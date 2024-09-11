Key Takeaways The Mavericks' impressive 2023-24 playoff run was unexpected but solid, slaying demons along the way.

Dončić and Irving's successful first full season together led the team to the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks added reinforcements for the 2024-25 season that should help the team contend once more.

The Dallas Mavericks came within three wins of winning their second NBA championship in franchise history during the 2023-24 season. They will look to build on that success this year.

The Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals was somewhat of an unexpected one, but incredibly impressive nonetheless. The team caught fire in the second half of the season, clawing their way out of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the 5th seed as a 50-win team.

Once the NBA Playoffs came around, the Mavericks got the opportunity to slay some demons. They knocked out the L.A. Clippers in the first round, whom they had never previously beaten in the Luka Doncic era.

They followed that up by taking out the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games. They knocked off another young and hungry team in the Minnesota Timberwolves during their Western Conference Finals matchup.

They became the first team since the 2010 L.A. Lakers to knock off three 50-win teams, en route to the finals. Unfortunately for them, the Boston Celtics proved too much to handle for any team this season.

Instead of being happy with the success they experienced last season, the Mavericks have been aggressive this offseason. They have added several players who should be able to help the team potentially climb the NBA mountaintop.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024-25 season for the Mavericks and their fans.

5 Another Season of Dončić and Irving

The early return on investment from the talented pairing is very encouraging

The Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season. Some people were quick to hit the panic button on the new duo of Dončić and Irving after the team missed the playoffs at the end of that year.

It feels safe to say that it was a massive overreaction to a very small sample size in hindsight. After using last offseason to retool around their new duo, Dončić and Irving got an opportunity to have their first full season together. It was a massive success.

Dončić and Irving – 2023-24 Stats Category Dončić Irving PPG 33.9 25.6 RPG 9.2 5.0 APG 9.8 5.2 FG% 48.7 49.7 TS% 61.7 60.8 WS 12.0 6.9

Irving proved to be a perfect running mate for Dončić. It felt like the star guard had found his first real home in the NBA since his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers .

Dončić posted his best season to date playing beside Irving, finishing in the top three of MVP voting for the first time in his career.

The most important part of their first full season together is the aforementioned trip to the NBA Finals. If that is what they can do in (essentially) year one, it begs the question of what their peak together could look like.

Granted, Irving is already 32 years old. This, theoretically, does not leave the duo with a massive window to win a title together. However, one would imagine that the opportunity will certainly be there in 2024-25.

4 Dereck Lively's Sophomore Campaign

The Mavericks big man had a promising rookie season

Perhaps Dereck Lively II is not the first player that one would think of when recalling the 2024 rookie class. However, all the signs of a promising NBA future were there for him in 2023-24.

Dereck Lively II – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 8.8 RPG 6.9 BPG 1.4 FG% 74.7 TS% 72.8 WS 4.9

Lively was the Mavericks' reward for missing the playoffs in 2023. It feels safe to say that experience is going to work out for them in the long run. He wound up being selected to the All-Rookie Second Team and finishing sixth on the ballot for Rookie of the Year.

Lively is a tremendous fit next to Dončić. The Slovenian superstar is exactly the type of player who can maximize Lively as a lob threat on the offensive end.

The Mavericks' young center has also proven himself to be a very capable defender immediately. He can protect the rim well and is reasonably capable of defending in space for a player of his size.

At 20 years old, Lively has only scratched the surface of his NBA potential. Perhaps the next step in his evolution could be adding the three-ball to his arsenal.

Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated took note of the comments from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after Lively hit the first three-point basket of his career during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"He's young. But as a 20-year-old, he's grown up in the AAU circuit where in high school, he could shoot, he could handle. He'd tell you he played point guard. His ability to be able to bring the ball, being able to shoot the three is the next step for him. He has all the skill set." -Jason Kidd

Lively has shot 100% from beyond the arc in his playoff career to this point. While no one is expecting him to continue that success rate, adding that new wrinkle to his game could be something worth monitoring for his second season.

