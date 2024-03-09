Highlights Ngannou suffered a crushing defeat to Joshua, but remains determined to continue his boxing career.

A host of former world title challengers remain viable opponents for 'The Predator'

Among the most exciting prospects is a showdown with ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Francis Ngannou suffered a major setback to his dream of claiming a world heavyweight boxing title on Friday night as he was stopped inside two rounds by Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old was completely overwhelmed by his more experienced opponent, suffering the first stoppage defeat of his combat sports career in the process. Despite the one-sided nature of his loss, though, the former UFC heavyweight champion remains a huge star in his newly adopted sport of boxing.

The heavy-handed Cameroonian is expected to return to MMA to meet Renan Ferreria in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) before the end of 2024. However, per MMA Junkie, Ngannou confirmed after his loss to Joshua that he has no intention of calling time on his boxing career to make a full-time return to the cage.

"As of right now, I’m going to go home, get some rest, process what just happened,” Ngannou said. “You know, this has been a hell of a day since this morning. I’ll process it and see what is the next step. But maybe MMA, but you can be sure that I’m not done here [in boxing]. Absolutely not. I’m not done."

Given the nature of his recent defeat, 'The Predator' is not going to be in a position to demand rematches with either Joshua or Tyson Fury - nor will he likely be granted a crack at current unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk. With that said, whenever he is ready to step into the squared circle once again, Ngannou is unlikely to find himself short of willing opponents. Here is a look at five potential foes who could welcome him back to the ring.

Dillian Whyte

Age: 35. Record: 29-3

'The Bodysnatcher' has fought many of the biggest names in the heavyweight division over the last decade. Unfortunately for Whyte, he has often come unstuck against top opposition. All three of the losses suffered by the Brixton man have come via stoppage, with both Joshua and Fury among those to have halted him inside the distance.

Now seeking to revive his career following an overturned ban for an adverse drug test result, a clash with Ngannou could be the ideal way for Whyte to reignite his career, as a meeting between the pair would undoubtedly create worldwide interest.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, the 35-year-old even revealed that he had been ready to face Ngannou in a boxing match several years ago - only for UFC president Dana Whyte to step in and halt those plans.

"I was the first guy to offer Francis Ngannou a boxing fight! Years ago I called him out and we did a press conference and Dana White said it'd be aired but nothing happened. I was offering Ngannou out like three or four years ago before he even got into boxing. If you go back and look at interviews, I've said I'll fight him. I would fight him in MMA and boxing, I've done it before and I'll do it again. I'm brave enough to. I want to test myself in both the deep and the shallow end."

Otto Wallin

Age: 33. Record: 26-2 (1 NC)

Despite having 26 professional wins to his credit, the durable Swede is best known to most boxing fans for his gutsy effort in defeat against lineal champion Fury back in September 2019. A six-fight winning streak following that setback allowed him to retain a respectable place in the heavyweight rankings and ultimately secure a bout against Joshua last December. Things did not go to plan for Wallin on the night, as he crumbled under pressure from the Londoner before falling to a fifth-round stoppage loss. An established name with a relatively modest knockout ratio, the 29-fight veteran could prove an attractive proposition for Ngannou in his eventual boxing comeback.

Zhilei Zhang

Age 40. Record: 26-2-1

Another fighter who had a tough time in Riyadh on Friday night was imposing Chinese heavyweight Zhang. The 2008 Olympic silver medallist fell to only the second defeat of his professional career as he was outpointed by Joseph Parker in the evening's co-main event bout. Now 40 years of age, 'The Big Bang' will not want to waste time getting back into championship contention and a meeting with Ngannou certainly has major marquee appeal.

Both men are absolute behemoths and the mere sight of the pair squaring up to each other would generate intrigue among fans. It's also tough to ignore the fact that Zhang turns 41 in May and could potentially represent a more winnable fight for 'The Predator' than his prior boxing bouts with Joshua and Fury as time advances.

Deontay Wilder

Age: 38. Record: 43-3-1

Ngannou's clash with Joshua was marketed with the tagline 'Knockout Chaos' - and that is almost certainly what a clash with Wilder would deliver. 'The Bronze Bomber' is one of the most prolific finishers in boxing history, while Ngannou enjoyed a similar reputation as a destroyer during his time with the UFC.

Wilder looked a shell of his former self in his loss to Joseph Parker last year, but that performance can at least partially be put down to having fought just one round since 2021. The Alabama native is seemingly ready to return to the ring and a showdown with the Cameroonian slugger could be just what Wilder needs to reignite his career. It is also tough to see Ngannou turning down the opportunity to have an all-out war with one of the most entertaining fighters of modern times should the opportunity present itself.

Derek Chisora

Age: 40. Record: 34-13

Chisora gave a heartwarming speech to Ngannou at Friday's post-fight press conference in which he referred to the former UFC star as the 'Superman of Africa', reflecting upon his incredible determination to reach the top of the sport. Ngannou first started boxing at the age of 22 while working in the sand mines of Cameroon and has followed that dream to the pinnacle of combat sports.

"Francis, I've been doing loads of interviews and I came up with a nickname for you. I call you the Superman of Africa because the way you have come up in the game and everything you have done is amazing for us Africans. So the best name for me to give to you is the Superman of Africa because most kids in Africa right now look up to you - and what you have achieved so far is unbelievable."

A wonderful gesture from the Zimbabwe-born veteran. However, for as much respect as he holds for Ngannou, Chisora has been open about his desire to make as much money as possible from the sport before he hangs up his gloves after his 50th career fight. Already with 47 professional bouts under his belt, that timeline means that 'War' has just three outings remaining before he calls it quits.

A bout with Ngannou - potentially in Africa - could be the perfect way for Chisora to bring down the curtain on his time in the ring, while also providing 'The Predator' with the homecoming that he unsuccessfully sought for many years in the UFC.