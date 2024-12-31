Summary Cena may aim for a record-breaking 17th title at WrestleMania, possibly facing Gunther for a high-quality match.

A potential WrestleMania match for Cena could be against Cody Rhodes in a face-versus-face dynamic.

Logan Paul and Bron Breakker are also potential WrestleMania opponents who could elevate Cena and offer exciting matches.

For one last time, WWE fans will see John Cena salute the camera and rush down to the ring at WrestleMania in 2025. Cena's first WrestleMania match was at WrestleMania XX when he defeated the Big Show to claim the United States Championship over two decades ago. Fast-forward to WrestleMania 41, and Cena will have a record of 10-5 at the Grandest Stage of them All. GIVEMESPORT's greatest of all time has faced the likes of Shawn Michaels, The Rock and the Undertaker at WrestleMania, but who will his final match at the Showcase of the Immortals be against?

John Cena has a few different paths to WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber could set up a title bout in Vegas. Cena may even find himself working with younger talent leading up to the two-night event. We have already looked at five potential opponents for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, so let us roll down the five stars that John Cena could have his last-ever 'Mania match against.

1 Gunther

Attempting to break the record

With 2025 being Cena’s final run in the company, fans expect the 16-time world champion to go for a record-breaking 17th title in WWE. As it stands, Cena shares the current record with Ric Flair, but WWE could pull the trigger on Cena, who has won all of his world championships in WWE. Out of the two world champions going into WrestleMania season, Gunther seems the more likely of the two for Cena to challenge. The heel/face dynamic, a first-time clash, and an unpredictable outcome create a fascinating clash between the Greatest of All-Time and the Ring General.

Gunther has been on a fantastic run ever since joining WWE and is one of the best in-ring talents in the world. Gunther can put on a high-quality match with the ageing veteran, and he would be the favourite to win going into that match at ‘Mania. This match seems perfect on both sides of the court - either Cena wins the world championship for the 17th time against the top heel in the company, or he puts over one of the best talents in recent history.

2 Cody Rhodes

The greatest ever against the face of the company

We cannot talk about world champions without mentioning the current face of the company, the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. A potential match between the two is likely to happen in 2025. The former king of the hill versus the current face that runs the place. A face-versus-face dynamic has worked in the past and can easily be presented between Cena and Rhodes. Fans can expect a reflection of the Cena/Rock feud going into WrestleMania 28, with Cena besmirching the People’s Champion for being a part-timer and leaving for Hollywood.

No matter who Rhodes faces at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2025, it will be hard to top what transpired at WrestleMania XL. Defending the title for the first time at WrestleMania against John Cena is the perfect way to step up from last year. It would undoubtedly be the biggest match on the card at ‘Mania.

Related 5 WWE Royal Rumble Return Predictions A number of high-profile returns are expected at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. We have made 5 predictions.

3 Logan Paul

Elevating the future

With recent reports that WWE has considered Logan Paul as Cena’s opponent at WrestleMania, he should be included on this list. Although many fans have taken to social media to share their displeasure with this potential match, believing that Cena should be in a high-calibre title bout, this match could bode incredibly well for both stars.

Logan is a fantastic talent in the ring and, with the WWE move to Netflix, we can expect to see much more of the YouTuber in action, with a potential world title push around the corner. There is no better way for the push to start than to go head-to-head with John Cena.

This match could be crucial for the rest of the retirement tour. With Paul’s dynamic offence and in-ring athleticism, it will be a good way for Cena to see if he can still “hang” with the current crop in WWE. Will Cena still be able to pull off great matches with quicker and younger stars?

4 Bron Breakker

Grand-slam champion?

Credit: WWE

Another young and up-and-coming star on the brink of superstardom, Bron Breakker has all the tools to be a main event star in WWE. Cena will be able to bring the best out of Breakker during promo battles and the build-up to their match, whilst Breakker has the stamina to help put on a clinic with the former Doctor of Thuganomics. Fans would love to see John Cena become a 17-time world champion, but there is another feat that Cena has never been able to claim - becoming a grand slam champion in WWE. Cena needs to win his first-ever Intercontinental Championship. With

With both stars likely competing at the Royal Rumble, WWE has the opportunity to give Breakker the rub as being the one to eliminate Cena, cementing his full change into a heel, leading to a long-term programme until WrestleMania 41. The match may also have a stipulation. With Breakker’s vicious style and Cena’s history in ruthless matches, such as the “I Quit” match with Randy Orton or the Last Man Standing match with Umaga, this bout could be one of the stipulated contests at WrestleMania.

Related 10 Most Emotional WWE Moments of 2024 [Ranked] Cody Rhodes and John Cena had some of the most emotional moments in the WWE in 2024.

5 Randy Orton

A familiar face

Credit: WWE

A storied rivalry that began in the late 2000s. Randy Orton versus John Cena. These two careers have many similarities, from starting their careers in OVW to being the biggest stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. These two future Hall of Famers have been the fiercest of foes on-screen and the best of friends behind the scenes. With Orton being a 14-time world champion, the two could set up a story that takes place throughout 2025 in a race to claim the world title; setting up a retirement match between two of the best to ever step foot in WWE.

Orton has gone on the record to say he would love to face Cena at WrestleMania, as they have never competed one-on-one at the biggest event of the year. The only time these two came close was at WrestleMania 24, in a Triple Threat Match with Triple H for the WWE Championship - Orton retained in Orlando that night. The second time was back in 2017 when Orton won the Royal Rumble and Cena was the WWE Champion, only to lose his title to Bray Wyatt at the Elimination Chamber. Could WWE finally book these two at WrestleMania? This time would be the last chance.