Highlights The Eastern Conference seeding remains competitive, with various first-round matchups possible.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks series offers a rematch and dynamic playoff storylines for fans.

The Phoenix Suns pose a challenge to the Denver Nuggets with superb talent and veteran experience.

With little over a week left in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, teams are jockeying for seeding over their final stretch of games, with several battles still up for grabs.

The Eastern Conference can still play out in several different ways, as the second and seventh seeds are separated by just five games, providing many possible first-round matchups. Meanwhile, the Western Conference's one seed is still within a game, while teams four through ten still have much work to do to secure their postseason spots.

With that said, several of the possible first-round series are becoming clearer by the day, making it a perfect time to look at the must-see matchups that NBA fans are hoping to watch.

1 Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dončić gets a chance for revenge with a better supporting cast

The first-round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 and 2021 were some of the most entertaining battles of the past few seasons, with a six-game slugfest followed up by a classic seven-game brawl.

The Clippers came out on top in both matchups behind the legendary performances from one of the best postseason performers of the generation in Kawhi Leonard, as Luka Dončić's all-time great output wasn't enough to carry an inferior roster past LA's stacked squads.

Dončić vs. Leonard Playoff Stats Player Dončić Leonard PPG 33.5 32.5 RPG 8.8 8.9 APG 9.5 4.8

Today, however, Dončić has a supporting cast that is fit to make a deep playoff run, with Kyrie Irving as a running mate as well as several legitimate rotation players to fill in the gaps. Dallas has been one of the league's best teams since the trade deadline and has formed a real identity around improved defense and effort to support the best backcourt in the NBA.

On the Clippers side, Leonard has rebounded from his injury issues and has regained the form he displayed previously in the battles with Dallas in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, Los Angeles has arguably their best roster of the Leonard/Paul George era, with James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, and Russell Westbrook.

Not only will this series provide incredible basketball, but the storylines and drama that could result will be endless. Dončić is seeking revenge against the team that he had his playoff coming-out-party against in a loss, while the Clippers attempt to close the book on a rocky, disappointing era of basketball by securing a championship.

If there isn't enough reason to get excited about this series, Irving gets to face his former teammate Harden, while Westbrook attempts to change his playoff legacy. George, Harden, and Westbrook can all add their first ring with a championship this season.

2 Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers/Miami Heat

Boston's reward for securing the 1-seed could be a difficult first-round matchup

After the Boston Celtics have posted one of the most dominant regular season campaigns in NBA history, there is a great chance they will be rewarded with a first-round series against either the Philadelphia 76ers with a healthy Joel Embiid or their longtime rival Miami Heat. This potential outcome is why fans and analysts have often proposed a change to the playoff structure that allows top seeds to pick their matchup.

Boston faced off with both of these teams in last year's playoffs, with both series going the distance in what was an incredibly entertaining month of hoops. After beating Philly in seven games and falling to Miami in a home game seven, the Celtics came back with a vengeance and a remade roster, adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to the fold.

Both Philadelphia and Miami have returned similar rosters and will likely compete in the Play-In Tournament. Despite underwhelming regular seasons in the standings, both teams are a massive playoff threat for vastly different reasons. For Miami, it is the playoff pedigree, culture, and phenomenal team execution that allows them to reach an upgraded playoff ceiling, while Philadelphia enters any series with a fighting chance due to the excellence of Embiid.

As of April 3, Miami and Philadelphia sit in the seventh and eighth spots in the East, but either could pass the Indiana Pacers in the standings for the sixth seed. However, it is more than likely that Boston will be facing one of these two teams in the first round.

Standings Race Team Record GB of 6th Pacers 43-33 - Heat 42-33 0.5 76ers 41-35 2

The Celtics will be significant favorites over either of these teams based on their historic season, but playoff basketball is a different animal and anything can happen. Boston fans are surely hoping they can avoid Miami or Philadelphia.

3 Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Phoenix's incredible talent has given the defending champs some trouble

Another incredible year for the Denver Nuggets comes towards the end with the one-seed in reach as they try to defend their 2023 NBA championship. However, one team has given them some slight issues in their head-to-head contests: the Phoenix Suns. Both of the recent games these teams have played have been in Denver, and Phoenix has been victorious both times on the back of spectacular Kevin Durant performances and some solid defensive outings.

Phoenix also provides a unique challenge to Denver's defense that they never faced in their dominant playoff run last year, as they are able to truly spread out the Nuggets. Their lineup of Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Jusef Nurkić allows them to both play five out and force Nikola Jokić to defend at the three-point line against pick-and-roll. Any offense Phoenix runs will have incredible spacing, which isn't Denver's strong suit defensively.

Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. all can defend in a team system, but struggle to guard one-on-one on the perimeter, giving Phoenix a real opportunity to match Denver's prolific offense. Beyond that, having shotmakers like Durant, Booker, and Beal will always give a team a chance to win.

Kevin Durant Stats vs. Nuggets (3 GP) Category Stat PPG 31.7 APG 6.3 RPG 8.3

This series would be an incredible opportunity for Jokić to make another mark against an all-time great legend in Durant and would feature some of the most talented teams a series could provide.

A matchup between Denver and Phoenix could still come to fruition in a one-eight, two-seven, or three-six postseason battle.

4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Lakers are uniquely built to take advantage of OKC's glaring weakness

Despite an incredible regular season where the Oklahoma City Thunder have burst onto the scene as the NBA's next great squad, there has been a glaring issue that is certain to bite them in the playoffs if left unsolved. This problem is their lack of size and rebounding, with Chet Holmgren playing center for the majority of the minutes.

Although the LA Lakers have had an underwhelming overall year record-wise, they are perfectly built to take advantage of Oklahoma City's weakness. This has played out in their matchups, beating OKC three of four times in dominant fashion by dominating the interior with their size. Los Angeles has outrebounded the Thunder by 23 and outscored them by 32 in the paint in their three wins.

Lakers 3 Wins vs. Thunder Category Stat REB Diff +23 Paint Points +32 FG% 51.9%

The Thunder are simply too small to handle the ridiculous size and strength of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura, and could be even more overwhelmed in a playoff setting. However, the Thunder are the better overall team, have played great basketball all season, and will have homecourt in a potential series.

This series would be a great chance for NBA fans to watch the future of the league try to announce their presence against the old, established superstars.

For this matchup to take place, the Thunder will likely need to be the West's one-seed, as the Lakers' path to the postseason will probably be the eighth seed.

5 Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

These two rivals have met in three of the past four playoffs

These two teams have represented the Eastern Conference in three of the last four NBA Finals and have been the main fixtures of the East playoffs along with the Boston Celtics. Although their three playoff matchups have failed to go past five games, they have featured some of the most intense and competitive basketball in the recent playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks will surely be looking for revenge for Miami's shocking upset in last year's one-vs-eight series last year, where Jimmy Butler single-handedly carried the Heat past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Losing so spectacularly prompted Milwaukee to swap out Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, after Miami painfully failed to acquire Lillard last off-season.

Butler vs. Antetokounmpo Playoff Stats Player Butler Antetokounmpo PPG 25.9 22.8 RPG 6.4 12.5 APG 5.9 6.2

With the Bucks likely to secure the two-seed, this series can happen if the Heat win the play-in tournament.