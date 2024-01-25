Highlights Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 games despite having a winning 30-13 record.

After only 43 games, the Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin. The move comes amidst a perplexing situation in which the Bucks hold a winning 30-13 record. Although the Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference, the decision to fire Griffin came down to the team’s inept defense and lack of faith from players.

The Bucks replaced Griffin with interim coach Joe Prunty, who served as the assistant coach. However, a day later, the team announced Doc Rivers would become the next head coach. Excluding interim coaches, only three other coaches in NBA history had a shorter tenure than Griffin.

While it may seem embarrassing for Griffin, the Bucks with their big duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have high standards, and despite the great record, saw holes that needed to be cleaned up. Griffin only being hired in June 2023 and coaching a mere 43 games, it ranks among the shortest coaching tenures in NBA history.

5 Gar Heard, Washington Wizards – 44 Games

Heard coached only 44 games with the Wizards before being canned by Michael Jordan

Back in June 1999, former player Gar Heard signed a three-year contract to become the head coach of the Washington Wizards. He was formerly the interim coach of the Dallas Mavericks from 1993 to 1994, where, in 53 games coached, the team finished with an abysmal record of 9-44, which is a .170 winning percentage. Luckily for Heard, he was given a second chance with the Wizards – sort of.

In the 1999-2000 season, Heard only coached 44 games before getting the can. In that span, he went 14-30 with a .318 winning percentage. In January 2000, Michael Jordan became the president of team operations and swiftly fired Heard within his first two weeks.

“I mentioned that when I became a member of the Washington Wizards that I would evaluate the team and the coaching staff. I felt it was necessary to make a change at this time.” —Michael Jordan via a statement following Heard’s firing

That ended up becoming the end of Heard’s coaching career, in which he totaled 97 games coached. In that span, he went 23-74 with a .237 winning percentage. The 44 games coached now make him fifth all-time in coaches with the shortest tenure.

“It was a good ride. Unfortunately, I wasn't the guy that they wanted here. Michael had his own guy and that's how it goes. I hope the next guy that comes in here does a better job for them. You never have a chance to show what you can do--that's the nature of the business.” —Gar Heard after his firing

4 Rudy Tomjanovich, Los Angeles Lakers – 43 Games (Tied)

Tomjanovich coached 43 games with the Lakers before leaving due to "mental and physical issues."

Now tied with Griffin for third all-time in the shortest tenures list, Rudy Tomjanovich came into the Los Angeles Lakers organization in 2004. He signed a five-year, $30 million contract to become the next head coach, replacing the legendary Phil Jackson, who left his post.

Unlike Gar Heard, however, Tomjanovich came in with much more coaching experience. He had previously coached the Houston Rockets for 11 seasons, coaching exactly 900 games for them.

During that span, he went 503-397 with a positive .559 winning percentage. However, issues with bladder cancer forced him to step back from the position. His tenure with the Lakers, however, was much shorter lived.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2004–05 Team Stats Categories Stats League Rank Points Per Game 98.7 12th Field Goal % 43.7 23rd Defensive Rating 109.6 30th Total Scoring % 53.5 9th

He was not fired, but opted to resign from the position just 43 games in, due to his declining health at the time. The reasons cited were both mental and physical issues unrelated to his bladder cancer. The Lakers wound up paying him a $10 million settlement, and Tomjanovich went on to fully recover from the disease and is alive and well today.

3 Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee Bucks – 43 Games (Tied)

Griffin's departure comes after only 43 games and an impressive 30-13 record.

Adrian Griffin is tied for the third-shortest head coach tenure in NBA history with Tomjanovich. Before his time with the Bucks, Griffin served as an assistant coach for several different teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors. Finally, on June 5, 2023, Griffin was hired to coach the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, just after 233 days and only 43 games, Griffin was fired. His record was not the problem, as the Bucks sat at 30-13 at the time of his departure. What failed to work in his favor was his coaching style, the team’s shoddy defense, and alleged relationship — or lack thereof — with the players.

