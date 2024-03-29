Highlights Naz Reid is crucial for the Timberwolves in the playoffs due to his versatility and offensive impact in Towns' absence.

Deuce McBride's emergence as a shooter and defender has made him a key player for the Knicks, especially in tough times.

Payton Pritchard's breakout season off the bench for the Celtics could be a game-changer in their quest for a championship.

Every year in the NBA Playoffs, there are unsung heroes who make a big difference in their team's postseason runs, and this year will be no different. Although basketball is a star-driven sport in many ways, there are moments in every game that cannot be influenced by the best players, allowing role players to put their stamp on the outcome.

The question is: which guys are most likely to be that X-Factor in the 2023-24 playoffs?

Naz Reid – Minnesota Timberwolves

Thriving in bigger role during his breakout season

For two seasons, Naz Reid has been ready to take on more responsibility and shoulder a bigger offensive load. He has been one of the most efficient and productive bench scorers in the league over the past couple of seasons, but has been stuck behind the two-headed monster of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Reid would arguably start on 20-25 NBA teams, including many playoff squads, but has only played 18.4 and 23.6 minutes per game in 2023 and 2024. Despite the lack of minutes, he has thrived in his bench role, averaging over half a point per minute over the last two seasons.

However, with Towns injuring his meniscus and likely missing at least two rounds of the playoffs, Reid has become an offensive centerpiece for Minnesota.

Naz Reid Since Towns Injury (8 games) Category Stat Team Rank MPG 28.7 6th PPG 19.4 2nd RPG 6.8 3rd 3PM/G 3.5 1st 3P% 47.5% 3rd

Reid is essential to Minnesota's playoff hopes not only because of the gap in production due to Towns' absence, but also the spacing he provides as a stretch big. He has always been a competent three-point shooter, but he has reached the next level this year, bombing threes at a 42.1 percent clip on 4.9 attempts per game.

The threat of Reid's outside shot creates opportunities for him to drive closeouts, but also carves out space in the paint for Minnesota's ball-handlers to drive and make plays. He also allows the Wolves to play a small-ball lineup in the right matchups, which could alleviate some of their issues with half-court offense.

Reid will undoubtedly be one of the biggest swing factors in the Western Conference playoffs.

Deuce McBride – New York Knicks

McBride has suddenly become one of New York's most valuable players

After two relatively uneventful seasons to begin his career, Deuce McBride has been thrust into a massive role on this contending New York Knicks team. Due to injuries to several key players throughout the past three months, McBride has gone from a situational player to an end-of-the-rotation guy to one of Tom Thibodeau's most trusted assets.

Deuce has averaged 33.3 minutes per game in March and has played 40-plus minutes six times this month, even going all 48 in a recent win vs. Brooklyn. Thibodeau has often felt insecure about taking McBride out for even one short stretch of the game because of all he brings to the table defensively and as a floor spacer offensively.

In a stunning transformation, McBride has gone from being an offensive liability because of a broken jumpshot to one of the best shooters in the NBA this season. After failing to crack 30 percent from three-point range in either of his first two seasons, McBride is hitting at a 42.2 percent rate from downtown on 3.6 attempts per game.

Deuce McBride in March (12 games) Category Stat Team Rank PPG 14.0 3rd 3PA 6.5 3rd 3P% 46.2% 1st NRTG +11.8 4th

McBride has been one of the Knicks' best players for a couple of months now, and has been a huge reason they have been able to float the ship without OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson. His two-way presence that allows him to clamp down on an opponent's star guard while also drilling threes at a high level is invaluable for New York. Whether he can carry this performance over to the playoffs will go a long way in determining their playoff ceiling.

Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics

Fourth-year guard is finally getting his opportunity

Much has been made about the Boston Celtics' dominant starting five, and rightfully so. They have one of the best five-man units in NBA history, and the numbers back this up in every way as Boston finishes up a historically prolific regular season. However, NBA Championships are seldom won without solid depth off the bench, especially with the injury risk that many players have.

