Highlights Nick Diaz will return to UFC for one more fight at UFC Abu Dhabi.

We list five possible opponents for Diaz should he continue to compete in the UFC.

Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor are just two ideal opponents.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White announced several huge fights for the UFC's event in Abu Dhabi in August. One of the fights which was announced was the UFC return of the hugely popular Nick Diaz. It was confirmed that Diaz will fight the always-entertaining Vicente Luque on August 3rd. Here, GIVEMESPORT will go through five potential opponents Diaz could fight after his return bout in August.

Tony Ferguson

Ferguson will fight on the same card as Diaz in August

When Dana White made the cluster of fight announcements for UFC Abu Dhabi, many fans were confused as to why the UFC did not match Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson against each other. Instead, the UFC chose to give both men very tough fights in the same weight class. Diaz will face Vicente Luque who is known to be a serial finisher and one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC whilst Ferguson will face Michael Chiesa who is a strong and powerful grappler despite being on a three-fight losing streak.

With both men being at the tail end of their respective careers, if both suffer a loss at UFC Abu Dhabi, it would make a lot of sense for the two veterans to face off. Despite Ferguson once being arguably the best lightweight on the planet just several years ago, he is now on a seven-fight losing streak. It would be a nice match-up for both men as they are both not what they both were, but they could still make it a very good fight.

There is also some history between Ferguson and the Diaz brothers. 'El Cucuy' fought Nick's brother, Nate, at UFC 279, losing via guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has one of the best rivalries in UFC history with Nick's brother, Nate

One other fight which Diaz could find himself in post-UFC Abu Dhabi is a bout against Conor McGregor, especially if McGregor is unsuccessful in his UFC return against Michael Chandler. Despite it being Nick's brother, Nate, who McGregor has a rivalry with, Nick has had his fair share of heated moments with the Irishman, most notably at the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference where Nick and McGregor were throwing bottles at each other.

If Nate is unable to negotiate a return to the UFC for a huge trilogy fight with 'The Notorious,' a fight with Nick would be a good placeholder and would actually make sense if McGregor loses at UFC 303. If he loses against Chandler, McGregor is likely to finish in top-level MMA and, therefore, could go on to fight the likes of Diaz and Ferguson, but if he is successful, he will most likely be in contention for a title shot next.

McGregor vs Nick Diaz would be a huge fight which would generate big numbers for the UFC even with both men's ages and times without a win coming into consideration. Nick and Nate have similar styles with their elite ground game, good boxing and incredible cardio, which caused McGregor a lot of problems in his two fights against Nate.

Colby Covington

Diaz reportedly pushed to fight Covington at UFC Abu Dhabi

Before his fight against Vicente Luque was finalized, one name who Nick Diaz reportedly pushed to fight was former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington. Covington was in talks with the UFC to return at UFC 303 against Ian Garry but that fight did not materialize and instead, Garry will face Michael 'Venom' Page.

Covington has been heavily criticized recently for his inactivity and the favoritism which the UFC shows him in giving him title shots despite him not fighting enough to even earn a shot at the title. 'Chaos' is the ultimate UFC villain and a fight with Diaz would be the ultimate, fan favorite vs fighter fans love to hate match-up. This bout also has the potential to actually be a good, competitive fight too as Covington has weaknesses in his game where Diaz excels. The former interim welterweight champion has never been that much of a good striker so if Diaz can keep the fight standing, he can very realistically finish Covington on the feet with his excellent boxing.

Covington is, of course, a very skilled and dominant wrestler too, but given that Diaz is a top-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, he could pose threats to Covington on the ground off of his back too. These are reasons as to why Diaz may have pitched to fight Covington despite him being relatively high in the rankings.

Kevin Holland

Holland is another name who Diaz reportedly pushed to fight at UFC Abu Dhabi

Kevin Holland was reportedly amongst the list of names which Diaz wanted to face at UFC Abu Dhabi. Holland is a fighter who came into the UFC with a lot of hype, and he backed it up. 'Trailblazer' went on a brilliant five-fight winning streak in 2020 which catapulted him to fight some top-ranked middleweights. Since then, Holland has struggled to find consistency and has since moved back down to welterweight in an attempt to make a push for the title.

With Holland being a name which Diaz wanted to fight at UFC Abu Dhabi, he could be a name on the table for Diaz after his fight against Vicente Luque. This is another potential fight which would have a lot of hype around it as it is two big and popular names and it would also very likely be a good fight. Holland fights this upcoming weekend at UFC 302 and whether or not he is successful, he will certainly have his eye on Diaz's fight in August.

Rafael Dos Anjos

Dos Anjos recently announced he was moving back up to welterweight

Another name who could be in the hat to face Nick Diaz following UFC Abu Dhabi is UFC veteran and former lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. RDA recently announced that he plans to see out his career in the welterweight division which is the same division in which Diaz will fight. A bout between the two veterans would make sense and it would be an opportunity for the two legends to make some good money at the back ends of their careers.

Dos Anjos has a history with the Diaz family as Nate was the man he beat before he went on to fight for and win the UFC lightweight title back in 2015. With Dos Anjos being 39 and Diaz being 40, there aren't many active fighters on the UFC roster who are of a similar age to both men, so matching them against each other would make a lot of sense and would be a fight which every MMA fan would get behind.