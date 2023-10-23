Highlights Andre Drummond, known for his rebounding abilities, hasn't received the recognition he deserves due to a lack of defensive skills and limited offensive game.

The NBA is an ever-changing industry, with new players making their way in and out of the league each year. This is only normal, considering that there are 60 draft picks per year, to go alongside a plethora of free agents. However, some players still manage to stick around, and stand the test of time. A lot of these players might be (or once were) star players, but some also aren’t.

It’s all the more impressive when someone who carved their career as a role player is still active all these years later. This is what we’re focusing on with this list. Here are five NBA players you may have forgotten were still in the league.

5 Andre Drummond

One of the best rebounders of his time, it’s easy to forget that Andre Drummond was once a top center in the league. At 6-foot-11 and 280 pounds, the big man stood tall and strong over many of his peers. This allowed Drummond a career average of 13.2 rebounds per game, as well as two All-Star selections.

Of course, Drummond never ended up getting the recognition he truly deserved. At this point, it’s doubtful if he ever will. The big man’s prowess on the boards was unfortunately overshadowed mainly by a lack of defensive ability. Not to say that Drummond was a prolific scorer, but he at least managed a 13.2 points per game average over his career. Most of these points were off simple hook shots, offensive rebounds, and shots a couple feet away from the basket, though Drummond never developed upon them. Subsequently, his progress as a player stagnated. After a few successful campaigns for the Detroit Pistons, Drummond effectively fell off the NBA’s radar.

However, that doesn’t mean all has gone bad for the center. To this day, Drummond has still been able to find teams interested in his services. Not only that, but Drummond is somewhat of a contributor on all of them. Sure his defense is nonexistent, and his offensive repertoire doesn’t command double teams on a regular, but his rebounding is still top-notch, and it’s what has allowed Drummond to stay around until now.

It’s also easy to forget that Drummond is actually only 30 years old. The Pistons days feel like ages ago, and most people likely have forgotten about the center by now. Despite that, Drummond has continued to average 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game since, playing for five teams. It’s not All-Star status, but it’s certainly worth a mention, and it’s what places Drummond on this list.

4 Markelle Fultz

Another hooper whose name rarely comes about anymore, Markelle Fultz is undoubtedly another player that makes you go “aw man, I completely forgot about him!”. It’s not without solid reason, either. The 6-foot-4 guard was the No. 1 draft pick back in 2017, and was touted as the most “NBA-ready” prospect of that class. This couldn’t have been further from the truth. Fast-forward a few years later, and Fultz might’ve actually been the least NBA-ready prospect in the entire lottery.

As soon as his career began, Fultz instantly found himself sidelined by numerous mysterious injuries. One of which, was a shoulder injury that made the two-guard forget how to shoot. Definitely not the right foot to start on for a so-called “shooting guard".

Fultz then went back to the drawing board, and tried to make himself more of a playmaker. This worked for some time, as Fultz was able to harness some of the athletic ability and ball-handling that made him a highly-ranked prospect in the first place. Fultz also received a change in scenery around this time, finding himself traded to the Orlando Magic. This went relatively well for Fultz until he tore his ACL eight games into the 2020-21 season.

Despite not turning into the superstar many expected, Fultz has undoubtedly maintained a viable level of production since. In his first full season back with the Magic, Fultz played 60 games, in which he averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Not too shabby, regardless of whichever way people wish to spin it.

Markelle Fultz - NBA Career (2017-Present) Points 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 Assists 5.0 Field goal % 47.2 3-point field goal % 27.8

Fultz now enters his sixth season in the NBA, relatively free of most of the pressure he endured early on. The two-guard will now be able to play his role effectively, and focus on helping his team win games. It’s not the usual path for a top draft pick, but it’s definitely a trend in the right direction.

3 Rudy Gay

Honestly, it’s probably surprising in 2023 if fans even remember Rudy Gay, let alone remember what he used to be. Or maybe, what he made people think he could be.

It might be difficult to believe now, but there was once a time in which Gay was supposed to be the “next big thing”. Gay first entered the league in 2006 as an uber-athletic wing, with all the potential in the world. Just a season later, Rudy was posting averages of 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, a block and a steal per game for the Memphis Grizzlies. Hype was understandably high for the small forward at the time, and it continued for a tad bit longer.

Despite getting on a hot start early, Gay’s career unfortunately plateaued rather quickly. Teams quickly realized that the wing was a rather one-dimensional offensive player, who could only succeed in isolation. The Grizzlies discovered this phenomenon themselves, as their teams preformed better and better during times when Gay was out. Gay’s style of play was rather inefficient, and while entertaining for highlight reels, it was not meant for winning basketball. This resulted in the high-flying wing getting traded to the Toronto Raptors, which would only be a short stopgap. Gay was subsequently dealt to the Sacramento Kings shortly after, and never really found a consistent NBA home again.

If there’s anyone who does indeed remember Gay, it’s probable that they all share the same opinion. Gay was an athletic, physically gifted athlete, who just could never build off his initial promise. However, his natural ability was enough to keep him at least present, albeit in smaller roles. Gay now plays for the Golden State Warriors as a 37-year-old veteran. Perhaps it’s possible that Gay himself expected his career to go differently than it did, but it’s nothing to ridicule. Gay is presently entering his 17th season, with an average of 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his career.

2 Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson is admittedly a different player than the rest on this list. It would be highly doubtful that anyone ever thought that Gibson was going to be a star. If they did, there had probably never actually watched him play.

With that being said though, Gibson was certainly a productive player during his time. Most fans likely remember him during his time with the Chicago Bulls, where he was a vital member of numerous playoff teams. Gibson helped control the front court with Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer, with Derrick Rose at point guard. This Bulls team saw numerous No. 1 seeds in the East, and definitely could’ve competed for a title. If it weren’t for a certain Miami Heat team, that is.

Taj Gibson - NBA Career (2010-Present) Points 8.7 Rebounds 5.9 Assists 1.0 Blocks 1.0 Field goal % 51.8

After significantly exceeding expectations in Chicago, Gibson quickly gained a respectable reputation around the league. No, Taj was never the most talented player on the court. He put in effort though, and was one of the more physical big men in all 2010s. This reputation carried over, and is part of what keeps Gibson around in 2023. Gibson now plays for the Washington Wizards, where he serves as veteran leadership for a rather young team. At 38 years old, it’s likely that this is Gibson’s last NBA go-around.

1 Clint Capela

Clint Capela is arguably the most prominent example of a once-great talent settling for mediocrity, being a member of the Atlanta Hawks for three seasons now. It’s not even that Capela’s game has declined since moving to Atlanta. The center averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season, shooting a blitzing 65 percent from the field. It’s just that the Hawks are so overlooked that people would rather just not give Capela his props anymore.

It's a far cry from Capela’s tenure with the Houston Rockets, where he was regarded as one of the best young up-and-coming talents in all the NBA. Capella played alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, where he was utilized as the perfect pick-and-roll partner. Lobs and opportunities around the rim were ample for Capela, whose field-goal percentage was always surprisingly high. In a time when “run, dunk, rebound, and block” centers were in high demand, Capela made his presence crystal clear.

Sadly, much of the attention Capela obtained during his time in Houston has now vanished, for the most part. Capela is currently viewed by Atlanta’s fans and front office as one of the more expendable pieces on the Hawks, and is a key subject in countless trade rumors.

It’s representative of the state of today’s NBA, in which players typically only receive recognition for a short time span. Once this time is up, they simply fade into obscurity, to rarely be mentioned again. Capela is simply the latest example of such, as are the others on this list.

