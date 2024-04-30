Highlights Golden Boy has had talks about a 5 vs 5 event against Top Rank.

Should such an event take place, Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez would be a worthy headliner.

GIVEMESPORT put together five fights in total that pits Top Rank's roster against Golden Boy's boxers. It would be an unforgettable event.

Following in the footsteps of a summer showdown pitting Frank Warren's fighters at Queensberry Promotions against his boxing rival Eddie Hearn and his roster at Matchroom, is the prospect of another 5 vs 5 event that would pit the Golden Boy Promotions stable against Top Rank.

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez, who has long been one of Golden Boy founder Oscar de la Hoya's most trusted friends and colleagues, told Boxing Scene earlier this month that they're open to the concept. "We were approached early this year from Top Rank and Bob Arum, and he wanted to get something together," he said.

In the spirit of fantasy matchmaking, GIVEMESPORT has put together five possible fights that could feature in an evening involving Top Rank boxers against Golden Boy's.

1. Teofimo Lopez vs Ryan Garcia

Super lightweight fight between two stars that could headline any show

A super fight involving two-weight boxing champ Teofimo Lopez, who currently holds the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles, and Ryan Garcia, who recently bested Devin Haney in impressive fashion, could headline numerous arenas — even T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, or, maybe The Sphere; a $2.3 billion mega structure that has already captivated the attention of UFC boss Dana White. Top Rank founder Arum, together with de la Hoya, would need no second invitation to beat White to The Sphere, and in Lopez vs Garcia, they'd have the ideal headliner to do so.

2. Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda

A fight that has already been discussed by Golden Boy officials

GIVEMESPORT has been around Golden Boy Promotions numerous times this year and has heard officials talk at length about the skillset of their fighter William Zepeda, and how he could be the one to dismantle Shakur Stevenson. This is a headliner in it's own right and would not likely play second-fiddle to Lopez vs Garcia, however, if Top Rank and GBP cannot get that over the line, then Stevenson vs Zepeda is a helluva main event, too.

3. Giovani Santillan vs Alexis Rocha 2

A rematch from one of last year's bangers

The welterweight fight between Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan was one of the best and most memorable performances from a boxer last year, as Santillan ripped up the form book and overcame the underdog tag to destroy Rocha at an Inglewood event. GIVEMESPORT has spoken to those close to the Rocha camp and they feel like their fighter was concussed from an early illegal shot, and could therefore be clamoring for a rematch. Few others will want to fight Santillan, and Top Rank do not have many welterweights to book an in-house fight with him, making this bout a very possible one to make.

4. Floyd Schofield Jr vs O'Shaquie Foster

The winner could become a household name among boxing fans

Floyd 'Kid Austin' Schofield is one of Golden Boy's most highly-rated prospects, and a fighter they will likely build their future around. Though he's only 21, he's already fought 17 times with 12 knockouts. His undefeated record and his abilities would be tested were he to face O'Shaquie Foster so soon in his career, however, if it were a fight he won, then he's credibility and star power would skyrocket overnight.

5. Nico Ali Walsh vs Eric Priest

It would be the toughest test of Ali Walsh's career

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, is a regular face at Las Vegas boxing events and has built a strong pro record of his own with 10 wins (5 knockouts) against one loss. Ali Walsh has told GIVEMESPORT before about how his legendary surname creates a target on his back as everyone he'll fight will want to be a descendant of Ali. In Eric Priest, Ali Walsh would certainly have his hands full as the LA boxer is yet to lose, has proven finishing ability, and has shown he can bully opponents at will.