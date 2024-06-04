Highlights Max Holloway is the UFC's newest BMF and has plenty of opponents in his next fight.

There are a few rematches that make sense for Holloway.

He could even step in like a true BMF to save a PPV this month, if Conor McGregor is injured and can't compete, as has been speculated.

UFC president Dana White recently said that the UFC are actively working on a BMF title fight for Max Holloway. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through five possible opponents who Holloway could make his first defense of the BMF title against next.

Charles Oliveira

Holloway and Oliveira fought separate bouts at UFC 300. Both are available

The one potential fight which sticks out to many MMA fans as the next BMF title bout is Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira. This is a fight which mainly sticks out for two reasons. One, because it is a fight which everyone would absolutely love to see and 'Do Bronx' is the epitome of BMF in MMA, and secondly, it makes sense timescale-wise as both fighters fought at UFC 300 and for each man coming out of the event, there isn't really a clear fight to make for each man so it would make sense to match them together.

Coming out of UFC 300, it seemed like the next move for Holloway was to move back down to featherweight and challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title, a title which Holloway has won and defended three times. However, that does not currently seem like the plan as it seems like the UFC are preferring Topuria to defend his featherweight title in a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski, which leaves Holloway in a position where he probably won't want to move back down to 145 for a non-title fight as he has pretty much beaten everyone already there. Oliveira is in a similar position in the lightweight division as, had he won his fight at UFC 300, he would've been guaranteed a lightweight title shot next. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful. Like Holloway, Oliveira has pretty much defeated every top lightweight outside the challenger, so it would make sense for both men to break away from rankings and have a huge, exciting fight for the BMF title.

There is unfinished business between them, too. Holloway and Oliveira actually fought each other almost nine years ago, but the fight ended after just under two minutes due to the Brazilian suffering an oesophagus injury. Both fighters have come a long way since, and it would be an incredible fight between two of the most entertaining fighters on the planet.

Conor McGregor

As it stands, McGregor is still scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Despite the recent speculation regarding the UFC 303 main event following the Dublin press conference cancelation, as it stands, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is a fight that is still scheduled to take place on June 29 in Las Vegas. If the fight remains booked, McGregor vs Chandler is a fight which Holloway will firmly have his eyes set on as he has wanted a rematch against 'The Notorious' for many years now.

Following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, one fighter whom 'Blessed' mentioned when asked about potential future opponents was the Irishman. For any fighter, not just Holloway, the McGregor payday opportunity is so appealing that even when a fight logically doesn't make any sense, fighters will push for it as they want to have an opportunity to make a huge amount of money fighting the sport's biggest ever star. If McGregor is successful against Chandler at UFC 303, it seems likely that a fight against Holloway would be on the horizon as that is a fight in which the Irishman has shown a heavy interest recently. McGregor said during a livestream appearance that the only two titles which interest him now are the welterweight title and the BMF title.

As is the case with Oliveira, McGregor is another fighter whom Holloway may think he has unfinished business with. McGregor and Holloway fought each other in August 2013 when 'The Notorious' won via unanimous decision. 11 years on, now could be the perfect opportunity to run the fight back if McGregor is successful in his Octagon return later this month.

Michael Chandler

Chandler returns to the Octagon this month after a 19-month layoff

A victory for McGregor in his Octagon return is far from guaranteed as he will find himself across the cage from a very motivated and game Michael Chandler. Chandler is another possible next opponent for Holloway, and it is not just because he may defeat the Irishman at UFC 303.

One piece of fan and media speculation which has been running wild since the Dublin press conference for UFC 303 was cancelled, is that McGregor could potentially be injured. If this is the case, it leaves the UFC 303 card desperately lacking star power if the main event falls through. Like a true BMF, Holloway could see this as an opportunity to step in on short notice and defend his BMF title against Chandler if McGregor is forced to withdraw from the bout.

This is not the only event which could force Holloway vs Chandler to happen. Chandler could simply be successful at UFC 303 against McGregor and call out Holloway post-fight. This, again, like the other fights which have been mentioned, would be a fantastic fight which every MMA fan would be interested in seeing.

Ilia Topuria

Holloway called out Topuria in his UFC 300 post-fight interview

Another fighter who Holloway could defend his BMF title against next is Ilia Topuria. It looked like Topuria and Holloway were going to fight for the featherweight title just a few months ago, but that seems a little less likely as of right now.

Despite the fight not being likely at this point, there would be huge interest in a massive 'winner takes all' fight between Holloway and Topuria where both the featherweight title and the BMF title were on the line at the same time. This would further make sense as the BMF title has predominantly landed itself in the lightweight division and this is a division to which Topuria has shown an interest in moving up to.

Stylistically, there are not many better fights out there to make than Holloway vs Topuria, as they are arguably the two best boxers in the UFC and the fight could turn into a pure stand-up war.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier teased retirement at UFC 302

Going into UFC 302, Dustin Poirier was teasing retirement before he had even stepped into the cage. Following his fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev, retirement for 'The Diamond' now seems like a possibility.

Poirier is a huge fan favorite and it would be a shame to see him leave the sport of MMA after such a tough and gritty performance against Makhachev, who is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now. If Poirier chooses to stick around, one fight which would make total sense is a big-money rematch against Max Holloway for the BMF title.

Poirier and Holloway fought each other for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 236 in 2019, where 'The Diamond' was successful in a pretty convincing fashion. Although Holloway lost by quite a significant margin, it is important to note that when this fight took place, it was Holloway's first lightweight bout in almost nine years. Now Holloway is off the back of a victory at 155 against a man who knocked Poirier unconscious recently, now could be the perfect time to see a competitive rematch between 'The Diamond' and 'Blessed.'