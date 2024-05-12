Highlights West Ham will likely see a lot changes with David Moyes' departure at the end of the season now confirmed.

Michail Antonio has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, leading to a number of potential striker replacements being linked with the Hammers.

Potential transfers to take over from Antonio include exciting players from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The news of David Moyes' departure from West Ham United at the close of the 2023/24 Premier League season has come much like London buses for the Hammers. With Julen Lopetegui set to take charge after an ebbing and flowing campaign, Chinese whispers-like transfer speculations are already seeping through the cracks of an underwhelming post-UEFA Europa Conference League improvement period. Among the names touted to follow in Moyes' footsteps is Michail Antonio.

Recent reports from Football Insider suggest that the Jamaican international looks set to 'maximise' his contract expiry liberties this summer by seeking a mega-money deal in Saudi Arabia. And with Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus also garnering interest from external suitors, wholesale changes to Lopetegui's forward line are bound to provide the Spaniard with a war chest he will need to extract the full potential to get the club moving in the right direction again.

In response to the Antonio news, Lopetegui's first plan of action in the coming months will be to delve into the transfer market and find the Hammers' next striker. By dint of his successful managerial past and the Spaniard's keen eye for talent, finding a replacement shouldn't come with much difficulty. Here are five huge upgrades potentially already in the pipeline.

Related Lopetegui Turning Down Bayern for West Ham is 'Staggering' Julen Lopetegui looks all but set to become West Ham United manager with David Moyes set to leave at the end of the season

Vitor Roque

Barcelona

According to The Boot Room, West Ham are among several Premier League clubs that have been alerted to the potential availability of Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque. The teenage forward arrived in January from Athletico Paranaense after Barcelona sealed a deal in the summer of 2023. However, after just two starts and two goals, the Brazilian wonderkid has grown agitated by his playing time.

Roque's situation has been discussed recently by his agent, who didn't hold back in his condemnation of head coach Xavi Hernandez. Speaking to Catalan-based RAC1, Andre Cury said:

“Everyone thinks that Vitor Roque has to get more minutes and nobody understands why the coach doesn’t give them to him. “Xavi has never spoken to the player. I don’t understand this situation and I don’t think it’s good for either side."

Joselu

Espanyol (on loan at Real Madrid)

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that West Ham are 'likely to explore a move' for Real Madrid loanee Joselu once the window opens for business this summer. Contemplating whether to head to the negotiating table with parent club Espanyol, while the former Stoke City reject's two goals to take Los Blancos into yet another Champions League final in midweek won't have done any harm to his chances of making a return to the Premier League.

Joselu, although no longer young at 34 years old, has racked up far superior statistical averages this term compared to Antonio. In particular, his 0.54 goals per 90 minutes could prove pivotal to the Hammers' attacking fortunes next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Per 90 minutes, Joselu has a better aerial dual win percentage, and achieved more shots, shots on target, key passes, expected goals, and expected goals than West Ham's Antonio in the 2023/24 campaign.

Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla

Looking to hit the ground running in their post-Moyes era, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's chances of signing long-term target Youssef En-Nesyri is a matter of now or never as the World Cup 2022 Moroccan star and two-time Europa League winner could be heading to London over the busy transfer period.

Boasting 13 goals and two assists in 29 La Liga appearances this term, En-Nesyri could bring much-needed fresh impetus for the Hammers next season onwards, with his fox-in-the-box style a perfect fit for those around him, such as Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, who pack more than satisfactory creation for a talisman to profit from.

Tammy Abraham

Roma

As per reports from HITC, Roma striker Tammy Abraham is open to a return to England in the upcoming transfer window. Reportedly, West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and newly promoted Leicester City, are the host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the former Chelsea man.

Abraham racked up 27 goals in his first season with Roma, showing his best form in front of goal. And while his last two seasons have been scarred by injury, the 26-year-old appears eager to get his career back on track with a move back to his home nation. His direct, penetrative runs beyond the opposition's defence draw parallels to Antonio's play style, and so could be a sensible and shrewd option for West Ham to take up.

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Ever since Ivan Toney was handed his suspension at Brentford, there have been rumours linking him to a move elsewhere. Certainly, the consensus is that the Englishman has outgrown his humble west London abode, with his 20 Premier League goals last term vindicating such presupposition.

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham and Tottenham are in pole position to sign the clinical striker, with Arsenal and Chelsea also touted with interest, and Manchester United recently ducking away from the chasing pack.