Key Takeaways The NFL season is off to a strange start.

There are a few trends emerging that, if they continue, would rewrite some seldom-discussed chapters of the NFL record book.

Rookies are being outplayed by guys whose careers many thought were over.

We have played 11.7% of the NFL season so, obviously, everything we've seen so far is 100% accurate and will be the case for the entire year. Congratulations to the New Orleans Saints on their 45-33 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl!

Yes, we're kidding. Well, mostly kidding.

Other than the fact the Carolina Panthers are a terrible franchise and the Kansas City Chiefs are still very much title contenders, we can't make too many guarantees after two weeks of the season. However, we are in the hot take industry, and there are a few interesting trends to keep an eye on.

Since we're getting close to Halloween time, here are five early ... and potentially scary ... observations that, if they hold up for a whole season, would be absolutely wild developments.

1 J.K. Dobbins Outgaining Justin Herbert?

The Chargers running back is close to having more rushing yards than the QB has passing yards

© Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the modern-day NFL, it is ludicrous to entertain the idea a running back would be responsible for more yards than a quarterback (assuming both avoid injury and play the whole year).

And yet, the Los Angeles Chargers are at least opening up that possibility.

After Week 2, there are four teams that have more rushing yards than passing yards. Three of them are easy to explain.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have Justin Fields , who is quick to scramble and does that A LOT ... the New England Patriots are running out career backup Jacoby Brissett and just hoping he doesn't mess up too badly until Drake Maye is ready ... and the Green Bay Packers lost Jordan Love to an injury.

But the Chargers? They have Justin Herbert , a consensus Top-10 passer who's set multiple records putting the ball in the air. And yet, he only has 274 passing yards. Resurgent running back J.K. Dobbins is right behind him with 266 yards on the ground.

There are several factors here, not the least of which is that Herbert is dealing with a pair of lower body injuries, so he's not being asked to do all that much in the passing game. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has a long history of developing a power running game, so scheme and philosophy are bending towards the ground.

But, the Chargers wide receivers room is probably the worst in the entire NFL. I honestly don't know who Herbert can trust in the air (and no, one decent game from Quentin Johnston against the worst team on the planet does not change his bust status). Unless a true WR1 develops it is entirely possible the Bolts keep leaning on the ground game, at least until Herbert is back to full health.

ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING: Minimal. But if Dobbins keeps breaking off 40-plus yard runs on the regular, it does live in the realm of possibility.

2 The 2018 QB Draft Class is Better Than the 2024 QB Draft Class

A couple of perceived busts have resurrected their careers

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There was a time, not too long ago, when the only redeeming members of the 2018 QB draft class were Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen . There were three other 1st round passers taken that year.

Josh Rosen was a disaster who is now out of football and the first and third picks, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold , were viewed at best as incredible underachievers.

This year's QB class is supposed to be incredible. Caleb Williams is a generational talent drawing Patrick Mahomes comparisons while Jayden Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Even Bo Nix , the 6th and final passer taken in the 1st round, set an NCAA single season completion percentage record.

The rookies are struggling. The veterans are surging.

Mayfield got a bad rap in Cleveland and became the odd man out when the Cleveland Browns ownership group inexplicably fell in love with Deshaun Watson . Mayfield got bounced from Carolina after half a season, then Sean McVay took a chance on him. The Los Angeles Rams needed a QB with Matt Stafford injured. Those five games in L.A. resurrected Mayfield's career.

Baker is now playing like an MVP in Tampa Bay Buccaneers , fianlly living up to his first overall pick hype.

Interestingly, Darnold's path is extremely similar. He went to the New York Jets , an organization that has no idea what to do with young quarterbacks (see Smith, Geno and Wilson, Luke as recent examples) and had no chance to win. Then he, too, ended up with the Panthers, perhaps the only franchise worse with QBs than the Jets. Then Darnold got to play with Kyle Shanahan for a short time in San Francisco 49ers .

Being with a capable offensive coach unlocked the talent of the 3rd overall pick.

The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O'Connell, a former McVay assistant and friend of Shanahan, signed him and through two games Darnold looks like a perennial Pro Bowler. It remains to be seen if they keep him or clear space for one of the 2024 rookies, former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy, to get on the field but in the 2024 season, the kids are being schooled by the old dudes.

ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING: No idea. We won't have a decent handle on this for at least three years, but the fact we're having the conversation is interesting.

3 The Packers Will Break the NFL Single-Season Interception Record

Green Bay has already picked off five passes

Win the turnover battle, win the game. That's a formula just about every football coach tries to drill into their team.

The Green Bay Packers have taken that and run with it, especially on defense. Through two games they already have five interceptions, most in the league. Their next outing is against the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis , who's already thrown three picks. They also get six games against the Detroit Lions , Minnesota Vikings , and Chicago Bears , all teams that are going to put the ball in the air a good bit, as well as the pass-happy Miami Dolphins , Arizona Cardinals , and Jacksonville Jaguars .

The NFL's single-season record for interceptions is 42, set in 1943 by the ... Green Bay Packers (the 1961 San Diego Chargers thieved 49 balls but that was in the AFL). This year's Pack is on pace for 42.5.

ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING: Almost nil. Offensive coordinators are a little more advanced than they were 81 years ago, but we can dare to dream.

4 Gardner Minshew Will Be Sacked More Than Any QB in History

Raiders passer will break a record nobody really wants

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are a very interesting team, at least on offense. They have some legitimate weapons in the passing game. Wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the best in the game and rookie tight end Brock Bowers is already becoming a reliable pass catcher.

What they don't have, however, is a running game or a good offensive line, which means Gardner Minshew II is going to be airing it out more than he ever has, setting him up to be a very sore man at the end of the season.

Minshew has already been sacked nine times, putting him on a pace to be dropped 76.5 times this season. The NFL record for most sacks taken is 76, which David Carr fell victim to in 2002. I don't think anyone holds out hope the Raiders are suddenly going to figure out how to manufacture a ground attack, so Minshew will be putting himself at risk of ending up on the ground time and time again.

ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING: Actually, it's pretty good. Unless Minshew learns how to get the ball out faster, and with his set of talented receivers and tight ends, which is infinitely possible, this is a weird stat to keep an eye on.

We are going to see a new field goal record this year

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When Stephen Curry arrived in the NBA, he changed how the game was played, making the 3-pointer the coolest thing in the sport. It's not quite at that level yet, but the NFL in 2024 is a kicker's paradise.

60 is the new 50. Whereas a 60-yard field goal was a unicorn a decade ago, guys are now hitting from beyond midfield with regularity. With the increased accuracy, coaches are not as hesitant to put the game on the foot of a specialist.

The single-season record for made field goals is 44, by David Akers in 2011. This year we have four kickers on a pace to top 50 made field goals: Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys , Brayden Narveson of the Packers, Jake Moody from the 49ers, and Austin Seibert from the Washington Commanders .

And it's not just individual kickers who are on record-setting paces. In Week 1, there were 68 field goals made, falling short of the all-time single-week record by one. In Week 2, that record was destroyed with 73 converted kicks. After years of ridicule, kickers are finally cool.

ODDS OF THIS HAPPENING: Pretty much 100%. At this point I would be shocked if it DIDN'T happen.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.