks trading former cornerstone John Collins last summer is what created the opportunity for Johnson to start and increase his production.

Nonetheless, credit has to be given to Johnson for stepping up in Collins' absence. He's flying up and down the court, hounding would-be scorers, and knocking down shots from all three levels. Though Atlanta has been considering major changes to their roster, Johnson is undoubtedly a player that the Hawks will be trying their hardest to keep.

Vince Williams Jr.

Injuries have opened to door for Memphis's young players

One of the more popular franchises in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies have had a trying time the last two seasons. All-Star guard Ja Morant missed a laundry list of games this season due to a lengthy suspension and will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Rising star Desmond Bane is trying to shoulder the load without Morant but is currently sidelined with a significant injury as well. Even defensive specialist Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, is out. Now, rather than jostling for playoff position, the Grizzlies are fighting just to stay above water.

Vince Williams Jr.'s progression Season PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% 2022-23 (15 games) 2.0 0.3 0.4 30.0% 14.3% 2023-24 (44 games) 9.6 2.9 0.9 44.4% 36.5% 2023-24 (as starter, 25 games) 12.7 4.0 1.4 45.6% 37.1%

However, the surprising play of Vince Williams Jr. has been a silver lining in an otherwise cloudy season. A solid three-point threat with the ability to score when defenses close out on him from beyond the arc, Williams fits the ever-important 3-and-D archetype. Yet, Williams has also displayed nascent playmaking abilities, adding to his value.

It may even turn out that Memphis got Williams on a bargain when they converted his two-way contract to a standard three-year contract in January. A three-time Player of the Year in high school and drafted 47th overall in the 2022 Draft, the Toledo native's hoops journey has culminated in him competing in the Rising Stars showcase.

Coby White

White has finally emerged on the scene

Not much has gone right for the Chicago Bulls this season, who remain in NBA purgatory despite having a pair of star wings in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, the play of LaVine has been under the microscope for the past couple of seasons as questions arise about his approach to both the offensive and defensive end.

Though an excellent outside threat, the high-flyer tends to overdribble, disrupting the flow of the offense and limiting his teammates' scoring opportunities. He also leaves a lot to be desired as a defender.

Coby White's progression Span PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% First 3 seasons (195 games) 13.7 3.5 0.6 41.3% 36.5% 2022-23 (74 games) 9.7 2.8 0.7 44.3% 37.2% 2023-24 (55 games) 19.6 5.3 0.7 46.3% 39.7%

That's not the case for five-year veteran Coby White, though. Turbulent years in the Windy City have led to White's role constantly shifting, but the 2023-24 season has seen him elevated to a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old hasn't disappointed, averaging career-highs of 19.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. Long an above-average 3-point threat himself, White's efficiency is also impressive, as he's shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

Collin Sexton

A change of scenery helped Sexton thrive

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton's career has been one of the more interesting since he was drafted with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 Draft. Selected to be Kyrie Irving's replacement after he left LeBron James in Cleveland, Sexton was the first piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers' second post-LeBron Era.

However, Sexton's playmaking, basketball IQ, and size led to questions about his fit with the franchise. This is despite the speedy and physical guard averaging at least 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons.

Collin Sexton's progression Span PPG AST STL FG% 3PT% First four seasons (218 games, 208 starts) 20.0 3.3 0.8 45.8% 37.8% 2022-23 (48 games, 15 starts) 14.3 2.9 0.6 50.6% 39.3% 2023-24 (as starter, 33 games) 21.5 5.5 0.8 50.5% 42.4%

With his on-court processing still behind the curve though, his reputation continued to take a hit with the Jazz. In fact, the Jazz brought Sexton off the bench for the first time in his career. Yet, this season, Sexton has reclaimed his starting role and turned Utah's season around.

Now a crafty scorer, capable ball-handler, and savvy playmaker, he's averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. Those are his best numbers since 2020-21. Notably, he averages 26.2 points and 6.7 assists per 36 minutes, both career-highs. As a starter, he's averaging 21.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.