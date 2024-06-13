Highlights James Cook faces tough run defenses in Weeks 15-17, impacting fantasy playoff output.

David Montgomery has success against his matchups, but it's still risky to bet on for the 2024 slate.

Najee Harris will have three games in 10 days against tough defenses, he may not be worth having for the postseason stretch because of it.

We've all been witnesses (or participants) to it.

One of the most common phenomenons in fantasy football is when a team looks excellent through the regular season, enters the playoffs as the clear favorite, then everything goes off of the rails.

The game of NFL fantasy is one that requires plenty of flexibility. Properly managing the short and long-term vision for your lineup will have a huge impact on your team's overall success.

At running back it can matter more than anything. Finding players who will get consistent touches in great situations is pivotal to finding yourself on the winning side of the elimination phase of the fantasy season.

It's early, and you'll have about 12 to 13 games to re-examine, but these five backs raise red flags for the final weeks of the season and could be costly to have in your postseason lineup because of the matchups they've drawn in Weeks 15-17, which is when most fantasy football leagues hold their postseason tournaments.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Week 15: @ DET | Week 16: vs NE | Week 17: vs NYJ

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The involvement of James Cook played a major part in the Buffalo Bills' success through the final stretch of their 2023 campaign. As a result, many are expecting the third-year back to explode this season with a full-season of usage as the team's bell-cow back.

While that may be the case, Buffalo will close out the season with a tough stretch of run defenses that could sap his scoring output throughout your playoff season in fantasy leagues, which may mean you'll want to look elsewhere during your final outings.

James Cook's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Detroit Lions 91.1 2nd 16 New England Patriots 93.2 3rd 17 New York Jets 124.0 25th

To start off in the opening round, the Bills take on the Detroit Lions, a team that had their share of defensive issues in the secondary, but as a run unit played impressively well.

Add in the fact that the team has since added D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport to their front seven, and the job gets more difficult for ball carriers to produce. To Cook's benefit, the Lions did give up the tenth most receiving yards to running backs in 2023, which is a department he excels in.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: In standard format, the Detroit Lions gave up the second-least points to the RB position in 2023 with an average score of 12.80 per game.

Things don't get much easier in Week 16, as Buffalo plays host to the division rival New England Patriots in what should be a tough affair.

New England could be starting Drake Maye in this game, and maybe a young inexperienced passer against a team like the Bills could lead to some turnovers and easy opportunities for Cook to capitalize, but that's not something you want to count on.

If you've made it this far, Cook does get an easier draw in the fantasy finals in the New York Jets, but the team is still very strong defensively. With pieces like Quinnen Williams on the line, finding lanes is never easy.

Luckily, the New York defense is much better against the pass than it is against the run. But if Josh Allen is struggling, it could limit the opportunities for Cook to find his own rhythm on the ground.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Week 15: vs BUF | Week 16: @ CHI | Week 17: @ SF

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery signed on with Detroit last offseason, and was then paired with first round pick Jahmyr Gibbs to form one of the most exciting rushing tandems in the league. Now, in 2024, the duo is back and ready to get back to business.

Fantasy-wise, touchdowns are king. With 13 scores on the season, Montgomery is an exciting addition to any lineup because of his consistency in finding paydirt.

David Montgomery's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Buffalo Bills 112.2 15th 16 Chicago Bears 86.4 1st 17 San Francisco 49ers 98.7 5th

In the opening round of the fantasy playoffs, Montgomery will be going against the Bills. Currently, this projects as the most favorable matchup based on last season's numbers. However, the team lost DaQuan Jones for 10 games of the campaign, Matt Milano for 12, and had a bevy of other injuries that hindered the overall defense in 2023. If the unit is at full strength this time around, they'll be a much sturdier unit.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Detroit then travels to Soldier Field to square off against the Chicago Bears, owners of the league's best rushing defense last year. For an optimistic view, the fifth-year veteran had averaged over 6.4 yards per carry between his two contests against them last season.

If he can continue rumbling like that, then maybe he can be a thorn in Chicago's side and help your fantasy team continue on to the championship game.

However, the final week of your playoff run is still a tough draw. Detroit heads out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship. In that game, the Lions were able to run all over the 49ers defense.

However, the departure of Chase Young will likely bring the team back to their bread and butter as one of the more dominant rushing defenses in the league. That could spell some issues for both Detroit backs as owners everywhere battle for their fantasy title.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15: @ PHI | Week 16: @ BAL | Week 17: vs KC

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the offense struggled to find rhythm last year, the rushing attack of Najee Harris—who will be in a contract year after the team declined his fifth-year option—and Jaylen Warren continued to shine as a bright spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a new quarterback under center in Russell Wilson and a new offensive playcaller with Arthur Smith, many are hoping that both backs can be reliable contributors throughout the year.

