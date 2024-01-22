Highlights The Atlanta Hawks' defensive performance has not improved since acquiring Dejounte Murray.

The Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Murray.

The Hawks may consider trading Murray to the Los Angeles Lakers, who can offer D'Angelo Russell and draft picks.

During the 2022 NBA offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, who had just been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, made their intentions clear. Trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Hawks went all-in on Trae Young, shipping four first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari to the San Antonio Spurs.

The first year of the Murray and Young partnership in the backcourt wasn't much of a success story, as the season ended similarly to the Hawks' prior campaign. Atlanta was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in six games.

Murray, who was regarded as one of the best defensive guards in the league when he was in San Antonio, didn't impact the defensive end the way the front office expected him to, and though the team's offense continued to be one of the league's best, the defense remained in that same bottom tier they were in before the deal.

Atlanta's Defense in the Season Before and After the Murray Trade Seasons Points allowed per game Defensive rating Opponent field goal percentage 2021-22 (Before) 112.0 (18th) 114.9 (26th) 46.9% (21st) 2022-23 (After) 118.2 (26th) 116.3 (22nd) 48.7% (25th)

It's important to note that last summer, the executives still had their hopes for their two stars, trading away John Collins for virtually nothing and signing Murray to a contract extension worth $120 million over the next four years, hoping things would click over that span.

However, this current season, sitting at the 10th seed in the East, nothing seems to have changed during the offseason, as the Hawks remain a non-threat against contending teams, having one of the worst defensive ratings (120.1 - 27th overall) in the entire NBA, and the All-Star guard duo clearly doesn't allow for the team to grow into that consistent playoff-caliber squad they aspire to be.

And so, per multiple reports over the past few months, Murray's name has been heavily involved in trade conversations between Atlanta and various contending teams in both conferences.

Miami Heat

Potential package: Caleb Martin, Nikola Jović, Kevin Love, draft compensation

The Miami Heat have been in pursuit of a quality point guard for a couple of years now, especially after realizing Kyle Lowry was no longer the productive guard he used to be in Toronto.

After missing out on Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday during the last offseason, Dejounte Murray is the next in line when it comes to All-Star point guards on the trade block, and opposite to those other two names referenced, it won't take that much to get Murray on the team, especially when there's a mutual interest, fueled only by the player's cryptic Instagram post.

Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway has reported that the Miami Heat wouldn't make an aggressive push for Murray, revealing that the front office is skeptical regarding the Hawks' asking price of two first-round picks for the former All-Star.

The Heat own their 2024 and 2026 first-round picks, so those could be made available if they end up wanting to pursue Murray, but the problem lies with the accompanying player on the deal, having to be either Duncan Robinson, whom they've deemed "untouchable", or a package of players centered around Caleb Martin and Nikola Jović, something that may not please Pat Riley.

Milwaukee Bucks

Potential package: Bobby Portis, two 2nd-Round Picks

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes recently reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were among multiple teams who were registering interest in trading for Murray. After trading for Lillard during the summer, the Bucks' backcourt defense definitely could use an upgrade, having moved on from Jrue Holiday, an All-Defensive player.

The Bucks currently rank in the bottom-10 when it comes to defensive rating (117.4, 22nd overall), so a former All-Defensive guard like Dejounte Murray seems like a perfect fit to address their current issues.

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-24 Defensive Stats Categories Stats League Rank Points allowed 120.6 25th Defensive rating 117.6 22nd Opponent field goal percentage 47.4 18th

The biggest problem with this hypothetical scenario is the one thing that would make it happen. Milwaukee doesn't have the valuable assets required to join the sweepstakes for a player like Murray straight off the bat.

After the Lillard trade, the Portland Trail Blazers vacuumed the Bucks' future draft capital, taking away their 2029 first-round pick and two pick swaps. This means that over the next years, the Bucks only have two draft picks available to trade, those being the 2024 and 2027 second-round selections.

And in order to match the trade salary-wise, the only choice available is to include Bobby Portis in the deal. Portis, who's been a serious contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award for the past few seasons, is having another stellar year coming off the bench in Milwaukee, so it'll be interesting to see if they'll go all out at this deadline to reinforce their starting lineup while decreasing their second-unit depth.

San Antonio Spurs

Potential package: Doug McDermott, draft compensation

It does look strange to see Murray's former team being involved in trade talks to get him back, but the reality is that the San Antonio Spurs really need a true point guard alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Gregg Popovich dreamed about making young forward Jeremy Sochan the team's starting point guard, but as the season progressed, it looked like a clear mistake with losses adding up consecutively, reaching the second-worst record in the league, just behind the Detroit Pistons.

