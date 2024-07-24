Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2024 season with dynamism at quarterback for the first time since Big Ben's prime.

It seems likely that Russell Wilson will start at quarterback, although Justin Fields will challenge him for the role at training camp.

There are several other positional battles forming, including WR2, CB2, running back, and left tackle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2024 season with an entirely revamped offense, and hoping to win a playoff game for the first time since 2016. Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have not had a losing season, but have not seriously challenged for the AFC title since Ben Roethlisberger's prime, mostly due to uninspired quarterback play.

Kenny Pickett, who was drafted to be Big Ben's successor, was unimpressive in his two years as QB1, and the Steelers were only able to stay above .500 due to an elite defense and Tomlin's coaching. Clearly, something was needed to revitalize what had become a stagnant offense.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan made two big swings in the offseason, adding not one but two starting quarterbacks. He signed the recently waived Russell Wilson, and traded for Justin Fields.

The Steelers' upcoming training camp will likely resolve who'll start at quarterback this season, as well as several other positional battles. We'll have a look at what positions aren't settled yet, and who could be in contention to start where.

1 Running Back

Jaylen Warren will seriously challenge Najee Harris for the starting position

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris' grip over the starting running back position has been loosening ever since his rookie season in 2021, and he's at risk of getting demoted to 2nd string for the first time since getting drafted with the 24th overall pick.

Harris' production and touches have been decreasing year by year since his rookie season. In 2021, he had 307 rushing attempts and 1,200 rushing yards, compared to 255 attempts and 1,035 yards in 2023. He's far less involved in the passing game, and the Steelers' recent decision to decline his fifth-year option indicated he's becoming less and less of a key cog in the offense. He's also facing stiff competition from his back-up.

Jaylen Warren had a fantastic 2023, and was arguably a better rusher than Harris. He had 149 rushing attempts to Harris' 255 and received more and more touches as the season went on. From Week 8 onward, he averaged 10.4 carries per game, compared to Harris' 17.1, and he was heavily involved in the passing game, receiving 4.2 targets per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jaylen Warren was a more efficient runner than Harris last year. He averaged 5.3 yards per attempt compared to Harris' 4.1, and had a higher success rate and first down percentage. In fact, that yards per carry mark was second in the entire league among RBs, second only to the best in the game, Christian McCaffrey.

The arrival of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith may also tip the scales towards Warren. He regularly involves running backs in the passing game, and Warren's superior receiving ability could give him the edge over Harris, who only had 29 receptions for 170 yards last season.

The Steelers also signed special teams ace and Smith favourite Cordarrelle Patterson as depth, and he'll likely take touches away from both Warren and Harris, especially since Smith tends to prefer using a committee in the backfield. Smith frustrated Atlanta Falcons endlessly last year by only giving the eighth overall pick, Bijan Robinson, 41% of the team's rushes, and it's unlikely that'll change.

Even if Harris is able to retain his starting role, he'll face serious competition for touches throughout the season from Warren and Patterson. Expect Harris to have the fewest touches of his career in 2024.

2 Wide Receiver

The Steelers don't have an established WR2 behind George Pickens

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

George Pickens has been a revelation for the Steelers since getting drafted in the second round in 2022. He took over as the Steelers' top receiver last season, finishing with 63 receptions, 1,140 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns despite being part of one of the league's worst passing offenses.

The Steelers' offense finished the season with only 3,163 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, 25th and 30th in the league, respectively.

Clearly, something needs to change in terms of personnel and scheme. The overhaul of their quarterback room will certainly help, but Pickens needs more talent around him to prevent double teams. The only other player to record more than 400 receiving yards, Diontae Johnson, was traded to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the offseason, and his production will have to be replaced by rookies or cheap free agents.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Wide Receiver Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String WR1 George Pickens Calvin Austin III Dez Fitzpatrick WR2 Van Jefferson Scotty Miller Marquez Callaway WR3 Roman Wilson Quez Watkins Duece Watts

The Steelers third-round pick, Roman Wilson, will certainly help relieve some of the pressure, and he's an effective slot receiver. However, the Steelers still need a reliable option on the outside aside from Pickens. Van Jefferson is currently expected to start as the Z receiver, and he has the speed for it, but his production has been poor.

In the past two seasons, he's finished with 578 receiving yards combined. He was traded to the Falcons halfway through the 2023 campaign after falling down the pecking order with the Los Angeles Rams, and he barely played. In 12 games, he was targeted 28 times for 12 receptions and 101 receiving yards. Clearly, Smith does not have much faith in him.