For Boston, many have asked questions in the past about their bench depth, and it was definitely a question coming into 2023-24. Luckily for the Celtics, the emergence of one player has alleviated a lot of those concerns.

Fourth-year guard Payton Pritchard has finally gotten an opportunity to play meaningful minutes with the off-season departures of Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart. For the first time in his career, Pritchard is playing over 20 minutes a game and has made the absolute most of his opportunity. Since the calendar has flipped to March, Boston has begun resting their stars with an eye towards the playoffs, and Pritchard has taken full advantage.

Payton Pritchard in March Category Stat PPG 12.2 APG 4.7 3P% 42.3% MPG 26.2

Not only is Pritchard a great shooter with some off-the-dribble abilities, he is also a gritty defender who can disrupt opposing ball-handlers. He has also proved to be an excellent rebounder and hustle player, getting his hands on several loose balls every game.

Pritchard's only playoff weakness could be his inability to guard bigger, stronger players in mismatches, but Boston has so many options to go to that he may not need to guard anyone too tall. With that said, Pritchard will inevitably save the Celtics in important stretches of playoff games, and could be a huge reason Boston hoists the trophy.

D'Angelo Russell – Los Angeles Lakers

Amidst the best season of his career, Russell could take the Lakers to the next level

One of the biggest reasons for the Los Angeles Lakers' downfall at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in an embarrassing sweep last summer was the poor play of D'Angelo Russell. The ninth-year pro found himself outclassed on the floor against bigger, stronger wings like Bruce Brown and Jamal Murray, while also struggling so badly with his shot that he was effectively benched for much of the series.

Russell averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 assists in just 23.5 minutes per game in the 2023 West Finals on horrific 32.3/13.3/75.0 splits as the Lakers were swept away by the future champions. His poor performance led to trade rumors throughout the off-season, and the noise got even louder after fellow guard Austin Reaves landed an extension in Los Angeles. Couple that with his lackluster start to the 2023-24 season, and Russell seemed to be on borrowed time as a Laker.

However, since the new year, Russell has been a completely different player and is in the midst of the best stretch of basketball he has ever played. Since January 1st, he has been the Lakers' third-best player, and a huge reason for their resurgence of late (17-7 since February 1st). Russell has also been arguably the Lakers' best clutch shot-maker, closing out several games for the team over that stretch, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have struggled at times late in games.

D'Angelo Russell Since January 1st (35 games) Category Stat Team Rank PPG 21.4 3rd APG 6.6 2nd 3P% 44.6% 2nd NRTG +2.6 3rd

The Ohio State product has even committed himself more to the defensive end, giving a better nightly effort than before. If Russell can continue this hot shooting and physical effort into the playoffs, the Lakers' chances of a deep playoff run out of the play-in get much more realistic.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Miami Heat

Jaquez Jr. has burst onto the scene in his rookie season

Every year around this time, it seems that the Miami Heat are floundering somewhere around .500, struggling to simply escape the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference Standings. Then, April arrives, and Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, and Co. turn into as legitimate a title contender as any other team because of their effort, execution, and unheralded players performing at a high level.

Last season, it was Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus playing far above expectations as the Heat made the NBA Finals from the eighth seed. Two of those players are gone, and Martin is established as a solid role player, so the question remains: who will be the X-factors for this year's Heat team?

The answer is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is quietly having one of the best rookie seasons in the league. Jaquez has also been one of the Heat's best players, averaging 29.2 minutes per game and 12.3 points. He has shown that he can fit perfectly into Heat culture, as he is a smart player who defends, hustles, and will do anything to help the team win games.

Furthermore, Jaquez plays a great style of basketball for playoff games. His best attribute is his ability to attack mismatches due to his size, athleticism, and crafty footwork around the basket. This skill should be transferrable to the slow-down, half-court style of playoff basketball.

If the Miami Heat shock the world once again after another mediocre regular season, Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be one of the main reasons why.