It's very possible both players can at least provide value in the flex position. However, the final three games of the fantasy schedule will not be easy for either member of the black and gold.

Najee Harris' Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Philadelphia Eagles 104.3 11th 16 Baltimore Ravens 104.6 12th 17 Kansas City Chiefs 113.0 16th

The Steelers contest the battle for Pennsylvania in Week 15 as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, the defense fell apart through the back half of the campaign. In their first nine games, the team allowed just 66.3 yards per game on the ground. In their last eight, they let up a whopping 145.1 yards. With Vic Fangio now in charge of the defense, they should return to their early-2023 levels this year.

After that, Harris will head to Memorial Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens. When playing against the real starters last season, the Alabama product was held to just 37 yards on 14 carries. With Mike Macdonald leaving for the head coaching job of the Seattle Seahawks, perhaps the unit will regress a bit though.

Not only will Harris get another tough draw against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, but he'll have to do it just four days later. With the current NFL schedule, Pittsburgh will play all three of these contests in a span of just ten days.

The overall workload for any player on these rosters could easily fluctuate in order to keep guys fresh and healthy through the late stages of the regular season. Still, the Chiefs have a solid run defense as well, which makes this fantasy playoff run for Harris even less appealing for fantasy owners.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: @ CAR | Week 16: vs TB | Week 17: @ PHI

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After not selecting a ball carrier in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys instead turned to a familiar face, signing Ezekiel Elliott to split the backfield duties with Rico Dowdle. While Elliott is coming off of the board with an ADP around the 10th to 12th round, many should be wary of depending on the veteran through the final slate of the season.

Many are still waiting to get clarity on what type of workload the 28-year-old will handle in this offense. But regardless, the veteran is due for a tough schedule during the fantasy playoff window.

Ezekiel Elliott's Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Carolina Panthers 122.4 23rd 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 93.5 4th 17 Philadelphia Eagles 104.3 11th

On a positive note, the Cowboys start out the fantasy playoff push with a game against the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the team allowed the 23rd most yards on the ground. While part of this was due to the fact that many teams were grinding out clock, they still were a unit against which backs could produce, and that opens up opportunities for Elliott to create points.

Things get tough following Week 15, as the team gets a challenge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 16. The way that Todd Bowles loves to blitz on defense limits the ninth-year back's opportunity to produce due to his lack of juice and explosion to work his way into the second level and capitalize for a big gain.

Still, the Buccaneers pass defense has plenty of issues, so Elliott could be out on the field a lot thanks to his newfound ability to produce as a receiver and offer protection to Dak Prescott.

With your league title on the line, Elliott heads to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a game that could have major NFC East implications. The 2016 first round pick has a knack for producing against Philly, but he isn't quite as impressive as he once was. Still, could the back muster up some magic for another late-season performance, and potentially helping some owners secure some fantasy hardware?

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: vs TB | Week 16: vs DEN | Week 17: @ NE

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When Jim Harbaugh accepted the position as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the staff immediately started preaching the importance of physicality and the run game. Currently, that points to Gus Edwards receiving plenty of carries and opportunities for production in this offense. Still, there are other backs in the RB room, like J.K. Dobbins and Kimani Vidal, who could push for the lead role.

Whoever it is getting the bulk of carries, though, will have their work cut out for them, as the Chargers are set to face off against two top five rushing defenses from 2023 during weeks 15 and 17.

Gus Edwards' Fantasy Football Playoff Slate Week Opponent 2023 Rush Yards Per Game NFL Rank 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 93.5 4th 16 Denver Broncos 137.1 30th 17 New England Patriots 93.2 3rd

Seeing Vita Vea on the opposing defensive line should be enough to terrify anyone, but the rest of the Buccaneers run defense is just as impressive. Last season they ranked fourth in the league, and with Edwards likely getting most of his carries between the tackles, Vea and the rest of the beefy interior line will make life difficult.

Things do look better in Week 16, as the Chargers host the division rival Denver Broncos, who had the 30th-ranked run defense last year. The unit could have improved with some of the additions they've made, but the team is already thin due to the record dead cap hit they're eating thanks to Russell Wilson's albatross of a contract.

If you've made it this far, congratulations, but now Los Angeles heads to Foxboro to take on the Patriots. Whether they have stars throughout their front seven, or no-names lined up around the field, they seem to play well on defense no matter what.

While Bill Belichick's departure may hurt the defensive play, expect the unit to continue to be impressive considering the franchise's new head coach used to be a hard-scrabble middle linebacker in the NFL. That will hurt Edwards' chances of scoring those precious fantasy points in the season finale.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.