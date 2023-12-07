Highlights The New York Knicks are monitoring the marketplace for a star player to potentially trade for, showing their ambitions to improve their roster.

Potential star players that the Knicks could target include Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine.

The Knicks have several assets and draft picks that they could use in potential trades to acquire these star players.

The New York Knicks have had a great start to the 2023-24 NBA season, boasting a top-10 defense and sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, according to several reports, the Knicks are not content with their current roster. In fact, Shams Charania claimed on Run It Back that the Knicks are "monitoring the marketplace."

With several teams struggling to find their footing, some of them could make their stars available in a potential trade. Given that their price falls in line with the Knicks' offerings, their next move may come sooner than later. GIVEMESPORT lists five stars they could try to land before the trade deadline.

Lauri Markkanen

Trade Package: Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, and two first-round picks

Although the Knicks have two players scoring over 20 points per game, the team still ranks 21st in the league in scoring. If they're looking for a forward who can drive the paint and drain threes at a good rate, then they should look no further than Lauri Markannen of the Utah Jazz.

The 26-year-old is averaging 23.7 points on 48.4 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds per game, and could very well make his second All-Star appearance this season. Standing at seven feet tall, Markkanen is extremely versatile and could very well slot into the team's small forward position, pushing RJ Barrett to the two spot.

He's also a reliable shooter from deep, draining 38.3 percent of his attempts from long-range, which would only make the Knicks, who are ranked seventh in the league in three-point shooting, even more of a threat.

Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 23.7 Rebounds Per Game 8.7 Field Goal % 48.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.3

Markannen is signed through the 2024-25 season, meaning the Knicks will have to be willing to part with at least one young upside-heavy player, draft picks, and extra money to match the salaries. To make that work, the Knicks could send Immanuel Quickley, who's set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, to the Jazz.

Quickley is a defensive-minded, high-IQ guard who's capable of scoring efficiently, particularly from deep. The 24-year-old guard won't be enough, however. The Knicks will also likely have to include draft picks and Evan Fournier in order to sweeten the deal and give Utah something to build off of in the long run.

Pascal Siakam

Trade Package: Evan Fournier, Isaiah Hartenstein, Immanuel Quickley, and a first-round pick

With the Toronto Raptors' fate still up in the air, Pascal Siakam has seen his name be brought up in multiple trade rumours. Although he is currently in the last year of his deal, the Knicks could use his two-way aptitudes. Siakam may not be playing at the All-NBA level he's shown in the past, but he's got much of what the Knicks need.

Despite his inability to shoot the three this year, he's been effective as usual when he gets to the paint, shooting 71.8 percent within three feet of the basket. His percentages only get worse the further away he is from the basket, but the Knicks can help with that.

Trading for Siakam would create somewhat of a logjam at the power forward spot and would require either him or Julius Randle to move to the three. Siakam is a much better defender than Randle and can help thwart opponents' drives whenever Mitchell Robinson is off the court.

Pascal Siakam 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 20.5 Rebounds Per Game 7.0 Assists Per Game 5.0 Field Goal % 48.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 20.7

Given Siakam's contract, the Knicks will have to get creative with their offers. Much like the proposed trade to the Jazz, Fournier would be included to help match salaries. Quickley would also be a part of this trade and could sway the Raptors into pulling the trigger given their complete lack of guards behind Dennis Schröder.

The Knicks would then need to attach one more player to make the money work and that could be between Isaiah Hartenstein or Donte DiVincenzo, the latter of whom can only be traded after Dec. 14. As well, the Raptors would likely require a draft pick to round out the deal.

DeMar DeRozan

Trade Package: Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and a first-round pick

Given that the Chicago Bulls have had a disastrous start to the season, they could be the first team to blow it up. While the Knicks could make use of either DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, the asking price for the former might be more reasonable.

Through 20 games, DeRozan, who's expressed his frustration with the Bulls' current season, has proven he can still score efficiently and has even improved his shooting beyond the arc. With the Knicks eager to find more firepower, a DeRozan trade could be the easiest one to pull off with the Bulls.

Like Siakam, DeRozan's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning any deals wouldn't involve giving up too much. As such the core of the trade would be similar to the previous possibilities. Fournier, Quickley, and a third player to make it work.

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 21.9 Rebounds Per Game 3.5 Assists Per Game 4.8 Field Goal % 45.3 Three Point Field Goal % 37.3

This time, instead of sending a veteran player away, the Knicks could package Quentin Grimes, who's struggled to make the most of his 22.9 minutes per game. He's scoring less and on worse efficiency; he's notching 5.8 points per game this season on 35.9 percent shooting, down from last year's 11.3 on 46.8 percent. A change of scenery and more playing time could be what brings him out of his slump.

Zach LaVine

Trade Package: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and a first-round pick

If the Bulls do indeed begin their fire sale, and they move DeRozan elsewhere, the Knicks could set their sights on the aforementioned LaVine. The 28-year-old might have the highest upside of the players the Bulls would want to offer. However, LaVine is owed over $40 million yearly for the next three seasons and holds a player option for the 2027-27 season.

To swallow that pill, the Knicks will need to be okay with parting with some of their best talent.

Zach LaVine 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 21.0 Rebounds Per Game 4.9 Assists Per Game 3.4 Field Goal % 44.3 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.6

Continuing the pattern from the previous trade proposals, Fournier and Grimes would likely be a part of this deal. The difference between DeRozan and LaVine, however, is their salaries; the Knicks would need to send someone back to the Bulls who's making more money.

RJ Barrett would make the most sense, given he's a shoot-first combo guard-forward. In general, LaVine is a stronger scorer and generally more efficient. This year hasn't exactly proven that, but LaVine has shown his frustration with the Bulls, which could be one of the reasons why his statistics have taken a hit.

LaVine is a better career three-point shooter and has more experience taking on the majority of the scoring load, which could help the Knicks when the rest of the team is struggling to put points together.

Overall, the upgrade from Barrett to LaVine may not be all that much of a leap, but it would net the Knicks a consistent scorer who can improve their offense in multiple ways.

Trae Young

Trade Package: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, and three first-round picks

On paper, trading for a second guard who requires lots of time with the ball might seem tricky, but Trae Young could be the star that elevates them the most. The Atlanta Hawks sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and haven't been able to make Young's partnership with Dejounte Murray work as well as they'd have liked.

Young is in his fifth year, and while he's been able to generate some postseason success, the Hawks have not done enough to properly complement him. His scoring averages are high as always, but his efficiency is on the weaker side due to the volume of shots he takes per game. He's draining 41.2 percent of his shots taken and attempts 26.1 field goals per game. On the Knicks, he won't have to bear the entire scoring load each night.

Trae Young 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 27.2 Assists Per Game 10.6 Field Goal % 41.2 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.3

Much like a trade for LaVine, Barrett, Fournier, and Quickley, along with multiple firsts, should be enough to entice the Hawks into moving on from their star guard. Barrett would give the Hawks a complementary piece next to Murray, who will take on playmaking duties, allowing the Canadian to play off-ball and find different ways to score without being a black hole on offense.

Young's presence on the Knicks would give them a third scorer capable of giving them over 25 points on any given night. His advanced playmaking could also benefit the red-hot Jalen Brunson who's sinking 45.7 percent of his three-pointers this season.

There would be some risk, particularly on the defensive side of things, but given this season has been defined by outrageous scoring performances, the Knicks could make the most of it. Young would have to take a step back and realize it's not quite his team anymore, but if he meshes well, then the Knicks will certainly be better for it.