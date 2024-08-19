Highlights Israel Adesanya proved on Saturday he can still compete at a top level in UFC's middleweight division, losing valiantly to Dricus du Plessis by fourth-round submission.

Retirement rumours followed Adesanya into the Octagon but, in defeat, the former champ said he wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.

We at GIVEMESPORT run the rule over five possible opponents he could fight next.

On Saturday at UFC 305, Israel Adesanya lost via fourth-round submission in an excellent, back-and-forth fight for the UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis. At moments in the fight, ‘The Last Stylebender’ looked as good as he has ever done inside the UFC Octagon which showed a lot of people that, despite the result of the fight, Adesanya still has what it takes to compete at the very top of the UFC’s middleweight division.

Coming into UFC 305, there were some rumors and suggestions flying around from both fans and MMA analysts that if he lost, this would be Adesanya’s last outing in MMA. Commentator, and former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier, questioned the 35-year-old on retirement in his post-fight interview, to which he replied with the iconic line from The Wolf Of Wall Street, “I’m not f*****g leaving.”

Now that we know Adesanya will continue fighting, it leaves the door open for him to face some fresh opponents away from a UFC title, something which he has not done in five years. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through five potential opponents ‘The Last Stylebender’ could potentially face next.

Robert Whittaker

Adesanya has two wins over Whittaker but ‘The Reaper’ is on a resurgence back to middleweight title contention

One potential fight which could be on the cards for Israel Adesanya next is a trilogy bout against Robert Whittaker. Adesanya and Whittaker have already shared the Octagon with each other twice, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning by KO in one of the fights and by close unanimous decision in the other.

Despite Adesanya holding two wins in two fights against Whittaker, a trilogy fight between the two is a bout that every fan would gladly watch and look forward to. Whittaker is currently booked against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight which will happen at UFC 308 this October in what looks set to be a middleweight title eliminator fight. If Whittaker is unsuccessful against Chimaev and is unable to secure a title shot, it could very realistically open the door for a big trilogy showdown between himself and Adesanya for early next year.

Khamzat Chimaev

Adesanya and Chimaev have been rumoured to fight for a while

Another fight which could potentially be on the cards next for Israel Adesanya is against Khamzat Chimaev. As mentioned above, Chimaev and Robert Whittaker are scheduled to face each other later this year at UFC 308 in what is looking set to be a number one contender fight for the UFC middleweight title and a fight against Adesanya for the loser of that fight would make total sense.

For a while now, Adesanya and Chimaev have been rumoured to fight and there was actually a lot of talk about the two squaring off against each other at UFC 300 earlier this year but the fight of course did not come to fruition. The question marks around Chimaev’s return to the Octagon later this year are as strong as ever as not only has he looked as great, and faced some adversity in his previous fights, he has also had difficulty actually making it to fight night and has struggled with several battles with illness. This has left a lot of people curious about his chances against a top middleweight contender such as Whittaker as he has not actually shared the Octagon with a legitimate, top-ranked middleweight.

Related The Curse of Khamzat Chimaev Khamzat Chimaev has had the worst luck making it to fight night.

Stylistically, Adesanya vs Chimaev is a compelling fight as if ‘The Last Stylebender’ is somehow able to keep the fight standing, he will, of course, pose threats but as we saw at UFC 305 in his fight against Dricus Du Plessis, when Adesanya faces someone with a lot of takedown threat and pressure, he can crumble and that is exactly where Chimaev excels.

Alex Pereira

Adesanya and Pereira are currently tied 1-1 in MMA fights against each other

One bout which albeit may seem a long shot right now but could potentially be next for Israel Adesanya is a huge trilogy fight against the current UFC light heavyweight champion and his career rival, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira.

Despite Adesanya having already been unsuccessful in his attempt at light heavyweight gold back in 2021 where he lost to Jan Blachowicz, in MMA fights, he and his long-time career rival, Pereira do still have a score to settle inside the Octagon as they remain 1-1 against each other with both men having KO wins over one another.

After ‘Poatan’ won the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 last November, he said in his post-fight interview, “Adesanya, come to daddy.” Despite there being clear mutual respect between Adesanya and Pereira, they would both jump at the opportunity for a trilogy fight which could be one of the biggest fights in UFC history, especially if light heavyweight gold is on the line.

Nassourdine Imavov

The Frenchman, Imavov, is the No.4 ranked middleweight contender

Despite being currently booked to take on Brendan Allen at UFC Paris later this year, Nassourdine Imavov could be on the list of next opponents for Israel Adesanya.

Despite having a patchy start to his UFC career, in his last few fights, Imavov has really found form in the UFC and has solidified himself as one of the top middleweights on the planet. The Dagestan-born Frenchman has an extremely fun, high-paced kickboxing style which would make for an extremely high-level and all-action fight against Adesanya if booked. Successful or not against Allen at UFC Paris, Imavov’s name should be in the UFC’s hat of potential opponents for Adesanya next.

Paulo Costa

Adesanya and Costa fought for the UFC middleweight title back in 2020 at UFC 253

Another out-there suggestion for Israel Adesanya’s next opponent is Paulo Costa. Given Adesanya’s striking style and limited abilities in the wrestling and grappling department, the UFC may want to protect his star power by booking him against fighters who he is likely to have a kickboxing match with as opposed to fighters such as Brendan Allen and Jack Hermansson who are skilled grapplers and could dominate Adesanya.

Despite Adesanya already having a dominant win over him, Paulo Costa is another name who could be considered his next opponent. The Brazilian, despite being 1-4 in his last five fights, remains a threat to the top of the middleweight division due to his excellent striking skills and power and showed that at UFC 302 where he took Sean Strickland to a split decision, albeit in controversial fashion.

Adesanya and Costa fought each other for the UFC middleweight title back in 2020 at UFC 253 where ‘The Last Stylebender’ put in arguably the best performance of his career. If there is a logical time for the two to rematch, it would be now given Adesanya’s unclear path back to middleweight title contention.