The 2023-24 NBA season was the most successful campaign that the New York Knicks had in a long time. The expectations heading into this season will be at the highest they have been in (probably) decades.

The Knicks made a pivotal trade last season. When the Toronto Raptors were struggling to compete with their core, the Knicks took advantage of the situation, acquiring defensive star OG Anunoby in the process.

The Knicks were already in the midst of a strong campaign. Anunoby helped make it even stronger. The Knicks went 12-2 with Anunoby before injuries started affecting him and the rest of the team.

The toughest blow that the Knicks were dealt was the injury to star power forward Julius Randle . He was forced to have season-ending shoulder surgery, putting an end to his 2023-24 campaign.

Despite the trials and tribulations that the Knicks had to endure, they came out on the other end of it with a 50-32 record and the second seed. This was the best mark their team had posted since the 2012-13 season, when the team went 54-28.

The 2023-24 Knicks would experience a similar postseason result to the 2012-13 team. They were both eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs . Oddly enough, in both scenarios, the deed was done by the Indiana Pacers as well.

The Knicks proved themselves a capable unit under head coach Tom Thibodeau. The organization took the opportunity to build on that success this offseason, trading for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges .

Now, the Knicks will head into the 2024-25 season with plenty of reason for excitement and the goal of winning an NBA championship.

5 Stealing Tyler Kolek In The Second Round Of The NBA Draft

Kolek could turn out to be the Knicks' most underrated addition

The trade for Bridges stole all the headlines in New York this offseason, and to an extent, rightfully so. However, their 2024 NBA Draft was worth paying attention to.

At first, the Knicks left people scratching their heads. They drafted Pacome Dadiet with the 25th overall pick. Dadiet could eventually grow into a solid NBA pro, but the timeline needed for that did not match the Knicks' win-now window.

On the other hand, their acquisition in the second round certainly did. The team managed to secure guard Tyler Kolek out of Marquette. There is a lot to love about this pick.

Tyler Kolek – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 SPG 1.6 FG% 49.6 TS% 60.0 WS 5.1

Kolek spent four full seasons in college. By the time he declared for the NBA Draft, he was a very polished player with a good projection as a reliable backup point guard or potentially even a low-end starter.

The strengths of Kolek's game are on best display when watching him as a pick-and-roll navigator. The 23-year-old guard's feel for the game really shines through.

The Knicks are no strangers to the pick and roll. They were 6th in pick and roll frequency, and 7th in both points per game and points per possesssion.

Kolek should have an opportunity to compete for minutes off the bench this season. One should be surprised to see him potentially break into the rotation before the end of the year.

4 The Return of Julius Randle

Randle should offer the Knicks a boost in 2024-25

Randle offers one of the biggest points of excitement and concern, at the same time, for the Knicks and their fans this season. The good news about Randle returning to the team is obviously his quality of player.

Julius Randle – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 24.0 RPG 9.2 APG 5.0 FG% 47.2 TS% 56.9 WS 3.8 WS/48 .113

The three-time All-Star certainly produces on the stat sheet like one of the top power forwards in basketball. In theory, his return should take a lot of weight off the shoulders of Jalen Brunson in terms of the offensive load.

On the other hand, Randle is the type of player who loves to dominate the ball to get his production. With a lot of mouths to feed in New York, and a lot of the other options far more suited to playing off-ball and unselfish basketball, Randle's fit with the Knicks could become an uncomfortable one.

However, trading him does not seem like a great option at the moment. Fred Katz of The Athletic wrote that Randle's trade value has been described in a mediocre fashion.

"Here’s what makes discussions about hypothetical Randle trades so difficult: I don’t believe there is a team in the NBA that would value the three-time All-Star more than the Knicks do. I texted this question to someone who works in a rival team’s front office and received an answer I expected: “Neutral, at best,” the person said. -Katz

The Knicks' best move looks to be attempting to properly integrate Randle back into the lineup among the new pieces and pecking order. If they can do so successfully, the ceiling on their team should be very high.

3 Jalen Brunson's Ascent To Superstardom

Brunson is knocking on the door of the league's best players

There is a possibility that the NBA world has already seen the ceiling of how great of a player Brunson is. That is not a knock on him whatsoever.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 28.7 APG 6.7 FG% 47.9 3P% 40.1 TS% 59.2 WS 11.2 WS/48 .198

Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting last season after stepping up to carry the load for the Knicks down the stretch. In the games after Randle's major injury, Brunson averaged 31.5 points (at 47.9 percent from the field) to go with 7.1 assists per game.

One would imagine that his statistical production looks a little more tame this season, with all the returning and new pieces in New York. Even if Brunson is a better player than last year, it is unlikely to reflect on the stat sheet.

However, there may be one more level above the one where he currently resides that Brunson can still aspire to. Perhaps the status of NBA superstar is still within his reach at 28 years old.

Brunson is a player who is certainly knocking on that door at the moment. 2024-25 could take him from the verge of superstardom to solidifying that status.

2 The Addition Of Mikal Bridges

The former crosstown rival takes the Knicks to the next level

There is so much optimism in New York after the addition of Bridges. The trade to acquire him may have been a steep price to pay, but it has every opportunity to be worth it for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 19.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.6 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.6 3P% 37.2 TS% 56.0

After initially experiencing a breakout as the leading man for the Nets, Bridges came crashing back down to earth in 2023-24. That is not to say that Bridges was a bad player. He was simply miscast as the top option in Brooklyn.

The trade to the Knicks should put him in a position where he can thrive again. With Brunson and Randle drawing the majority of the opponent's defensive attention, Bridges should have an excellent opportunity for an effective season as a supporting star.

There is also plenty of reason to be excited about the combination of him and Anunoby as a defensive duo on the wings. That may be the best pairing in the league, in that regard.

The underrated part about Bridges' appeal for the Knicks is his durability. He has led the league in games played for 4 of his 6 seasons in the NBA.

Considering the issues that New York had staying healthy last year, this is a huge plus. In particular, Bridges is a strong insurance policy for the often injured Anunoby.

1 A Chance To Win A Championship

The Knicks have not been NBA champions since 1973

It has been over 50 years since the Knicks laid claim to being the best team in the league. Their last championship came when Walt Frazier was still wearing the team's jersey. 2024-25 could finally be the year to end that championship drought.

The Knicks could not do it when Patrick Ewing was in town. They could not do it during the Carmelo Anthony era either. The hope and excitement for Knicks fans next season is that the Villanova superteam will be the unit to finally put them back on the top of the NBA mountain.

New York Knicks – 2023-24 Team Ratings Category Rank Offensive Rating 7th Defensive Rating 9th Net Rating 5th

The Knicks were already a strong group in 2023-24. They now head into this season with a stronger roster and a healthier team.

The competition in the Eastern Conference is tough. The Boston Celtics are the reigning champions. The Philadelphia 76ers also impoved drastically this offseason. The young and talented Indiana Pacers are another year older.

However, even so, anything short of an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals would likely be viewed as a disappointing season. That is how high the bar is in New York this year.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference, Sports Reference, and NBA.com.