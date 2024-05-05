Highlights Canelo Alvarez will be wondering what's next after he retained his 168lbs world titles following his win against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia.

'Saul' floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory.

Boxing fans are itching to see the Mexican go head-to-head with either David Benavidez or Terence Crawford.

'Saul' floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 in favour of Alvarez as he retained his undisputed super-middleweight world titles.

His opponent, Munguia, was aggressive in the early rounds and even had 'Saul' backpedalling to the ropes. The latter's power and crisp accuracy was in full force as he took control of the contest towards the back end of the clash.

Speaking after the win, the 33-year-old said: "I've fought everyone and I can do what I want. This win means a lot. I'm glad that I gave him this opportunity. Munguia is a great guy and a great champion. He's going to have a great career. I'm very proud that all the Mexicans are here watching us."

With the world watching, Canelo proved why he's still the king and, following yet another win inside the ring, we take a look at five potential next opponents for 'Saul.'

1 David Benavidez

28-0 (Last fight: W - Demetrius Andrade - 25/11/2023)

David Benavidez was keeping a close eye on Canelo's showdown with Munguia last night and was even involved in a heated exchange with 'Saul' after the fight.

Arguably the biggest fight for 'Saul' right now remains Benavidez - who is a volume-puncher fighter who poses the biggest threat to the Mexican.

Speaking to ESPN about a potential showdown with the undisputed super middleweight champion back in March, Benavidez said: "The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn't want it to happen, plain and simple. I mean, the money is there, the anticipation from the fight fans is there. It would be an amazing event."

The 27-year-old is set to move up to light-heavyweight for a June fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Should he come away unscathed, a September clash with 'Saul' is the dream fight for fans as it makes the most sense.

2 Terence Crawford

40-0 (Last fight: W - Errol Spence Jr. - 29/07/2023)

While 'Saul' has dismissed the idea of fighting Terence Crawford before, there's no denying the money that the potential super fight would bring. 'Bud' is the current pound-for-pound number one and is a former two-weight undisputed champion.

Those titles were picked up at super-lightweight and welterweight - which are three and four divisions below the Mexican. Stopping the American would be another major chapter in increasing his legacy.

"So now if you imagine Crawford as a welterweight. 168lbs, I have everything to lose and nothing to gain because if I win, they’ll say, ‘Oh, he was too small, and everything," 'Saul' said when previously asked about fighting Crawford. Therefore, it seems unlikely this fight will happen, but there's no doubt it'd be a monumental showdown if it were to happen.

3 Dmitry Bivol

22-0 (Last fight: W - Lyndon Arthur - 23/12/2023)

Now that Dmitry Bivol's undisputed light-heavyweight showdown against Artur Beterbiev has been postponed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Canelo once again seek a rematch with the undefeated star.

A second showdown would give the Mexican the opportunity to avenge his defeat to Bivol back in May 2022. The unanimous decision loss was Alvarez's second career loss as a professional, with the Russian surprising 'Saul' with a volume of punches.

That said, the WBA light heavyweight champion doesn't expect a rematch with 'Saul' to feature in his immediate plans. “I was enjoying my position. If he wants the rematch, OK. I told [him], ‘OK, we can make it.’ But I didn’t want it so much. You know, I have my own way. If not Canelo, I have another way. No problem," Bivol told BoxingScene.

4 Jermall Charlo

33-0 (Last fight: W - Jose Benavidez Jr. - 25/11/2023)

Despite confirming that he'd be facing Canelo on Cindo de Mayo weekend, Jermall Charlo was then quick to shutdown a potential clash with the Mexican.

A fight with 'Saul' would be a huge chance to avenge his twin brother Jermell's defeat to the 33-year-old. The latter's lackluster performance and strategy produced little action against Alvarez before slipping to a decision loss.

Charlo ended a two-year hiatus away from the ring in his last fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. back in November, with the American going on to secure a unanimous decision victory. While many would want Canelo to fight the three names aforementioned, a showdown with 'Hitman' seems more realistic.

5 Edgar Berlanga

22-0 (Last fight: W - Padraig McCrory - 23/02/2024)

Edgar Berlanga is the mandatory challenger to Alvarez’s WBA title and is another likely next opponent for 'Saul.' The undefeated star has also been told that he will be the Mexican's next challenger, with a fight slated to take place in September.

Speaking to BoxingScene ahead of Canelo's recent fight, Berlanga said: “It’s gonna be a done deal [if Alvarez is victorious]. Right now, there’s nobody for him to fight – me and him makes the most sense. I’m 100 percent confident. I know it’s gonna happen. He’s just gotta get through this weekend and we definitely gonna make it happen.

Berlanga, once considered one of boxing’s most powerful punchers, remains untested at the highest level, but seems destined for a life-changing fight this year.