The lead up to the Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney clash was such a focal point in the world of boxing, not because of the meeting of two elite fighters in their primes, but for Garcia’s presence on social media and in his energy-filled public appearances.

The young guns finally met in a wild fight Saturday in New York that ended in Garcia’s favor. The outstanding display of punching power and ferocity has now made Garcia, undoubtedly, an A-side boxer, but the only question that remains is who will the flashy superstar fight next?

It was a pro-Garcia crowd inside the buzzing Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With every significant strike thrown by “King Ryan” came a noticeably large pop from the fans.

Garcia’s underdog victory will continue to broaden his brand and make him appointment television for his next time out. Though his win over Haney came with a lot of extra baggage, the performance was unquestionably dominant. The shackles of a weight restriction are off, and Garcia and his team want to explore options across different weight classes — and possibly sports.

Let’s see which five opponents are viable options for the polarizing athlete in his next bout.

5 Sebastian Fundora — Super Welterweight

Boxing record: 21-1-1: 13 KOs, Best win: Tim Tszyu

Garcia has mentioned the name Sebastian Fundora as a potential opponent several times lately. During fight-week festivities and in the post-fight press conference, Garcia threw out his name, but prior to his weight miss, this seemed completely implausible. Now, with the hindsight of him missing weight by 3.2lbs and displaying real power versus Haney, a move to 154-pounds isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Fundora has even said to GiveMeSport before that he would fight at 147-pounds for the right fight.

Fundora is a lanky southpaw who is coming off the biggest win of his career against Tim Tszyu. The 6-foot-6 fighter was able to jab his way to victory with his long reach and gritty attitude. This would be an interesting fight for Garcia because of the physique differences.

4 Devin Haney — Rematch

Boxing record: 31-1: 15 KOs, Best win: Vasyl Lomachenko

Though Garcia absolutely dominated in his fight against Devin Haney this past weekend, because of his undisciplined behavior at the weigh-in, there is cause for a rematch. By missing weight by such a large margin, Garcia left the door open for a potential rematch.

While Garcia may be moving on from an immediate rematch for now, if Haney rattles off a few more one-sided wins, he could find himself in a massive fight against “King Ryan.”

The two elite boxers have faced one another six times as amateurs, and once more in the pro game. Haney looked out of his element on fight night, as he is normally very composed and technically sound. This loss should not spiral his career or run, as Garcia is a prime example that rebounding from defeat is possible.

3 Sean O’Malley — UFC Bantamweight Champion

MMA record: 18-1: 12 KOs, Best win: Aljamain Sterling

A decade ago, a fight between UFC champion Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia would’ve seemed completely far-fetched, but after Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather and Francis Ngannou fighting Tyson Fury, crossover fights have never been more relevant. But, the wildest part about Garcia telling Ariel Helwani that he wants to fight O’Malley, is that he wants to do it in MMA.

On his appearance on The MMA Hour, he confidently said that a fight in boxing versus O’Malley isn’t fair, but with the proper training and time, he could beat the popular MMA fighter in the UFC. Needless to say, this would be a gigantic fight simply for the optics of it, but if Garcia released legitimate footage of him training kicking and grappling, we might be onto something. Given the full-fledged promotion of the UFC, this fight could be a significant pay-per-view in UFC.

2 Terence Crawford — Super Welterweight

Boxing record: 40-0: 31 KOs, Best win Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford has been a household name in combat sports for many years, but if he were to share the ring with Garcia, it would be a massive fight for both purists and casual fight fans.

Undefeated and seemingly only getting better, Crawford notched the biggest win of his career when he dismantled Errol Spence Jr. last year. Crawford has called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez, but that seems unrealistic with the very large weight disparity. A fight against Garcia would raise Crawford’s profile and would be a great clash between one of the best fighters of all-time and a rising superstar.

The match up would generate big numbers at the box office, and represent a perfect opportunity for more fans to learn about “Bud” whilst still a great challenge for the young prince.

1 Gervonta Davis — Lightweight

Boxing record: 29-0: 27 KOs, Best win: Ryan Garcia

When Garcia and Gervonta Davis met last year, it was one of the biggest boxing events for quite some time. Garcia, though, was tied down on fight day as he was prevented from regaining a certain amount of weight for the fight to remain official.

A big selling point of a rematch between Davis and Garcia would be the weight. Garcia looked powerful and filled out at 143 pounds, as opposed to his trimmed down 135-pound self. Would Davis move up to shut down Garcia again? It’s a risk he may not want to take considering he already has an incredible liver-shot stoppage of Garcia on his highlight reel.

The hope is that fans can see these two tango for one or two more times before it is all said and done.