Highlights Kai Asakura is the UFC's newest big-name signing.

The former RIZIN bantamweight champion could be thrust into a big UFC fight straight away.

We look at five potential opponents he could fight.

On Sunday, at RIZIN 47, current RIZIN bantamweight champion, Japanese superstar, Kai Asakura, announced that he would be vacating his title and signing for the UFC. Asakura is so highly rated that the UFC reportedly want him to face a top-five-ranked bantamweight in his debut in the promotion. Today, GIVEMESPORT goes through five potential fighters with whom Asakura could find himself in the Octagon for his UFC debut.

Jose Aldo

Aldo is currently a free agent but has been open to re-signing with the UFC

There could arguably be no better way to be introduced to life in the UFC for Kai Asakura, than facing an icon of the promotion in Jose Aldo. Aldo last fought at UFC 301 in his home country of Brazil, where he came out of retirement and defeated No.14-ranked bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision in a vintage performance. Victory over Martinez saw the Brazilian re-enter the UFC bantamweight rankings at No.8, and despite Aldo currently being a free agent, after his fight at UFC 301, he seemed open and keen on re-signing with the promotion and working himself towards another shot at bantamweight gold. The Brazilian also seemed keen on jumping the line for a title shot.

In the event that Aldo does not get what he wants and has to fight again before he can have a title shot, a huge fight between himself and the incoming Asakura could be one of the biggest fights in the 135-pound division this year and a victory for both men will have huge implications. If Aldo is successful, he could once again find himself on the verge of another shot at UFC gold, and if Asakura is successful, he adds a win to his record over one of the greatest of all time and also puts himself into the conversation for a title shot straight off the bat.

Stylistically, this fight is one of the nicer match-ups for Asakura in the bantamweight division, as although he is an outstanding kickboxer, he may struggle against the high-level grapplers and wrestlers in the division.

Petr Yan

A fight between Asakura and Yan would stylistically be phenomenal

Another fight which could not only be entertaining but also a huge opportunity for Asakura in his UFC debut is a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan. The Russian got his first win in almost three years just three months ago at UFC 299 where he defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision. With Yan now coming off a win and having momentum for the first time in a while, a win for Asakura over the Russian former champion could be huge.

As would a fight against Jose Aldo, stylistically, a fight between Asakura and Yan would likely be contested as an extremely high-level and entertaining kickboxing bout which would be a must-watch. Even if Asakura was to be unsuccessful in a debut fight against Yan, if he was at least competitive in the fight, it would show his skill level and that he belongs among the elite at 135. Despite a fight between Yan and Asakura being compelling, it may be unlikely as the Russian tore his ACL at UFC 299 and may not fight again this year, and with Asakura having not fought this year yet, he most likely will not want to remain inactive for much longer.

Song Yadong

Asakura vs Yadong would be huge if the UFC booked the fight to be in Asia

Despite not being the biggest name in this list of opponents, arguably the biggest fight of them all to make is a fight against fellow Asian bantamweight, Song Yadong. With Asakura being from Japan and Yadong being from China, if the UFC were to make this fight happen, it would be the biggest that could be contested in Asia, whether it be China, Japan, or somewhere neutral like Singapore, which is a country the UFC has visited before.

As mentioned above, Yadong lost to Petr Yan at UFC 299. Although Yadong took the loss against Yan, he put up a very good fight against one of the best fighters in the division and arguably came out of that fight with an even bigger stock than he went in with. With that in mind, this could be why Yadong may be on the list of first opponents for Asakura. Yadong is a powerful knockout artist and a very strong wrestler, so he would pose many threats to the debuting Asakura and would be a tough, but winnable first UFC fight for him.

Asakura vs Yadong, if made, has the potential to be one of the biggest fights in Asian MMA history.

Marlon Vera

Vera is scheduled to take on Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

Despite already having a fight booked against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi in August, Marlon 'Chito' Vera is another fighter who makes sense to be in contention to face Kai Asakura in his UFC debut. Vera has been a constant, active performer in the UFC's bantamweight division for a decade and following his recent winning streak which saw him awarded with a title shot against Sean O'Malley, Vera, is arguably now as good as he has ever been in his UFC career.

The reason why Vera is on this list but his upcoming opponent, Figueiredo is not, is because due to the manner in which 'Chito' lost to O'Malley, he will likely not be anywhere near title contention anytime soon and if Figueiredo is successful, he will more than likely face a top contender or fight for the title next. Whether Vera is successful or unsuccessful at UFC Abu Dhabi, a fight with Asakura makes sense and would be a tough test but winnable fight for the RIZIN champion on his first UFC outing.

Manel Kape

Kape and Asakura have fought twice already in RIZIN, both winning once

Manel Kape and Kai Asakura have a lot of history together in RIZIN. Kape and Asakura fought each other twice in RIZIN, with each fighter being successful once, which leaves unfinished business there and a trilogy waiting to happen. Despite Kape now competing in the division below Asakura, 'Starboy,' has had some issues in the past making the flyweight limit and with that in mind, could move back up to bantamweight in the near future. Kape has a fight coming up at UFC 304 in Manchester where he will take on Muhammad Mokaev in a fight which could determine Alexandre Pantoja's next challenger. If Kape is unsuccessful against Mokaev and has another rough weight cut or misses weight, a move back up to 135 for a huge trilogy fight with Asakura could be on the table.

Kape and Asakura exited RIZIN in identical fashion, with both men fresh off winning the RIZIN bantamweight title and not making a defence, then jumping ship to the UFC.