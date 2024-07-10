Highlights Josh Allen's fantasy playoff matchups in Weeks 15-17 are challenging against top defenses.

Think about this. It's the final weeks of the regular season. The fantasy football season is about to draw to a close. You have a top-level team. Then, all of a sudden, one bad game, and the whole season goes down in flames. The culprit? A bad fantasy quarterback drafting strategy.

As the NFL season draws closer to its start, there are some interesting quarterbacks who look to have big seasons. Looking back at last season, the best fantasy performance by a quarterback was by Houston Texans then-rookie C.J. Stroud, who posted a whopping 41.8 point performance in Week 9.

Another surprise from the 2023 season was when Flacco fever happened, as Joe Flacco led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs thanks in part to five straight 15-plus point performances.

Here's a look at the top 10 QBs by total fantasy points from last year...

However, just because a QB finishes with a high overall season ranking, doesn't mean they got the job done during the fantasy football postseason in December. Here are five quarterbacks who we think will have a difficult fantasy playoff schedule.

1 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

He will play top 10 defenses in back-to-back games in Week 16 and 17

Last year's top point-getter in terms of total offense by a QB for fantasy was none other than Bills star Josh Allen. At 410.6 total points, the six-year signal-caller placed better than his next closest opponent by almost 40 full points.

Not only that, but according to FantasyPros, he's finished as a top two fantasy quarterback in each of the last four seasons, including ranking as QB1 in three of those four campaigns. So, yes, he is definitely worthy of being a high draft choice again come August/early September.

Now, looking at the early part of the schedule, things definitely look somewhat favorable for Allen and the Bills to pounce and get going early. Here's where the playoffs enter into things, and it starts to get a little bit dicey. In Week 15, the Bills will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Now, some people will say, "but Detroit only finished 19th in total defense last year."

While that is true, they certainly have the ability to take away a piece of what makes Allen such a dynamic player. The run game. Detroit gave up the second-fewest rushing yards per game last season on defense, at just a shade under 89. We know that Allen is capable of beating defenses with his legs, as noted by his career-high 15 rushing touchdowns last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Josh Allen finished with career highs in rushing touchdowns (15) and rushing success rate, at 65.8%.

Now, after the game in Detroit, he gets to come home to face a pair of division rivals in the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The Patriots were ranked seventh in total defense in 2023, while the Jets cracked the top three.

Allen Fantasy Playoff Matchups By The 2023 Numbers Week Passing Yards/Game Rushing Yards/Game Fantasy Points/Game Defense 2024 Projection Wk 15 (@ Lions) 247.4 (27th) 88.8 (2nd) 6.3 (25th) 15th Wk 16 (vs Patriots) 208.4 (11th) 93.2 (4th) 6.4 (23rd) 5th Wk 17 (vs Jets) 168.3 (2nd) 124 (25th) 9.1 (4th) 4th

And that alone is something that should be rather concerning. If those teams are able to shut down both facets of his game, it will be a difficult road to success for Allen and the Bills. And it will cause some major chaos for his owners in fantasy football.

2 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts has a bout with potentially the No. 1 defense in Week 17

Facing an equally difficult challenge is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. While he did finish No. 2 in terms of scoring last year for fantasy points, he did see a drop-off in pass completion rate, touchdowns, yards per pass, and a couple of other stats.

However, he did manage to compile a career-high in passing yards last season (3,858). Like Allen, Hurts is a multi-threat QB who can beat teams both in the air and on the ground.

In Week 15, the Eagles will host their Keystone State rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh was a middle-of-the-pack ranked defense in 2023, finishing 19th against the rush and 17th against the pass. After that game, Hurts gets to deal with two division rivals who are polar opposites.

Jalen Hurts Fantasy Playoff Match-Ups by the 2023 Numbers Week Passing Yards/Game Rushing Yards/Game Fantasy Points/Game Defense 2024 Projection Wk 15 (vs Steelers) 227.1 (17th) 115.1 (19th) 8.4 (8th) 10th Wk 16 (@ Commanders) 262.2 (Last) 126.8 (27th) 3.8 (Last) 24th Wk 17 (vs Cowboys) 187.4 (5th) 112.4 (16th) 10.5 (Best) 1st

Week 16 is the savory match-up, as he travels to take on the Washington Commanders. Washington ranked dead-last in total defense in 2023, allowing a total of almost 389 combined offensive yards a game, and surrendering the most passing yards per contest.

Then, in Week 17, he has to face the Cowboys. While the game is at home, Dallas was a top-five ranked defense last year, and they are projected to be the No. 1 defense in 2024, fantasy-wise.

3 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud will match up against three top-ten defenses for three straight weeks

After a very impressive rookie campaign, there may be a bit of a sophomore slump ahead for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Already with a playoff win under his belt, Stroud won Rookie of the Year last year after putting up these numbers: 9-6 record, 63.9% completion percentage, 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Those numbers made him QB9 in fantasy discussions. For a rookie to finish in the top 15 in fantasy, that already shows signs he will have a monstrous career.

