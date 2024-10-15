Former UFC welterweight title challenger and BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, has long teased a return to the UFC Octagon despite announcing his retirement following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in his home city, Miami, 18 months ago.

Since his retirement from the sport of MMA, ‘Gamebred’ has continued promoting own bare knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship, and also very briefly entered the world of professional boxing where, in July, he faced off with his fellow UFC veteran, Nate Diaz in the squared circle. Masvidal lost the fight by majority decision.

Following his boxing loss to Diaz, Masvidal expressed instant interest in getting back in the UFC Octagon, and it seems that UFC president Dana White is also on board. In a recent appearance on UFC middleweight, Bo Nickal’s podcast, Masvidal revealed that his plan is to return to the UFC in Miami in March 2025 and plans to "f*** somebody up" in his home city.

With Masvidal’s UFC return seemingly happening early next year, today, GIVEMESPORT will go through five potential fighters Masvidal could face in his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is still currently without an opponent for his UFC return fight

Despite his fight against Michael Chandler falling through and the latter subsequently moving on from the bout for a different fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, UFC president Dana White still has confidence that Conor McGregor will be back in the UFC Octagon in early 2025.

Now that Chandler has moved on from the fight with ‘The Notorious’ there is no obvious opponent for McGregor to fight, therefore a huge super-fight against the returning Jorge Masvidal could and should be on the table. Following McGregor’s impressive 40-second KO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Masvidal was shown during the Irishman’s post-fight interview and even referred to him as “that fool in his housecoat,” when asked about who could be next for him.

McGregor vs Masvidal would be a huge blockbuster fight and is a bout which probably should have happened years ago when they were both actively fighting.

Conor McGregor's MMA Record To Date 28 Fights 22 Wins 6 Losses By KO 19 2 By Submission 1 4 By Decision 2 0

Leon Edwards

Edwards and Masvidal have a deep rivalry dating all the way back to early 2019