Milwaukee Bucks – Year-to-Year Team Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Points Per Game 116.9 8th 124.6 2nd Field Goal % 47.3 19th 49.9 3rd Blocks 4.9 11th 5.5 11th Defensive Rating 110.9 4th 116.7 20th Rebounding % 52.1 3rd 50.3 13th

When Griffin was hired to become the coach, the core blueprint of the Bucks included Jrue Holiday, who would have played a key role in defense. However, after Griffin was hired, Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics, and Griffin was never able to retrofit that defensive game plan. Additionally, players struggled to adapt to Griffin’s aggressive, blitzing style.

“I appreciate the opportunity the Bucks gave me. You can't control everything. I feel good about the job we did. I appreciate my coaching staff for all their hard work. I always wanted to be a head coach in this league. I couldn't have asked for a better roster [...] Hopefully I get another shot at it, but overall, I'm just thankful.” —Adrian Griffin following his firing

2 Bob Weiss, Seattle SuperSonics – 30 Games

Bob Weiss was fired after only 30 games with Seattle

The Bob Weiss tenure became a representation of a coach having the pieces but failing to get the cogs rolling. Weiss did come with head coaching experience, coaching the Spurs for two seasons from 1986 to 1988 and failing to post a winning record, despite reaching the playoffs in 1988.

He then became the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, posting a winning record of 124-122 and making the playoffs twice. In 1993, Weiss left the Hawks and spent one year as the Clippers head coach before becoming an assistant coach for the Seattle SuperSonics. It was here that he would spend the next 12 years before finally being promoted to head coach in 2005.

Seattle SuperSonics – 2005-06 Team Stats Categories Stats League Rank Points Per Game 102.6 2nd Field Goal % 45.9 9th Defensive Rating 112.7 30th Blocks 3.7 25th Opponent Points in the Paint 42.8 27th

Unfortunately, his campaign got off to too slow of a start. Headed by stars of the ilk of Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis, Weiss still struggled to get the team off the ground. Seattle was 13-17 through the first 30 games, which is where Weiss was served the curb and replaced with Bob Hill. The damage had been done, however, and Seattle missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record, far away from the previous 52-win season.

1 Jerry Tarkanian, San Antonio Spurs – 20 Games

Tarkanian did not see eye-to-eye with the Spurs owner, which led to his firing after only 20 games

The shortest-tenured coach in NBA history is the late Jerry Tarkanian of the San Antonio Spurs, with only 20 games under his belt in the NBA. Tarkanian was more well-known for being a college basketball coach, but did coach 20 games for the Spurs in 1992.

After being offered the Lakers head coaching job as far back as 1979, Tarkanian declined as his focus was coaching college basketball. Finally, in 1992, he got his chance as the San Antonio Spurs hired him for duty following his departure from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

Jerry Tarkanian – Coaching Records Per Team Institution/Franchise Wins Losses Long Beach State 99 17 Nevada-Las Vegas Rebels 509 105 Fresno State Bulldogs 153 80 San Antonio Spurs 9 11

At UNLV, Tarkanian’s coaching led to a dynasty in which he reached four Final Fours, winning the championship in 1990. In 19 seasons and 614 games with the school, Tarkanian went a stellar 509-105. Translated to the NBA, his coaching skills would be elite — at least on paper.

Unfortunately, his coaching skills did not translate into the NBA the way the Spurs had hoped. He reportedly had a tough time winning over the locker room, and disagreed with Spurs owner Red McCombs over the need for a point guard, since Rod Strickland had left in free agency, leaving a glaring hole in the Spurs’ lineup.

"The losses have been really painful. It’s really been hard on me. I’ve been taking medication for high blood pressure, and I’ve never done that before.” — Jerry Tarkanian via the San Antonio Light

Due to both his lack of faith in the team, and the high stress level he felt during his tenure, Tarkanian was fired after only 20 games. In that span, the team went 9-11 and following his firing, he reached a $1.3 million settlement with the team.

Meanwhile, the Spurs went on to hire John Lucas II to serve as head coach. He turned around the Spurs' season, finishing 49-33 and making it to the second round of the playoffs, losing to the Phoenix Suns. He passed away on February 11, 2015, at the age of 84.