With this obvious struggle, and seeing how much better the team plays when a true guard like Tre Jones is on the floor with their French star, the front office seems to have realized what they need to pursue to make the most out of Wembanyama's development and become a better overall team.

Murray, who was with the team for the first six seasons of his career, learned a lot under Popovich and some of the franchise's biggest legends, so he already knows the system and looks like the perfect fit, needing no time to adjust to the playbooks or the staff.

San Antonio Spurs Future Draft Picks Years Round(s) From Protections 2024 1, 1, 1, 2 Own, CHA, TOR, LAL CHA's protected 1-14, TOR's 1-6 2025 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2 Own, ATL, CHI, own, CHI, NOP CHI's protected 1-10 2026 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 ATL (swap), OKC/DAL/PHI, IND/MIA, NOP/POR, UTA, own None 2027 1, 1, 2, 2 Own, ATL, OKC/HOU/IND/MIA, own None 2028 1, 2, 2, 2, 2 BOS (swap), own, DEN, MIN, NOP DEN's protected 31-33 2029 1, 2, 2 Own, own, NOP None 2030 1, 1, 2, 2 Own, DAL, own, CLE None

To make this deal happen, the Hawks would need to see past current talent exchanged, as the Spurs would likely refuse to include one of their bright young stars like Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell, so a veteran such as Doug McDermott or Reggie Bullock would have to be in the deal because of their contracts.

Along with that, the Spurs have a plethora of draft picks, some of which came from the Hawks, but with 10 selections over the next two drafts, the Spurs have plenty to give out if they want.

Orlando Magic

Potential package: Markelle Fultz and draft picks

Though they already have a very guard-heavy roster, the Orlando Magic have been rumored to be interested in Dejounte Murray to help them go back to that early season form, when they ranked on the podium for the best defense in the league and looked to be a playoff worthy team.

Currently the eighth seed in the East, the Magic have been struggling with the offensive productivity of their guards, with Jalen Suggs being a primarily defensive player, Cole Anthony a spark off the bench, and Anthony Black still under development.

Markelle Fultz, who's only just crossed double-digits in games played this season, was affected by an injury to his knee, but has since returned to the floor earlier this year. The former first-overall pick finished last season on a high, averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists per game, in his first healthy season since 2020.

Even if things looked promising with Fultz on the floor for the Magic, his $17 million contract is the only way to make this deal happen, as Jonathan Isaac has lost tremendous value since returning from an injury that left him on the sidelines for the better part of three years.

Markelle Fultz – Career Stats Categories Stats Games Played 203 Points 11.6 Assists 5.0 FG % 47.3 3PT % 27.5

Fultz's expiring contract is certainly an enticing factor for the Hawks, as that would then give them some room to work with during the offseason, to make the moves necessary in order to make that serious playoff push. For the Magic, Murray's two-way ability is a near-perfect fit, with his 38.5% three-point efficiency and potential to average nearly 10 assists per game.

Los Angeles Lakers

What they can offer: D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schafino, Draft Picks

This currently seems like the most likely landing spot for Murray, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, who says the Los Angeles Lakers and the Hawks have discussed a trade surrounding D'Angelo Russell, the rookie Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick, and some other draft compensation.

Buha also claims the trade talks have since stagnated, but are expected to resume as the February 15th trade deadline closes in.

Rob Pelinka still seems reluctant to include Austin Reaves in trade conversations despite him not taking the step up that he was projected to take after last year's impressive playoff campaign, but it is believed that Reaves would still attract a lot of eyes if made available in the trade market.

Regardless, at the point guard position, the Lakers desperately need an improvement from Russell, as the former All-Star looks like a shadow of his former self, and doesn't add much value to a team that's trying to get over the hump and be considered a serious contender.

Dejounte Murray vs. D'Angelo Russell This Season Points per game Offensive win shares Defensive win shares Three-point percentage Assist percentage D'Angelo Russell 16.3 1.6 1.0 41.2% 30.7 Dejounte Murray 21.1 1.7 0.7 38.2% 21.8

With Murray on the roster, the Lakers would aim to have a better playmaker and distributor in the starting lineup, taking some of the load off LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while also holding their own defensively. On paper, it looks like a match made in heaven, but it's known that the lights shine much brighter in Los Angeles, so there's no telling what this team would look like.