The 2023-24 NBA season could be the year Luka Dončić wins his first MVP trophy. A franchise player for the Dallas Mavericks ever since he was drafted in 2018, Dončić's incredible production and overall impact on the game has been clear. However, the league's most coveted individual prize has eluded him thus far. With a much-improved supporting cast this season, that could very well change.

5 Elite production

Dončić is one of the NBA's most dominant overall talents. From a production standpoint, not many players have the ability to match his high-volume output as a scorer, distributor, and rebounder. In his career, the 24-year-old has averaged 27.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. That level of productivity is very rare for someone manning the backcourt. Although it might be easy to brush his stats off considering he's been the only true bright spot on the team since his arrival, a stronger squad nixed those ideas.

This season, Dončić is averaging 30.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, very much in line with career statistics. In just the second game of the year, he dropped 49 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer to seal Dallas' victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Besides Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, it would be difficult to find another player capable of notching 40-point triple-doubles. More importantly, it directly translates to wins. Now that the Mavericks can also rely on Kyrie Irving to help Dončić with scoring, it proves that the latter isn't padding his stats.

4 Teammates' improvement

This year's version of the Dallas Mavericks features surrounding pieces that fit a lot better around Dončić. They're able to contribute just enough scoring to support his incredible output. Dallas’s starting lineup, including Dončić, Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams, and rookie Dereck Lively II, boasts new defensive prowess and two All-Star talents. The new-look Mavericks have been firing on all cylinders to kick off the season.

Though the starting five isn’t fully stacked with star power, Dončić and Irving can score with ease to swing the momentum of games. Off the bench, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s three-point game is a direct complement to Dončić, who meshes well with the second unit. His playmaking skills shine even more alongside Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Jaden Hardy, all of whom perform better in a more uptempo setting.

Lively II quickly turned into both a fan favorite and an instant pick-and-roll partner for Dončić whose mastery of pace and navigating screens leads to clear avenues for the young center to score as a rim roller.

3 Season expectations

Before the 2023-24 season began, Dallas wasn't expected to be a top contender in the Western Conference. With 15 games under the team's belt this season, the Mavs are tied for third place alongside the Nuggets. Should their pace continue, cracking 50 wins should be attainable.

The West is wide-open this season, and while Dallas has incorporated a few new faces across the roster in 2023-24, the continuity of Dončić and Irving has contributed to a hot start to the season. A huge question going into the year was Dallas's ability to defend considering the recent departures of standouts Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock on the perimeter.

Inserting three defensive-minded players around Luka and Kyrie was an excellent move — Coach Jason Kidd's starting five sets an even tone while Dončić and Irving get things going on offense.

2 Winning at a high level

During the entire Dirk Nowitzki era, the Mavericks were perennial contenders in the West. The Dončić-led Mavericks experienced success in the form of a Conference Finals appearance in 2022. Even though they won 50 games that season, it was shocking that Dallas was one of the last four remaining teams in the playoffs.

Throughout Dončić's tenure, Dallas has normally been viewed as a sleeper pick to actually advance to the Finals. This season is no different. If the Mavericks can end up as a top-three team in the West, Dončić immediately becomes a viable MVP candidate. In comparison, when Nowitzki won his MVP trophy in 2007, Dallas won a franchise-record 67 games. No one is asking nor expecting Dallas to come anywhere close to that win total, but if Dončić can lead the team past 50 wins, he should be in contention to take home the award.

1 MVP voter fatigue

There is definitely such a thing as "voter fatigue" when deciding which player will win MVP. Over the past few years, many viable candidates, like Jokić and Joel Embiid, have won the award. In terms of narrative, Dončić is just the sort of player who can sway voters in 2024. He's a popular name who represents the new wave of NBA superstars and has carried the Mavericks since he was a rookie. Dončić finished in the Top 5 for MVP as early as 2020. It's not a reach to think he could actually win it this season.

While consistently elite play is important for Dončić's candidacy, team success remains one of the defining factors in the MVP race. Jokić's similarly incredible numbers were boosted by his ability to lift his team through injuries and vault near the top of the conference. Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring last season, took home his first MVP after keeping Philadelphia competitive in the East, demonstrating his dominance every night.

Already an individual superstar, adding an MVP would be a tremendous milestone for Dončić to accomplish this early in his career. While his ultimate goal is to bring another title back to Dallas, an MVP trophy is the next best alternative in 2024.