3 The New Reinforcements In Dallas

Marshall and Grimes should thrive playing next to Dončić

The Mavericks front office has made missteps in the past with regard to building a team around Dončić. However, their recent track rate deserves plenty of applause.

The wonderful additions of Irving and Lively have already been discussed. The additions of players like Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington have also been effective.

This offseason had a handful of more acquisitions that should prove to be great additions.

Mavericks' Key Offseason Additions – 2023-24 Stats Category Marshall Grimes Dinwiddie PPG 7.1 7.0 10.5 RPG 3.6 2.0 2.7 APG 1.9 1.3 4.7 FG% 46.3 37.2 39.2 3P% 38.7 33.8 33.7 TS% 57.6 51.6 54.3

There is one major addition who will get his own section shortly. Until then, there are a couple of other players to highlight.

Naji Marshall should have no issues being an impactful player in Dallas. He is exactly the type of three-and-d player who will thrive playing next to Dončić.

Securing Marshall for only $27 million over three years is a massive bargain. It should prove to be one of the most underrated moves of the offseason.

Dončić and the Mavericks clearly have a type, because Quentin Grimes also fits that three-and-d mold quite well. Grimes struggled a bit last season, but he should have no problem recapturing his spark off the easy looks Dončić creates.

Taking a flier on Spencer Dinwiddie was a worthwhile venture for the Mavericks as well. Dinwiddie posted the best three-point percentage of his career in his last go around in Dallas.

2 The Resurgence of Klay Thompson

Dončić should bring the best out of what Thompson has left

One of the most discussed moves of the offseason was Klay Thompson deciding to leave the Golden State Warriors in favor of the Mavericks. At first, it will certainly feel odd seeing Thompson wearing a new jersey.

However, once the action on the court gets going, Thompson should be in prime position for a resurgence after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.

Klay Thompson – 2023-24 Scoring Stats Category Stat PPG 17.9 FG% 43.2 3P% 38.7 TS% 57.6

Thompson posted the third-worst points per game and field goal percentage of his career. His 38.7 percent from beyond the arc was his second-worst mark in a season.

Playing next to Dončić and Irving in 2024-25 should allow Thompson to do what he does best. The catch-and-shoot opportunities will be plentiful in Dallas.

For all his shortcomings last season, Thompson still posted the third-most points per game in the league on catch-and-shoot jumpers, registering 8.6 per night. In theory, this should also allow him to have a lot more gas in the tank for the defensive end too.

Thompson has certainly lost a step on that end of the court. However, playing within the Mavericks' strong defensive structure should allow him to look better than he did with the Warriors in 2023-24.

1 Dončić's Potential MVP Season

2024-25 could be the year Luka finally breaks through

Some are still surprised to this day that 2023-24 did not wind up being the first MVP season of Dončić's career. There is a very fair argument to say that it was one of the biggest snubs in recent memory.

Westbrook's MVP Season vs. Dončić's 2023-24 – Stat Comparison Category Dončić Westbrook PPG 33.9 31.6 RPG 9.2 10.7 APG 9.8 10.4 Combined Total 52.9 52.7

Dončić posted the highest cumulative average of points, rebounds, and assists since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. He accomplished that historic feat while leading his team to 50 wins in a highly-competitive conference. It was not enough.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Dončić will enter the 2024-25 season as the MVP favorite. It feels as though the narrative is finally in his favor to capture that trophy for the first time in his career.

Voter fatigue could claim Nikola Jokic as a victim this season. He would likely need to seriously outdo himself to win the award for the fourth time in five seasons. This could present a favorable opportunity for a potential first-time winner like Dončić.

One would imagine the trophy on the minds of Dončić and Mavericks fans in 2024-25 will be the Larry O'Brien Trophy, not the MVP. Perhaps the latter could be a good consolation if the team comes up short of winning it all. Or perhaps, the future may just include both.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.