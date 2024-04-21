Highlights Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League after goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured a 2-0 win at Wolves.

The Gunners have played a game more than their closest rivals but will feel quietly confident they can lift the trophy at the end of the season.

A solid defensive structure is among the five reasons Arsenal could become Premier League champions for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday was enough to send Mikel Arteta's side back to the top of the Premier League table - for the time being, at least. With Liverpool still to play and Manchester City competing in the FA Cup, the Gunners have played a game more than their title rivals, but points on the board can sometimes be even more beneficial than games in hand.

This is the first season in a long time that there's been a genuine three-horse race to lift the Premier League trophy. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard handed a comfortable victory to the north London side against Gary O'Neil's Wolves.

This was the perfect way to bounce back after consecutive losses against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. With the league being the only competition left to focus on, Arsenal have several factors in their favour ahead of the tense run-in. We've taken a look at the five reasons the Gunners may feel quietly confident about their chances of lifting a first Premier League title in two decades.

1 Solid Defensive Foundations

William Saliba and Gabriel have been superb

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the division, having conceded only 26 goals in their first 32 Premier League fixtures to date. A lot of this stability is down to the consistency of the centre-back partnership Arteta has been able to field in the majority of games.

William Saliba and Gabriel are among the best defenders in the English top-flight currently, and the duo make an incredible partnership at the heart of the Gunners' back-line. David Raya has all but wrapped up the Golden Glove award as the Spaniard has shut out opponents on 13 occasions during his debut season at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba has kept more clean sheets than any other player in the 2023-24 Premier League season (15).

Declan Rice's £105 million move from West Ham United in the summer has greatly contributed to the defensive solidity at the Emirates Stadium as the holding midfielder has provided an excellent shield to Gabriel and Saliba. The Englishman has been one of the best signings of the entire season, despite his hefty price tag.

2 The Fixture Schedule

The Gunners play again before Man City

Arsenal's victory over Wolves put them back on top of the Premier League table, although Arteta's men have played one game more than Man City at the time of writing. This will extend to two games in midweek as Chelsea head to the Emirates a day before Pep Guardiola's side travel to Brighton.

Should the Gunners take all three points against their London rivals, they will hold a four-point advantage over their title rivals - but the Citizens will have two games in hand. While this still leaves the reigning champions in the driving seat, the players may start to feel the weight of the pressure knowing they will need to win both of their games to regain top spot.

Remaining Premier League Fixtures - Title Race Arsenal Manchester City Liverpool Chelsea (H) Brighton (A) Fulham (A) Tottenham (A) Nottingham Forest (A) Everton (A) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (H) West Ham United (A) Manchester United (A) Fulham (A) Tottenham (H) Everton (H) Tottenham (A) Aston Villa (A) West Ham United (H) Wolves (H)

3 Goal Difference

Arsenal have a significant advantage

The main reason City would need to win both their games in hand in the event Arsenal defeat Chelsea is the goal difference situation. As things stand, the men in red and white hold a seven-goal advantage over Man City and have an even stronger lead ahead of Liverpool.

This means in the event that any team finishes with the same number of points as Arteta's team - which is becoming an increasing possibility - Arsenal would be handed the Premier League trophy, as goal difference comes into play before other factors such as head-to-head and goals scored.

4 Fatigue Setting in

Man City have looked jaded in recent weeks

Now that domestic football in England has reached the business end of the season, tired legs are beginning to set in. This has been evident in Man City's recent exploits away from the league. The Premier League's dominant club played the full 120 minutes against Real Madrid in the Champions League before looking extremely fatigued during Saturday's narrow 1-0 FA Cup success over Chelsea.

Should this hangover from their European exit continue, Arsenal could reap the rewards as they've positioned themselves to be ready to capitalise on any potential slip-ups from the current title favourites. Liverpool, meanwhile, have also looked leggy in defeats against Atalanta and Crystal Palace, plus a draw at Old Trafford, in recent weeks.

5 Liverpool's Poor Run of Form

The Reds have struggled in their past few games

Speaking of the Reds, Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour has hit a brick wall in the past few games. Despite creating a barrel-load of chances against both Manchester United and Crystal Palace, Liverpool only took one point out of a potential six.

With the German manager set to depart at the end of the season, fans were hoping a few trophies would be secured to send him off in fitting fashion. However, defeat in the Europa League and dropping off the pace slightly in the Premier League title race has left the Merseysiders licking their wounds. This has given both Arsenal and Man City an advantage over Klopp's side heading into the final stretch.

