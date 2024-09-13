Key Takeaways The Lakers had an underwhelming 2023-24 season, exiting the playoffs early.

Lakers welcome JJ Redick as new head coach after firing Darvin Ham.

Lakers duo James and Davis aim for a triumphant 2024-25 season.

The 2023-24 NBA season was an underwhelming one for the L.A. Lakers .

After securing a spot in the NBA Playoffs , the Lakers were eliminated in five games by the Denver Nuggets , marking only the second time that a team led by LeBron James did not make it past the first round.

The regular season was a rocky ride for the team. It felt as though it took them a long time to get settled on the rotations and lineups that were most effective for them.

The series against the Nuggets was a roller-coaster ride. The Lakers held double-digit leads in multiple games, only to wind up losing time and time again.

That instability and inconsistency wound up costing Lakers head coach Darvin Ham his job. His lack of accountability rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Quotes like this one would draw plenty of headlines in a massive media market like Los Angeles.

"It's amazing how people just skip that core part of having a consistency with your lineup is all predicated on health and performance. If you're coaching a team and one of your starters is like 10 games in a row, just sh*tting the bed, what are you going to do?" -Ham

After the Lakers failed in their pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, they turned to a fresh coaching candidate. JJ Redick was identified as the next coach of the historic franchise.

Other than that, the Lakers' offseason has been mostly a quiet one. They brought back James on a two-year, $104 million max contract. They also had an NBA Draft that wound up bringing in their two most notable player additions to the roster.

The team entering the 2024-25 season is incredibly similar to the one they had last season. Despite that, there is reason to believe that the upcoming season could be a more successful one for the Lakers.

5 NBA History In The Making

LeBron and Bronny are guaranteed to go down in the history books

Some may find the media coverage that has revolved around LeBron and his son Bronny James a touch annoying. To an extent, some of the frustration is understandable.

Bronny James – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 FG% 36.6 3P% 26.7 TS% 47.2

Bronny did not set the world on fire during his NCAA days with the USC Trojans. After being a 5-star recruit out of high school, Bronny struggled on the offensive end when playing at the collegiate level.

Some felt as though he would not have been drafted without the last name on the back of his jersey. However, that assessment feels disingenuous to the defensive talent and ability that Bronny has already displayed.

Some have also felt that the amount of coverage that has been given to the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft has been far too much. That point feels a little more understandable.

However, that stance intentionally omits the logical reasoning as to why he would be getting more coverage than the usual type of 55th pick.

At the end of the day, the story of LeBron and Bronny being the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA is legitimately fun and cool to follow. Pretending that it is not will not help with the story going away any time soon.

To his credit, Bronny knows the type of environment he is stepping into.

“I’ve already seen it in social media and on the internet and stuff talking about how I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with this stuff for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.” -Bronny James

At some point in the 2024-25 NBA season, the father and son duo will likely share the court together. It will be a moment in NBA history that will not soon be forgotten.

4 Their Other Selection In The 2024 NBA Draft

Knecht is equipped to make an instant impact with the Lakers

It is rare that a second round pick overshadows a first round guy as much as it has been the case in Los Angeles. However, Dalton Knecht should be in a position to make the most of his new surroundings.

Dalton Knecht 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8 3P% 39.7 TS% 57.8

Knecht could prove to be the biggest steal of the 2024 NBA Draft. Getting the opportunity to play beside LeBron should give Knecht a cheat sheet to thrive in the association.

The former Tennessee Volunteers wing is an older prospect who will enter the NBA as a polished scorer, capable of contributing immediately. He was a talented three-level threat in college and should be positioned to find a way into the Lakers' rotation early in his career.

Knecht's shooting ability should earn him plenty of chances to be on the court for the Lakers. By season's end, it should not surprise anyone to see him as a Rookie of the Year candidate and potentially even a starter.

3 A Championship-Winning Duo

James and Davis have proven they can get the job done

Whatever issues that one may be able to find with the Lakers heading into 2024-25, it is hard to overlook the fact that they have one of the best duos in the NBA. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already proven they can lead a team to a championship.

James and Davis – 2023-24 Stats Category James Davis PPG 25.7 24.7 RPG 7.3 12.6 APG 8.3 3.5 FG% 54.0 55.6 TS% 63.0 62.1 WS 8.5 11.8 WS/48 .164 .210

The encouraging thing for the Lakers and their fans will be the fact that James and Davis both managed to stay healthy last season. In particular, the latter played a career-high 76 regular season games in 2023-24.

Davis looked phenomenal last season. His advantage over James in win shares and win shares per 48 suggests how important the Lakers big man has become to the team's success. One could even make the argument that Davis' greatness is underrated at this point.

The Lakers and their fans know that they have the duo that can take them to the promised land in 2024-25. The challenge will be whether the roster around the two is sufficiently productive to aid in making a championship push.

2 JJ Redick's First Season As An NBA Head Coach

Redick should breathe new life into the Lakers

Redick will enter his first season as a head coach in the NBA with a lot of pressure and scrutiny around him. The former NBA sharpshooter's lack of coaching experience has been the subject that his detractors have focused on.

To his credit, Redick has been mostly unbothered by the commentary surrounding him in that regard. He gave a candid, NSFW response at the press conference where the Lakers officially announced him as their next head coach.

In Redick's defense, while he may not have a proven track record as a coach, it is hard to dispute the fact that he is an exceptional basketball mind. His time working as an analyst and broadcaster has allowed that fact to be on full display.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Team Rankings Category Rank Offensive Rating 15th Defensive Rating 17th Net Rating 19th

Ham certainly wore out his welcome with the Lakers last season. One can only imagine how burnt out the players may have been by season's end.

Redick should have an opportunity to breathe new life into the team. His offensive creativity is something that should be an intriguing aspect to monitor in 2024-25.

1 A Reinvigorated LeBron James

The 2024 Olympics showed that James can still be the best player on a winning team

Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

Many who followed Team USA's run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are still in understandable shock and awe about whom the best player on that team was. The 39-year-old LeBron led the way, winning Tournament MVP in the process.

LeBron James – Paris 2024 Stats Category Stat PPG 14.2 RPG 6.8 APG 8.5 SPG 1.3 FG% 66.0

It feels exhausting constantly trying to find new ways to describe just how great of a basketball player James is. Watching how joyful and youthful he looked with Team USA highlighted something important: James can still be the best player on a winning team.

Granted, the USA certainly had the deck stacked in their favor at the Olympics. However, between last year's playoffs and that run, James continues to display the fact that he can still turn it on when it is needed.

James may not be the best player on the planet anymore. That has not been the case for several seasons. That being said, one can still easily envision him leading the Lakers to the promised land once more. The organization just needs to put the right pieces around him.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference, Sports Reference, NBA.com, and FIBA Basketball.