Highlights Orlando Magic's well-balanced roster and strong defensive play make them a contender for the postseason in 2024.

The team's deep backcourt, with players like Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony, provides versatility and scoring options.

Jamahl Mosley's coaching style, emphasizing defense and utilizing the strengths of his players, has been key to the team's success so far.

The Orlando Magic deserve more attention around the league. Led by Paolo Banchero, the reigning Rookie of the Year, and Franz Wagner, Orlando has the roster to return to the postseason this spring.

Orlando currently holds the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 8-5 record for a .615 win percentage. The team's offense has yet to bloom, but the Magic have locked in down on the defensive side of the ball, owning the league's fourth-best defense, allowing only 106.6 points per game.

With a well-balanced roster and a great start to the 2023-24 season, can head coach Jamahl Mosley's young group stay in the mix all season long?

5 Backcourt depth

Orlando's backcourt is one of the deepest cores in the entire league. Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, and rookie Anthony Black all offer something different to the table. And despite their varying ages, each of them seems to understand a bit of the sacrifice necessary for the greater good of winning.

So far, in 2023-24, each of Orlando's guards has had an opportunity to shine. Fultz, the team's primary starter at point guard, loves to push the pace, defend, and spread the wealth among his teammates. Anthony is Orlando's sixth man — he comes looking to score and put pressure on the other team's second unit. Depending on the night, Anthony's also a candidate to close games.

Markelle Fultz - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 11.4 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 4.0 Steals 1.2 Field goal % 48.2

Harris is a veteran shooting guard who hits with high accuracy from downtown and defends the perimeter. Last but not least, rookie Anthony Black is a 6-foot-7 playmaker who's shown promise as a full-time commander of the offense.

4 Top-ranked defense

Orlando's roster is primarily made up of athletic, high-motor players. Coach Mosley does a great job of molding a defensive-minded framework with a rotation that always maintains energy. Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, two of Orlando's best defenders, work to set the tone whenever they are in the game. Suggs usually galvanizes the starters, while Isaac comes in and disrupts action in short stints.

Currently, Orlando is ranked fourth in the NBA in points allowed. With such a youthful roster, they try to blitz opponents and cause turnovers. The Magic are very disciplined as a group when contesting shots around the paint and perimeter. While he doesn't get the credit that other rim protectors get, Wendell Carter Jr. is active around the basket — he can alter looks and doesn't give up ground when defending the post. The length of Carter Jr., Wagner, and Banchero perfectly supports the nonstop action of Fultz and Suggs in the starting five.

3 Jamahl Mosley's coaching

Jamahl Mosley spent 14 years as an assistant coach in the NBA before Orlando named him head coach in 2021. His reputation as a "player's coach" translates to a distinct style on the floor. His 2023-24 team is defined by a defensive identity that most young lineups take years to acquire. Mosley's rotation is unique due to his frontcourt starters and deep backcourt.

The trio of Wagner, Banchero, and Carter Jr. is adaptable, yet keeps getting better. Inserting Jalen Suggs into the starting lineup has paid off tremendously for Mosley. Suggs's passion for winning keeps everyone locked in — and on the court, he's an excellent defender who pressures ball-handlers and gets into passing lanes.

In the second unit, Mosley prioritizes outside shooting and perimeter scoring. Cole Anthony spearheads the charge with high-scoring nights at the point guard spot. Harris and Moritz Wagner provide the requisite spacing for either Anthony, or another penetrator to drive and kick. Mosley's understanding of when, where, and how to use certain players makes Orlando difficult to match up with.

2 Unpredictable conference

It's hard to pinpoint how the Eastern Conference will eventually shake out at the end of the 2023-24 season. Currently, Orlando is in fifth place, with a group of surrounding teams at, or near, the .500 mark. Parity could define the entire conference throughout the season. As long as Orlando can play at an even pace for the majority of the year, they will at least have a strong chance of making the Play-In tournament (that features the 7-10 seeds).

Despite not making the postseason since the 2020 Bubble, everything about Orlando's roster signals that the team is ready to make a return. They have a healthy mixture of two-way players, a passionate head coach and already make a commitment to the defensive end. That said, Orlando needs to focus on two things that frequently plague young teams: winning on the road and closing out games. If either Wagner or Banchero can assume the role of "late-game closer," Orlando has the talent to win down the stretch of tight contests.

Like Orlando, a lot of teams will be in contention for the Play-In tournament in 2024. Indiana, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, and Charlotte all figure to end up around the 7-10 range. Outside the In-Season Tournament, the other regular-season games Orlando should focus on are against conference opponents. For the sake of tiebreakers, performance in both division and conference play needs to be a point of emphasis.

1 The duo of Wagner and Banchero

Wagner and Banchero are a promising duo to watch. Both of them can handle, create shots and score at all three levels. Most importantly, however, they are learning to play well off of each other. This season, Orlando has given Wagner and Banchero more authority on the offensive end. With more responsibility as creators, their games have opened up tremendously.

Banchero, in particular, does a great job of finding teammates cutting to the rim. He's averaging 4.5 assists in 2023-24, an improvement over his rookie numbers. Banchero's rapidly adjusting to the added attention he's now receiving as a number one option. Wagner's specialty includes finding bigs like Carter Jr. and his brother, Moe Wagner, on the inside for buckets. Mosley's empowerment of his top players has worked as a domino effect for the rest of the roster. Orlando is a lot more engaged as a unit, something that could play a difference when fighting for a playoff spot.

Orlando's breakthrough is bound to come sooner rather than later. After investing in the draft over the past few years, Orlando has franchise cornerstones in Banchero and Wagner. As a unit, their commitment to defense could push them to the playoffs in 2024.

Read more: Nikola Jokić looks to be on course to win his third MVP