With the Toronto Raptors struggling early in the 2023-24 NBA season, they're widely expected to become sellers if they don't find a way to string multiple wins together. If their losing pattern continues over the next month, they'll certainly be scouting the market to send their best players in an attempt to spark a rebuild.

While Pascal Siakam has been heavily rumoured to be the first Raptor dealt, OG Anunoby could also net Toronto a significant return.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Statistics Points 15.6 Rebounds 4.3 Assists 2.4 Field goal % 46.8 Three-point field goal % 39.4

Anunoby is in the final year of his contract but holds a player option should he not want to test the market. All signs point to him betting on himself for a larger contract, and if the Raptors aren't contending, they could risk losing him for nothing. As a defensive-minded wing who's also capable of draining threes, he'll be in high demand as teams can always use a player like him.

Philadelphia 76ers

Trade Package: Marcus Morris Sr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Mo Bamba, two first-round picks and a second-round pick

Given the exceptional number of assets they now have, the Philadelphia 76ers could find themselves in the running for Anunoby. Having recently traded James Harden, the Sixers have accumulated a haul of draft picks along with a few tradeable pieces.

They're set with guards and have a solid power forward in Tobias Harris, so adding Anunoby in the mix would improve their defense all while adding some reliable shooting into the mix. In exchange, the Sixers would have to send back Marcus Morris Sr., whose contract is also expiring, along with young players who could benefit from Toronto's developmental inclinations.

Mo Bamba and KJ Martin would make the Raptors a little younger and would give them more options at the wing and in the paint. Bamba hasn't gotten much time to impress behind Joel Embiid, and KJ Martin isn't putting up the numbers he did with the Houston Rockets a season ago. A fresh start could be their best bet.

Dallas Mavericks

Trade Package: Tim Hardaway Jr., Olivier-Maxence Prosper, three first-round picks and a second-round pick

Although the Dallas Mavericks boast two superstars, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, they still have holes in their lineup that Anunoby can help fill. He'd continue to be the third option on offense, but more importantly, he can defend well. Their backcourt isn't known for their defense and rookie Dereck Lively II, while good, isn't a lockdown defender just yet.

Anunoby can't fill the center roles, to be sure, but his defense on the wing will be vital for the Mavericks, who need to get more stops regularly; Dallas currently ranks 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating (116.2).

The Mavericks would send Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Raptors for salary purposes and tack on draft capital, but the Raptors would likely require an extra young piece to help develop in their potential rebuild.

Enter Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a rookie hailing from Montreal, who isn't getting much playing time in Dallas. Prosper would be a little redundant given his size, but the Raptors could find a way to make the most of him.

If Toronto is looking for a young guard, they could divert their attention to Jaden Hardy, but that might be a little trickier to pull off if the Mavericks have an attachment to him.

Indiana Pacers

Trade Package: Anunoby and Thaddeus Young for Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, and two first-round picks

If the Dallas Mavericks are in line for defensive assurance, then the Indiana Pacers are right up in the front. Despite being an offensive juggernaut led by superstar Tyrese Haliburton, they allow the second-most points in the league (124.8) and have a defensive rating of 119.7, good for 28th in the league.

As such, a trade for Anunoby would make a lot of sense. Much like the Mavericks, Anunoby would instantly become the team's best wing defender and could help slow down opponents, especially when the Pacers are struggling to put points together.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Defensive rating 107.4 Points of turnovers 2.1 Steal % 21 Block % 23.8

Once again, as with any trade involving Anunoby at this stage, a significant amount of draft capital must be included. Along with those future assets, the Pacers would need to give up Buddy Hield to help match salaries, but again the Raptors would still need young players in return.

If they package Anunoby with Thaddeus Young, they can also try to pry Bennedict Mathurin away, who could be a mainstay with the Raptors for years to come.

New York Knicks

Trade Package: Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, and two first-round picks for OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks are actively looking to trade for a superstar, and while Anunoby might not quite be the best player they can get, he may be the most impactful at his current price tag. The Knicks already have a pretty strong defense and adding the Raptors forward would surely only strengthen the team's already impregnable armor.

New York Knicks Defensive Stats 2023-24 Rank Opponent Points Per Game 109.7 6th Defensive Rating 112.8 10th

The Knicks would likely exchange Evan Fournier's contract, but with a team option looming at the end of the year, the Raptors wouldn't have to keep him longer than they have to. Of course, Fournier won't be enough and that would mean sending Immanuel Quickley as well.

The 24-year-old guard would instantly make an impact with the Raptors, as he's a solid scorer and adept from the three-point line. He's also electric defensively, something the Raptors will likely be enamored with. Along with a couple of first-round picks, the Knicks could find themselves with a dangerous starting five.

Miami Heat

Trade Package: Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and two first-round picks

The Miami Heat have been good so far but are clearly lacking a final piece to keep everything together. Having missed out on Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard over the last two seasons, the Heat are in desperate need of an upgrade.

The Heat are a team with several big contracts on the roster and to acquire Anunoby, would need to part ways with one of their least productive contracts. Duncan Robinson fits that bill and his elite shooting from deep is something they'll miss, Anunoby can fill in for him nicely. Robinson is owed approximately $19 million a year through the 2025-26 season, so the Heat will have to package in some young talent and draft capital if they want to attract the Raptors.

Adding rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. to the deal could sway the Raptors as the combo guard-forward has been scoring consistently and efficiently through his first 23 games with the Heat. He's shown great maturity at age 22 and could become a fixture in Toronto's lineups for years to come.