However, it's unclear who else could fill that role. Calvin Austin III is too small to regularly play on the outside, while Scotty Miller and Marquez Callaway both had very poor seasons last year. Callaway only played in three games and wasn't targeted once, while Miller averaged less than a target per game in Atlanta.

For the time being, it seems likely that Jefferson will win the positional battle and start Week 1, although a trade for the disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk could potentially be on the cards, and the Steelers have reportedly been kicking the tires on Michael Thomas. If either was acquired, they'd slot into that WR2 spot right away.

3 Outside Cornerback

The suspended Cameron Sutton could threaten Donte Jackson's status as CB2

Joey Porter Jr. has quickly established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. However, he currently lacks a reliable running mate on the other side of the field. Neither Patrick Peterson nor Levi Wallace re-signed with the team, and Donte Jackson is currently projected to start opposite him.

Jackson has had an up and down career, and an Achilles tear in 2022 reduced his once elite speed. The Steelers would probably want to upgrade him, or at least foster competition at his position.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Cornerback Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String CB1 Joey Porter Jr. Cameron Sutton Darius Rush CB2 Donte Jackson Cory Trice Jr. Anthony Averett NB Josiah Scott Grayland Arnold

The recently acquired Cameron Sutton would be expected to at least challenge Jackson for the starting position, but he was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Aside from Sutton, who may even fit in better at slot cornerback, there are few cornerbacks on the roster with much pedigree.

Darius Rush has all the physical tools to excel as a starting outside cornerback, but he lacks experience at the position and has bounced around several teams' practice squads only one year into his NFL career. Cory Trice Jr, and Anthony Averett are also in contention, but Trice's ACL injury last year and Averett's mediocre play over the past few seasons will likely count against them.

Unless the Steelers add another cornerback, it seems likely that Jackson will be the CB2 heading into the season, although it's far from settled.

4 Left Tackle/Right Tackle

1st-round pick Troy Fautanu will start at some point this season, the only question is where?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have selected tackles in the first round in two consecutive years, and now have to figure how to get them onto the field at the same time. Both Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu played left tackle in college, and they'll have to dislodge Dan Moore Jr., who's started 49 games at left tackle over the past three years. One of Jones or Fautanu will have to play at right tackle, but it's not clear yet who will.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offensive Line Room Position Starter 2nd String 3rd String LT Broderick Jones Dan Moore Jr. Devery Hamilton LG Isaac Seumalo Mason McCormick Joey Fisher C Zach Frazier Nate Herbig Ryan McCollum RG James Daniels Spencer Anderson Anderson Hardy RT Troy Fautanu Dylan Cook Tyler Beach

It's not a foregone conclusion that Fautanu will even start in Week 1. Last year, the Steelers were very careful with Jones' development, and he only claimed a full-time starting job after Week 7. Due to Moore's solid play, Jones slid over to right tackle, where he started 11 games in a row.

However, Jones is more naturally a left tackle, and the Steelers view him as their left tackle long-term. Fautanu is also a natural left tackle; one of the two will have to play on the right. There's also the issue of Moore, who played well last season and could outperform the two.

Fautanu took snaps at right tackle during OTAs, but it's unclear if that's an experiment or an intentional move to get him acclimated to that side. The most likely outcome is Fautanu starting on the right and Jones starting on the left, although Fautanu may only win the starting job halfway through the season.

5 Quarterback

Russell Wilson is the starter for now, but a poor training camp could leave the door open

The Steelers overhauled their quarterback room in a major way in the offseason, replacing Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen.

Only Wilson and Fields are really in contention to start, and OTAs seem to have confirmed that Wilson is the nailed on QB1. However, there are already suggestions that Fields will be used in red zone packages and that the Steelers will use his rushing ability to disorientate defenses. Fields has made it clear that he's going to compete for the job, and it might be closer than many think.

Wilson has been poor since leaving the Seahawks, and he's only getting older. He no longer has the mobility to consistently scramble out of the pocket, and his height limits his ability to make plays within the pocket. Smith's scheme likes to target the middle of the field, something that Wilson struggles with.

Wilson likes to throw deep and outside the numbers, plays which are becoming increasingly hard to execute as teams adopt two-high safety looks more and more.

Fields doesn't excel at targeting the middle of the field, but his athleticism may mean he's better suited to a predominately run-based offense. Last year, the Falcons ran the ball 56.2% of the time on first down, the highest rate in the league, and it's easy to conceive of Smith using Fields in an option-style setting.

It's still likely that Wilson will win the starting job, but Fields certainly believes he's in with a shot, and with a strong training camp, he could overtake the former Pro Bowler.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.