But here's where things can get tricky. In Weeks 15, 16, and 17, he will go up against teams that finished in the top 10 in total defense last year.

That's not exactly something fans would like to see. Starting in Week 15, they take on the Dolphins, who placed 10th in total defense and will be getting back their top two pass-rushers around this time in December. That's the easiest of the three opponents on the fantasy playoff schedule for Stroud, unfortunately.

C.J. Stroud Fantasy Playoff Match-Ups by the 2023 Numbers Week Passing Yards/Game Rushing Yards/Game Fantasy Points/Game Defense 2024 Projection Wk 15 (vs Dolphins) 221.2 (15th) 97.1 (7th) 8.9 (6th) 22nd Wk 16 (@ Chiefs) 176.5 (4th) 113.2 (17th) 7.9 (12th) 13th Wk 17 (vs Ravens) 191.9 (6th) 109.4 (14th) 10.2 (2nd) 7th

In Week 16, they travel to deafening Arrowhead Stadium to take on the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who ranked second in total defense last year. Then, four days later, on Christmas Day, Houston has a 2023 AFC Divisional Playoff rematch with the Ravens at home. Baltimore ended up sixth in the total defense numbers in 2023. Woof.

4 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

He will face a top-10 defense in Week 16 and the No. 1 2023 defense in Week 17

Coming off of a breakout season in 2023, the expectation level is going up a few notches for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His numbers from last year include a career-high in passing yards (4,624), passing touchdowns (29), completion percentage (69.3%), and fantasy QB rank (QB9). But things can change from year to year.

And that certainly will look to be the case come playoff time. Unfortunately for the lefty, he has yet to put up a performance of at least 20 fantasy points in Weeks 15 through 17 over the last three seasons. And his task won't necessarily get any easier in 2024.

Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy Playoff Match-Ups by the 2023 Numbers Week Passing Yards/Game Rushing Yards/Game Fantasy Points/Game Defense 2024 Projection Wk 15 (@ Texans) 234.1 (23rd) 96.6 (6th) 7.7 (15th) 11th Wk 16 (vs 49ers) 214.2 (14th) 89.7 (3rd) 8.3 (10th 8th Wk 17 (@ Browns) 164.7 (Best) 105.5 (11th) 9.0 (5th) 6th

Starting off in Week 15, he has to travel to Houston to battle the Texans. While it does work to Tua's benefit that the Texans gave up the tenth-most passing yards per game last year, his legs might not be much help, as Houston held opponents to less than 97 rushing yards a game in 2023, good for the sixth-best ranking in that category.

Then, in Week 16, he gets to play the 49ers at home. And, as everyone should know by this point, the Niners have a vaunted defense.

Finally, in Week 17, Tua has to face a whole different climate, as he gets to go to Cleveland and battle the Browns. Cleveland had the best defense in the league last year. That's nowhere near an easy task to handle, especially if the snow and wind play a factor in late December off of Lake Erie.

5 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Expected to play against two top-ten defenses on the road in Weeks 16 and 17

The final guy who makes the list is Tennessee Titans sophomore quarterback Will Levis. Levis assumed the starting position after Ryan Tannehill went down with a high ankle sprain last season. Now, with Tannehill still sitting out there as a free agent, Levis will enter training camp as the projected No. 1 QB on Tennessee's depth chart.

In nine starts last year, Levis wasn't all that great, going 3-6 while completing 58.4% of his passes for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. And his playoff schedule doesn't look all that friendly when they roll around for fantasy, either.

Now, in Week 15, the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals. Overall, the Bengals ranked as the second-worst team in total defense last year (ahead of the Commanders). But Cincinnati did make some decent moves to bolster their D this off-season, including signing safety Geno Stone and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Those additions should help generate some intrigue and get Cincy's D moving back in the right direction.

Will Levis' Fantasy Playoff Match-Ups By the 2023 Numbers Week Passing Yards/Game Rushing Yards/Game Fantasy Points/Game Defense 2024 Projection Wk 15 (vs Bengals) 248.4 (28th) 126.2 (26th) 6.9 (19th) 21st Wk 16 (@ Colts) 226 (16th) 123.8 (24th) 8.2 (11th) 3rd Wk 17 (@ Jaguars) 239.8 (26th) 103.1 (9th) 7.1 (T-17th) 9th

And in the final two weeks, the Titans have their last divisional match-ups. In Week 16, they have to hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts were ranked 24th in total defense last year, they are projected to potentially be a top-three defensive unit for fantasy players this year.

Then Tennessee goes to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, at Jacksonville. The Jags were in the top ten last year in rushing defense, and they are also projected to be a top-ten fantasy defense in 2024. For a young quarterback like Levis, that's running through a gauntlet.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. All table stats courtesy of Foxsports.