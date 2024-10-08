At UFC 307, Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title for the third time this year by brutally finishing Khalil Rountree Jr in round four after a very close start to the fight which the judges actually had Rountree Jr winning after the first three rounds.

With another light heavyweight threat ticked off for 'Poatan,' it is once again about who is next for him and there are a number of supremely exciting options. Pereira revealed after UFC 307 that he hopes to have a small break from fighting as he has been so active this year and has fought through injury and illness pretty much all year so there is a good chance that when he returns to the UFC Octagon the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions have had a complete shake-up.

Pereira will specifically be keeping an eye on two fights which are coming up very soon and those fights are Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic which takes place at UFC 308 later this month, as well as Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title which happens at UFC 309 next month at Madison Square Garden. Today, GIVEMESPORT will explain why he will be keeping an eye on these fights specifically and name his possible next opponents.

Magomed Ankalaev

The Russian is guaranteed a light heavyweight title shot if he puts in an impressive performance against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308

Even though Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr had one of the best fights of the year in the main event of UFC 307, to many MMA fans, that fight should have never happened as Rountree Jr was ranked No.8 in the division and, despite being on a five-fight win streak, he had just one victory over ranked opposition. Fans instead believed that Magomed Ankalaev should have been given his long-awaited second crack at the title as not only did he deserve it, out of all the options in the light heavyweight division, he was arguably the only fight which made complete sense.

Ankalaev will have the opportunity to fully take that light heavyweight title shot for himself later this month at UFC 308 where he will face Aleksandar Rakic. UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that the Russian will be next for Pereira's title if he is victorious and puts in a good performance against Rakic in Abu Dhabi.

Aleksandar Rakic

Rakic could put himself in title contention with a victory over Ankalaev

Despite Aleksandar Rakic losing in a very high-profile light heavyweight bout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300, if the Austrian can shock a lot of people at UFC 308 and secure a devastating KO victory over Magomed Ankalaev, he may storm his way into title contention and get himself a fight against Alex Pereira which stylistically, could be very similar to Pereira's fight against Khalil Rountree Jr this past weekend as Rakic is also a world-class kickboxer.

If Rakic was not booked against someone as good and as close to a title shot as Ankalaev, he would not even be considered as a potential next opponent for 'Poatan,' but in a division as wide open as the UFC's light heavyweight division, one win can change absolutely everything. A big positive for Rakic coming into his fight against Ankalaev at UFC 308 is that all the pressure is on Ankalaev as he is a huge favourite coming into the fight and is very likely to get a title shot if victorious.

Jon Jones

Pereira has expressed interest in moving to heavyweight and did so once again following UFC 307

Close

Now to the most intriguing and exciting options. The potential of a move to heavyweight for Alex Pereira is something which would be absolutely huge for the sport of MMA and the two biggest fights the UFC could possibly make right now both involve Pereira taking on heavyweight opposition. 'Poatan' was seen at UFC Noche dancing and looking very friendly with Jon Jones. However, in recent months, Jones has very publicly pushed to fight the Brazilian and has claimed the fight would be one of the biggest in MMA history and with the trajectory Pereira is currently on, that is hard to argue with.

The biggest hurdle to this fight happening seems to be Jones. The two-division UFC champion is booked to take on the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, Stipe Miocic, at UFC 309 in November and going into the fight, 'Bones' is seemingly leaning towards retirement. Could Jones be tempted away from the thoughts of retirement for a huge fight and a huge payday against Pereira?

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall could find himself undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after UFC 309