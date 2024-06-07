Highlights Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford despite reiterating his love for the club.

Manchester United's captain would be an extremely difficult player to replace due to his importance in the middle of the park.

Potential replacements for the Portuguese superstar include playmakers Eberechi Eze and Dani Olmo.

Bruno Fernandes enters a summer of vagueness with his future at Manchester United. According to reports, the United captain could be an unexpected casualty in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS-led football shake-up at Old Trafford. An unclear commitment from both parties has led to Bayern Munich holding potential talks with Fernandes’ agent over a summer move.

The Portuguese playmaker has reiterated his desire to stay in a Players' Tribune piece the day before the FA Cup final. Fernandes said:

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.”

Fernandes, 29, is expected to clarify his future after Portugal’s European Championship campaign in the summer. As one of the nation’s pivotal players and boasting an admirable reputation during his four-and-a-half seasons at United, suitors will be monitoring him throughout the summer at the very least.

That said, below are five potential replacements for Fernandes. The main criteria for the players presented will be to maintain the mercurial Portuguese's abundant creative spark and improve the technical and all-round ability of the Red Devils' midfield.

1 Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

United have been heavily linked to Eze’s Crystal Palace clubmate, Michael Olise, as the elusive long-term successor for the right-wing position, but in the event that Fernandes leaves, the former would present a suitable option in the attacking midfield. Speculation has gathered that the Red Devils are set to do business with the Eagles after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted with Dougie Freedman.

The England international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest entertainers, alongside Olise, since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in August 2021. Where Fernandes’ means of ball progression is via passing, Eze’s is through carrying. His 3.02 successful take-ons per ninety rank him in the 91st percentile, according to FBref - second in the United squad to maligned loanee Jadon Sancho’s 3.33.

Eberechi Eze in 23/24 vs Bruno Fernandes in 23/24 Statistics per 90 Eberechi Eze Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 4.82 5.83 Passes Attempted 39.81 61.09 Pass Completion % 77% 72.5% Progressive Passes 4.07 8.14 Touches 55.8 72.8

2 Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig

For a more like-for-like heir, RB Leipzig’s Olmo has the tenacity and final third know-how that Fernandes has been recognised for. Fernandes may be a provoking character at times, but his industry often set the tone for United in the bigger games. The RB Leipzig star has been looked at by the Manchester-based club ahead of the summer window.

The United captain’s 2.73 tackles and interceptions per 90 are among the best in his position, with Olmo not far off with 2.37. Olmo, a La Masia graduate, possesses the technical skillset that would transfer well to English football, but it's his honest style off the ball that would prove valuable in a United team that wants to implement a proactive style.

Dani Olmo in 23/24 vs Bruno Fernandes in 23/24 Statistics per 90 Dani Olmo Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 3.98 5.83 Passes Attempted 49.91 61.09 Pass Completion % 77.6% 72.5% Progressive Passes 4.31 8.14 Touches 53.17 72.8

3 Joao Neves

Benfica

United do have a traditional No. 10 in their ranks in Mason Mount. However, injuries and systemic issues have derailed the former Chelsea man's debut season. Yet, there's optimism that Mount will regain the form that brought him to the club for £55 million, with a summer of reset after his omission from the England squad.

If Mount were to stake a starting spot at the top of United’s midfield, 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo would likely be alongside, after his lauded breakthrough, and fellow teenage sensation Benfica’s Neves could be the complementary piece.

Despite standing at 5ft7, Neves, a more reserved, combative player at the base of midfield, commands a presence that would make him an attractive proposition next to Mainoo as the Portuguese sweeps and co-patrols, after suggestions United had been scouting the player earlier in the year.

Joao Neves in 23/24 vs Bruno Fernandes in 23/24 Statistics per 90 João Neves Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 3.00 5.83 Passes Attempted 80.85 61.09 Pass Completion % 88.5% 72.5% Progressive Passes 6.66 8.14 Touches 93.12 72.8

4 Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona

A player United fans will know quite well. De Jong has been linked to the Old Trafford club in the past. The club and player were embroiled in a transfer saga in the summer of 2022 that failed to conclude with the Dutch deep-lying midfielder reuniting with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Since then, Ten Hag and United have probably weakened from a position of attractiveness that wasn't all too alluring to De Jong in the first place, but given Barcelona’s position of ever-increasing financial peril and the United boss' persistence with the player, a move remains on the cards.

Under Ten Hag, De Jong emerged as one of the brightest midfield players in Europe and was expected to dominate the game for years to come. That hasn't quite transpired in Spain, but with a technical ability and in-game intelligence that could see United have their very own interchanging centre-back/midfield player in the John Stones ilk.

Frenkie de Jong in 23/24 vs Bruno Fernandes in 23/24 Statistics per 90 Frenkie de Jong Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 3.06 5.83 Passes Attempted 86.23 61.09 Pass Completion % 91.9% 72.5% Progressive Passes 8.70 8.14 Touches 94.6 72.8

5 Xavi Simons

Paris Saint-Germain

If Ten Hag, whose future is also unclear under United's new football structure, is to stay, expect a Dutch connection to still be rife in United’s recruitment. Simons has emerged as one of the more gifted Dutch attacking players in recent years during his loans at Leipzig last season and PSV Eindhoven the season before that.

Still, parent club Paris Saint-Germain remains hesitant to keep the 21-year-old under head coach Luis Enrique, sparking interest from Man United and Chelsea. If possible, a deal for the attacking midfielder, who can operate across the front line and deeper, with a loan and option would be too tempting not to consider. It would be quite the coup for United to bag a player who shone his way into the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Xavi Simons in 23/24 vs Bruno Fernandes in 23/24 Statistics per 90 Xavi Simons Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 6.07 5.83 Passes Attempted 48.01 61.09 Pass Completion % 79% 72.5% Progressive Passes 6.04 8.14 Touches 61 72.8

