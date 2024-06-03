Highlights Sean Strickland has options after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Though he wants a shot at Dricus du Plessis, so he can try and reclaim the UFC middleweight title which he never felt like he should have lost, there are also other viable opponents.

One opponent could even be Kamaru Usman, who holds a win over Strickland 7 years ago.

In his first fight back since losing his UFC middleweight championship in controversial fashion, Sean Strickland returned with a victory at UFC 302 against Paulo Costa via split decision. Strickland made it known in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he wants a title shot next. GIVEMESPORT goes through five possible opponents Strickland could face next.

Dricus Du Plessis

Strickland made it clear after his fight that he wants the middleweight title back in his possession

At UFC 297, Sean Strickland lost his UFC middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis in what was an incredible fight, but the result was controversial. Some people believed that Strickland was robbed and did not deserve to lose his belt, but it was the South African who came out of UFC 297 as the new UFC middleweight champion. Strickland has made it clear in many interviews and social media posts since the fight happened that he wants to run it back with Du Plessis and reclaim the title he never felt he lost.

A big talking point going into Strickland vs Costa at UFC 302 was where Strickland goes after this fight. It has been rumoured for months that Du Plessis' first title defence will come against Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia this summer. Considering Strickland lost to Du Plessis in very controversial fashion and Adesanya is the man who he comfortably beat to win the title, there is some natural criticism around the rumours of Du Plessis vs Adesanya taking place.

With Strickland now coming off a win and being such a huge star, it may be possible that the UFC puts their plans for Du Plessis vs Adesanya on hold and chooses to give Strickland his rematch this summer.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev returns to the Octagon in a matter of weeks in Saudi Arabia

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares for his welterweight fight against Gilbert Burns of Brazil during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Another possible opponent for Strickland could be decided at UFC Saudi Arabia, which takes place in just a few weeks' time. At the UFC's first-ever event in the region, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Khamzat Chimaev in a huge main-event fight which could determine the next middleweight title challenger.

Chimaev is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, and he is also a significant betting favourite for his fight against Whittaker. Although Strickland is adamant he wants a title fight next, knowing how game he is and how much he loves to fight and stay active, it seems very possible that he would take a fight against Chimaev just to stay active if he does not receive a title fight against Du Plessis.

'Borz', of course, has to come through a very tough fight in Saudi Arabia against Whittaker which is no given.

Robert Whittaker

Whittaker will take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Robert Whittaker of Australia looks on before his middleweight championship fight against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during UFC 271 at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Chimaev has been mentioned on this list and his opponent Robert Whittaker also deserves a mention. As mentioned above, if Strickland is unsuccessful in his campaign to receive a title fight next, a fight which makes sense for him is to face off against the winner of Whittaker vs Chimaev.

Although Chimaev is a relatively big betting favourite as of right now, Whittaker should not be counted out as he is one of the best middleweights of all time, and he showed in his last fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 298 that he is still elite on the feet and can beat any middleweight on the planet. It would be a fresh and exciting match up as Whittaker and Strickland have never fought before, and it is a fight which can be used to make big money as a fight night main event or could a five-round featured co-main event on a pay-per-view card.

Jared Cannonier

Strickland holds a controversial loss to Cannonier

Another possible opponent for Strickland next is Jared Cannonier. Cannonier is scheduled to take on Nassourdine Imavov next week at a UFC Fight Night event in Louisville, Kentucky.

Strickland and Cannonier have already fought once, and it was 'The Killa Gorilla' who was awarded the win via split decision, albeit in very controversial fashion. If Cannonier is successful against Imavov next week and Strickland does not find himself in a title fight this summer, it would make sense for the UFC to match the two together and give Strickland the opportunity to avenge another one of his controversial losses on his record.

Cannonier is currently ranked No.4 in the middleweight division and still has aspirations of being a UFC world champion despite now being 40 years old and having spent almost a decade in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman

Strickland and Usman fought seven years ago at UFC 210

An opponent which is unlikley for Strickland next but would absolutely make sense is former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Despite once being arguably the best pound for pound fighter in MMA, Usman now finds himself on a three-fight losing streak, losing twice in title fights to Leon Edwards and losing in his middleweight debut in October of last year against Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman and Strickland have a history together which people might not remember. The two actually fought each other at UFC 210 where, at the time, they were both rising welterweight prospects. In that fight, which was contested in 2017, it was 'The Nigerian Nightmare' who came out victorious, winning the fight via unanimous decision. Usman and Strickland's careers went in different directions after that fight, with Usman quickly finding himself at the top of the welterweight division and Strickland finding himself in an unfortunate situation where his career was in danger following a motorcycle accident.

A fight between the two, seven years down the line, would be completely different. When they first fought, they were both young, hungry, rising prospects with a point to prove and now they are both firmly established as two of the best fighters in the world with excellent resumes between them. This is a fight which makes a lot of sense if Usman continues to fight in the middleweight division.