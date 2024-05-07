Highlights Jose Aldo has a lot of options for possible opponents should he re-sign with the UFC.

Aldo won his UFC 301 fight, the last bout on his deal, and there's a lot of fights that make sense for him.

We listed five possible opponents, including an immediate title shot against Sean O'Malley.

In his return to the Octagon at UFC 301 in his home country of Brazil on May 4, Jose Aldo was victorious against Jonathan Martinez and rolled back the years to deliver a vintage, fast-paced, and all-action victory. If Aldo chooses to re-sign with the UFC following the last fight on his UFC contract this past weekend, there are many fights which make sense that the fans will want to see. Today, we go through five potential opponents for the Brazilian to fight next, should he re-sign with UFC.

1. Sean O'Malley

Aldo believes he can "jump the line" for a title shot against O'Malley next

One potential next opponent for Jose Aldo, whom the Brazilian is already talking about, is Sean O'Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship. At the UFC 301 post-fight press conference following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Jonathan Martinez, Aldo liked the idea of a fight against 'Suga' next for the bantamweight title.

"That's what [my manager] says. I can skip the line, I can get in there because when we left, we were very well ranked."

A fight against O'Malley next is quite far-fetched at this point, as Merab Dvalishvili is clearly and deservedly next in line for a title shot at 135-pounds. The Georgian is on a 10-fight winning streak and has dominated every single opponent he has stepped into the Octagon in all of those fights. Dvalishvili's last three victories are against Jose Aldo, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo who are all-time greats in the lighter weight classes.

Despite it being unlikely for Aldo to be the next fighter to face O'Malley, it is definitely not beyond the realms of possibility to see 'The King of Rio' jump through the line of bantamweight contenders if 'Suga' can get through Dvalishvili. O'Malley is currently one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in MMA and a fight against Aldo would do huge numbers, and would be a great fight to watch as both fighters are extremely technical strikers and are incredibly dynamic and entertaining.

2. Dominick Cruz

Cruz was originally planned to be Aldo's opponent at UFC 301 but was forced to withdraw due to an issue with his training camp

Another potential next opponent for Jose Aldo is the man who he was originally planned to face at UFC 301, former UFC bantamweight champion and arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time, Dominick Cruz. The two UFC and WEC legends were supposed to face off against each other for the very first time in Brazil this past weekend but an issue with Cruz's training camp forced him to withdraw from the planned bout which then led to Jonathan Martinez stepping in against the Brazilian instead.

Aldo vs Cruz would've probably made more sense if the Brazilian had lost at UFC 301, but due to Aldo defeating Martinez who is the No.12-ranked bantamweight, Aldo will more than likely want to fight someone ranked higher than Cruz, who is currently ranked No.11 in the bantamweight division. Cruz has only fought four times in the last eight years and in his last UFC bout against Marlon 'Chito' Vera back in August 2022, Cruz was brutally knocked out via head kick by the Ecuadorian, who most recently fought for the bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley.

If Aldo and Cruz were to fight, it would be a dream fight between two legends of the UFC and WEC and still would be very high-level as both fighters are still in good condition and can be competitive against elite-level competition.

3. Henry Cejudo

Cejudo and Aldo are both fighters who have retired and then returned to the UFC down the line

Henry Cejudo is another potential opponent whom Jose Aldo could face if he chooses to re-sign with the UFC. Cejudo and Aldo have had similar career paths as they both had incredible success in their respective divisions, Cejudo at flyweight and bantamweight, and Aldo at featherweight then dropping down to bantamweight later on in his career. Their career paths are similar as both chose to retire when they were still world-class talents and more than good enough to carry on fighting at the time of their retirement announcements. Both fighters, of course, ended up coming out of retirement, the Brazilian this past weekend at UFC 301 and Cejudo at UFC 288 where he fought for the bantamweight title he never lost.

Not only would this be a good match-up as they have had similar career paths, but it would genuinely be an intriguing fight as Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling and Aldo has some of the best takedown defence and striking the UFC has ever seen. Even at both of their ages, this would still be an incredibly high-level fight and a fight which every MMA fan would surely love to see.

4. Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo recently moved up to 135 after a lot of success at flyweight

Another possible fight next for Aldo is a huge, all-Brazilian showdown against former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo who recently made the move up in weight to 135. 'Deus Da Guerra' is 2-0 since moving up to bantamweight with wins over Rob Font and former champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

Figueiredo is currently ranked No.6 in the bantamweight division and is the type of opponent Aldo should be aiming to fight next if he re-signs with the UFC and wants to work his way to the title as he suggested in his post-fight interview at UFC 301.

If the UFC returns to Brazil later this year for either a fight night or pay-per-view card, this is a fight which if it can be made, should absolutely feature on a big card in Brazil. Figueiredo vs Aldo would be an excellent, high-level fight between two of the best Brazilian fighters the UFC has ever had.

5. Marlon Vera

'Chito' suggested to "run it back" with Aldo on X following UFC 301

Sean O'Malley's most recent challenger for his UFC bantamweight title was Marlon Vera and it seems like Vera, although he took a pretty brutal beating against O'Malley, is looking to make a quick turnaround and wants to get back in the Octagon sometime this summer. In fact, following Aldo's win this past weekend against Jonathan Martinez, 'Chito' took to social media and said "Let’s run it back Aldo."

Vera and Aldo have not fought before despite both being veterans but a bout between the two would be a great fight as you've got Aldo, who is an incredibly fast and technical striker and Vera who is powerful, tough, and near -impossible to knock out. If they were to fight it would surely be an all action, fast-paced bantamweight bout which the fans would love to see.

With Vera looking to get back in the Octagon this summer and having already planted seeds for Aldo to be his next opponent, it seems like a realistic possibility that 'Chito' could be Aldo's next opponent if he decides to stick around and re-sign with the UFC.