Highlights Man United's disappointing season calls for wholesale changes, with key players like Casemiro and Rashford underperforming.

High-profile signings like Antony and Eriksen have failed to meet expectations, hindering the team's forward progression.

Injuries plague top defender Varane, questioning his future at the club and prompting the need for strategic decisions on his role.

Manchester United are on the verge of purgatory. Just when fans are on the edge of their seats, ready to see their side go on a run of wins, a damaging result brings them back down to earth.

With a shot at 24/25 Champions League football looking increasingly unlikely after securing just one win in their last six league outings, this summer presents the perfect opportunity for the club's boardroom bosses – including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – to make wholesale changes if they wish.

A Carabao Cup-winning season during his first at the club was enough to see Erik ten Hag earn admiration among the Old Trafford echo chambers – but his stocks have been decreasing as the weeks go by with no evident signs of direction under the Dutchman.

But, on reflection, which five players are limiting the club’s progression? We’ve identified a quintet of stars from their current roster who, for one reason or another, are being a burden this season. To caveat: the reasons are not limited to their on-the-field performances.

Casemiro

Man Utd appearances: 78

Casemiro, bar the odd red card, was supreme in his first season at Old Trafford. Formerly of Real Madrid, the seasoned midfielder’s expertise at an elite level was a welcome sight for a club looking to reach previous heights of hustling and bustling at the top of the Premier League. But, he's currently lacking energy, and it's costing his side at points.

And the Brazilian, alongside Marcus Rashford, was paramount to everything they mustered, providing cover in front of the back four. This season, however, the Brazilian looks a shadow of his former self. Now 32 years of age, there are growing worries over his durability and whether he is able to thwart opposition attacks like fans were witness to last term.

Casemiro - Man Utd Statistics Cost £70m Appearances 78 Cost Per Appearance £897,436 Goals 12 Assists 9 Weekly Wage £350,000

Antony

Man Utd appearances: 79

When Manchester United forked out £86 million on a marquee summer signing, they would’ve been expecting more bang for their outlay. However, with a paltry 10 goals and five assists to boot since his big-money arrival, Antony has been a divisive figure in the Old Trafford camp and, to make matters worse, his over-the-top celebration has become a major talking point after their recent 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley.

His lack of goal involvements aside, Antony offers little to nothing to Manchester United’s forward structure and, instead, is halting the progression of Amad Diallo – a player who is adored among the Old Trafford faithful. If the 13-time champions are serious about challenging on all fronts going forward, replacing the scorned Brazilian – or at least giving others a chance at staking a claim on the right wing – could be the decision to make.

Antony - Man Utd Statistics Cost £86m Appearances 79 Cost Per Appearance £1,088,607 Goals 10 Assists 5 Weekly Wage £200,000

Christian Eriksen

Man Utd appearances: 67

A passenger in the majority of games he features in, Christian Eriksen is not suited to the trials and tribulations of the high-octane nature of England’s top division. With Mason Mount through the door and Kobbie Mainoo emerging as one of the club’s most important players this season, his game time is only poised to become even more scarce.

When the club picked up the veteran midfielder on a free, it was deemed as an absolute bargain - and they were proved right with his calmness on the ball a cut above the rest. For all of his brilliance last season, the tides have since turned. Even during his limited game time, the Dane, amid his frustrations, is struggling to make a compelling case to start under Ten Hag more frequently.

Fundamentally, keeping hold of him largely reduces the chance of bringing in a replacement for the £150,000-per-week earner. Ten Hag’s struggles this season are embodied by his side’s ever-porous midfield and 32-year-old Eriksen has all but added to that weakness with his leggy cameos.

Christian Eriksen - Man Utd Statistics Cost Free Appearances 67 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 3 Assists 12 Weekly Wage £150,000

Marcus Rashford

Man Utd appearances: 399

Given that Marcus Rashford is earning a lofty £300,000-per-week under his current terms, there is merit in letting the Carrington graduate, who has racked up just shy of 400 outings for the Red Devils, leave this summer. Rasmus Hojlund has failed to strike a telepathic partnership with the 26-year-old, limiting the former’s ability to spearhead the club to glory.

After taking his game to new heights with a 30-goal frenzy in 2022/23, the 60-cap England international’s work ethic has been questioned this term, while his goals and assists have somewhat taken a knock, too. Wythenshawe-born Rashford, still regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, has regressed in terms of his output – with eight goals and five assists under his belt this campaign.

Marcus Rashford - Man Utd Statistics Cost Academy graduate Appearances 399 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 131 Assists 64 Weekly Wage £300,000

Raphael Varane

Man Utd appearances: 93

In the modern game, availability is the best ability. The congested fixture schedule allows no player to enjoy a long break throughout the season – and Raphael Varane’s worrying injury record casts doubt over his future in M16. Doubtlessly the best box defender at the club, the problem lies with the fact that he’s played just 44% of the minutes available to him this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since signing for Manchester United, Raphael Varane has missed out on 200 days via injury.

He is also one of a handful of Manchester United stars who pocket a healthy wage every seven days - £340,000-per-week to be exact – investing that money elsewhere, whether that be on a new signing or wages for another player, may be the best course of action going forward.

By no means is the four-time Champions League winner a bad player, but at the rate that he picks up niggles, the side's defence is continually damaged and that simply cannot be the case at the top level of the English pyramid.

Raphael Varane - Man Utd Statistics Cost £41m Appearances 93 Cost Per Appearance £440,860 Goals 2 Assists 1 Weekly Wage £340,000