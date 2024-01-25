Highlights Malcolm Brogdon is an ideal addition for playoff or contending teams in need of a backcourt upgrade.

His impressive 2023-24 season stats and contract make him an attractive trade target.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks could benefit from acquiring Brogdon due to his versatility, experience, and ability to fill gaps in their lineups.

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, some teams are going to be in the market for a backcourt upgrade. Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon is an ideal addition to a playoff or contending team and should draw interest from multiple teams.

The 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics, Brogdon's 2023-24 production is on par with his numbers from last year's award-winning campaign. He's averaging 15.7 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent from deep, while tacking on 3.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists nightly. Brogdon's contract runs through the 2024-25 season and is owed $22.5 million, so there's some short-term upside to making a deal now.

The rebuilding Blazers just don't fit Brogdon's current timeline, however, so it is widely expected that he will be moved for assets before Feb. 8. Plenty of teams, like the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, will undoubtedly gauge interest in acquiring Brogdon as his low-key nature, experience, and versatility as a player is just too much to pass up on.

Sacramento Kings

Potential package: Kevin Huerter, draft compensation

The Sacramento Kings are a difficult team to predict for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. If they stand pat and don't aggressively pursue a trade before the deadline, their ceiling is limited in terms of title contention. While they don't necessarily need more offensive firepower, Brogdon would be an excellent get for a team that has struggled to pair De'Aaron Fox with an effective backcourt mate.

Sacramento Kings – 2023-24 Shooting Guard Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal% 3PT% Kevin Huerter 10.4 3.6 2.6 44.1 35.9 Chris Duarte 3.8 1.9 0.9 36.0 31.3 Malik Monk 15.0 2.6 5.5 43.6 39.1

This year, Sacramento has deployed Kevin Huerter and Chris Duarte at shooting guard, with mixed results. A steadier, more experienced guard could raise their potential as a group. Brogdon would instantly be a candidate to start next to Fox, as they prefer super-sub Malik Monk's production in the second unit. His ability to knock down threes, create for others, and defend in tight spots can fill some gaps for head coach Mike Brown.

Dallas Mavericks

Potential package: Richaun Holmes, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., draft compensation

The Dallas Mavericks have overachieved tremendously in 2023-24. An afterthought for a playoff berth before the season began, Dallas is currently in a dogfight for a top 4-5 position in the West. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have been magnificent, but there are still some potential upgrades to be made to the roster. Notably, the Mavericks could use an additional shot-creator to complement their all-star duo off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks – 2023-24 Advanced Numbers Category Value Rank Offensive Rating 117.1 11th Assist % 59.1 27th Turnover % 12.1 T-1st

Brogdon could take full control over Coach Jason Kidd's second unit. He's able to push the pace, play efficiently, and would get shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr. easier shots. With Dončić's versatility, Brogdon's also able to play alongside him and Irving, if necessary. Surrounding them with another, seasoned veteran could pay off hugely in a postseason series.

Orlando Magic

Potential package: Markelle Fultz, Jett Howard, draft compensation

The Orlando Magic have been a solid team so far in the 2023-24 season, but could use some veteran experience in the backcourt if they want to stay competitive as the season barrels toward the playoffs. They currently deploy a rotation of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Gary Harris, but none of them represent true scoring, passing, or defensive threats.

Brogdon's shooting, from the field overall and from three, should help the Magic expand their offensive game. They rank 30th in the league in three-point shooting (34.2) and would immediately benefit from Brogdon's ability to space the floor. Sure, he's older than the rest of the team, but his experience could help provide some mentorship to the younger guards to improve their shots and defense as well.

Orlando Magic – 2023-24 Guards Shooting Stats Players 3PT FGA 3PT % Jalen Suggs 5.2 39.1 Anthony Black 1.4 35.1 Gary Harris 4.0 33.3 Cole Anthony 3.6 33.1

With Markelle Fultz's contract expiring and some draft picks to make it enticing for Portland, the Magic could make a bigger push without having to give up too many future assets.

Los Angeles Lakers

Potential package: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, protected first-round picks

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Brogdon. LA's point guard situation has been mercurial at best. At times, D'Angelo Russell looks like the main guy at the position. Other times, Coach Darvin Ham elects to go with Austin Reaves or bench Russell altogether down the stretch of tight games. Integrating someone like Brogdon, who is low maintenance, offers another veteran decision-maker with experience playing important games.

Los Angeles Lakers Rumored Targets Players Years Left on Contract Amount Owed Dejounte Murray 1 $17.7 million Zach LaVine 3 $138 million Malcolm Brogdon 2 $45 million

Brogdon is a more realistic trade acquisition than some of the names on the Lakers' target list. His contract expires after 2024-25, so the Lakers could move in a different direction if it doesn't work out. And if it does, Brogdon's command of the position and outside shooting could make a big difference to a squad that could use some stability.

New York Knicks

Potential package: Evan Fournier, Quentime Grimes, protected first-round pick

The best possible destination for Malcolm Brogdon is the New York Knicks. The Knicks look like a rising playoff contender after the acquisition of standout defender OG Anunoby last month. Anunoby has helped vault New York to the NBA’s No. 1 defense since his arrival and is an excellent complementary threat.

To further enhance their chances of playoff success, the Knicks would be thrilled to add Brogdon, who can instantly step in as a Sixth Man and offer timely, second-unit scoring and playmaking to fill the void left by Immanuel Quickley.

New York Knicks Guards – 2023–24 Stats Players Points Per Game Field Goal% 3PT% Josh Hart 7.2 43.6 31.9 Donte DiVincenzo 11.3 45.8 42.0 Miles McBride 4.5 45.5 44.1

New York could use Evan Fournier’s expiring contract to help match salaries, as well as draft compensation and a young player, or two, to help Portland’s rebuild. In New York, Brogdon could both spell and play with star point guard, Jalen Brunson. The poise and efficiency of both floor generals would put them in elite standing around the league.