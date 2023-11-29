Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks made a massive comeback, erasing a 26-point deficit to win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Orlando Magic have had an impressive start to the season, with a strong defense, but their offense still needs improvement.

Both the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are leading their respective conferences, while the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles are still struggling.

The fifth week of the NBA season is officially behind us, and we already have plenty of confirmed spots for the second round of the In-Season Tournament. The Indiana Pacers, who make up one of the league's best offenses, were among the first set of teams to qualify out of their group, alongside the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

A lot has happened during the past seven days, including injuries as well as controversial and impressive moments that took over social media.

5 Bucks erase 26-point deficit

In a game that saw Damian Lillard play against the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't come into the matchup in full force. Khris Middleton's absence due to an Achilles injury allowed rookie Andre Jackson Jr to make his third career start. Jackson was drafted early in the second round of this year's NBA Draft, and has made a good first impression, although his high energy and willingness to learn isn't exactly reflected in the box score.

The game didn't start great for the Bucks, conceding a five-point lead at the end of the opening 12 minutes, partly due to Milwaukee's star guard struggling to get the ball in the basket. The second quarter was even worse for the 2021 Champions, as Giannis Antetokounmpo could not make an impact on the game, finishing with a plus-minus of -11.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Game Statistics By Half First Half Second Half Points +/- Field Goal % Points +/- Field Goal % Giannis Antetokounmpo 18 -9 58.3 15 +18 44.4 Damian Lillard 14 -5 36.4 17 +20 30.0 Brook Lopez 7 -6 42.9 3 +9 25.0 Malik Beasley 8 -4 50.0 6 +20 25.0

As the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the court in the second half, they fell further behind, as they'd have to erase a 26-point deficit. That low point marked the turning point for the Bucks, as they started to steadily reduce the lead halfway through the quarter. Following a monstrous fourth quarter from both Bucks stars, who scored 20 of the team's 33 points in the final 12 minutes, the comeback was finally completed with a tip-in from Antetokounmpo with 20 seconds left on the game clock. The final score ended up 108-104 for the Bucks.

4 Are the Orlando Magic legit?

The Orlando Magic's amazing start to the season made it to last week's storylines, and the team can't keep themselves away from being the ultimate feel-good story. Through 17 games, the Magic have a 12-5 record on the season and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics, whom they beat during their last In-Season Tournament game, and the aforementioned Bucks.

They currently rank as the second-best defense in the NBA, but only a very small margin behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. This new defensive scheme is quite unorthodox if you take a deeper look into it, as they don't have any notorious one-on-one defenders; Jalen Suggs is shaping up to become one over the coming years of his career and Jonathan Isaac is still looking for consistency after missing so many games during the last few seasons.

Orlando Magic - 2023/24 Season Statistics (after 17 games) Defensive Rating 107.3 (2nd) Opponent Turnover Percentage 15.4 (1st) Defensive Rebound Percentage 78.8 (2nd)

However, what they have is a very lengthy group of players, allowing them to be near the top of the rankings in opponent turnover rate, opponent field goal percentage and defensive rebounding, while also being one of the best teams at contesting shots and preventing other teams from taking shots.

Although the Magic have a tough defense, they still need to score to win games. Orlando currently sits with the 12th-worst offense in the league, but remains at the top of the standings. Whether they can keep this up for the rest of the season remains to be seen.

3 Minnesota and Boston maintain their leads

As things stand, both the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves occupy the top spot of their respective conferences. The Celtics have been in that same position since the very first game of the year, as they were the last team to suffer their first loss, and then just kept on building momentum from there.

2023-24 NBA Team Statistics Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves Offensive rating 116.9 (8th) 112.8 (14th) Defensive rating 107.1 (3rd) 106.6 (1st) Net rating 9.7 (1st) 6.2 (4th)

The Timberwolves are a more fascinating team to pick apart, however. They started the year badly, losing two of their first three games. They've picked up since then and only lost twice since and are currently leading the league in defensive rating. Though the Celtics have already proven they can be a contending playoff team, the Timberwolves are slowly establishing their reputation around the league. The ultimate test will come once the playoffs kick in, but until then, Minnesota has plenty of time to get more comfortable.

2 Long skid in Detroit

Things haven't been easy for the Detroit Pistons so far this season, as they're taking their time adjusting to new head coach Monty Williams' system. Their bright young core is still developing, but it's clear they aren't built to win games.

It was a battle between the Eastern Conference's bottom two teams on Nov. 27 as the Pistons matched up against the Washington Wizards in search of their third win of the season. Despite a valiant effort from guard Cade Cunningham, who contributed 26 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, Kyle Kuzma managed to lead the Wizards to victory with his near triple-double of 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Season Statistics Cade Cunningham Jalen Duren Ausar Thompson Points 22.2 12.6 11.4 Assists 7.1 3.2 3.1 Rebounds 3.7 11.2 9.5

With the loss, the Pistons are sitting on a 14-game losing streak; their last win came against the Chicago Bulls in the first week. Since then, things really haven't been pretty in Detroit. Aside from the exciting young talents in Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, there hasn't really been much to cheer about in Motor City.

1 What's happening in Los Angeles?

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers blew out the Los Angeles Lakers with a score of 138-94. For perspective, the 44-point deficit marked the biggest loss in LeBron James' long career. The game — and week — was an overall nightmare for the Lakers, who won only one of their three games and fell to seventh place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers aren't the only team struggling in Los Angeles, however, as the Los Angeles Clippers have also had their fair share of problems. The same night the Lakers suffered their monstrous loss, the Clippers couldn't take down a Denver Nuggets team lacking MVP Nikola Jokić, and Jamal Murray. Former Clippers players Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan seemed like they were keen on reincarnating the deadly duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, combining for 56 points.

After a busy offseason, the Lakers seemed like they could still be contenders, as they reinforced every aspect they were lacking during their Western Conference finals trip during the season prior. They've taken some time to adjust and it's still too early to count them out, but the team has much to improve if they want to play in June.

The Clippers took their time to incorporate James Harden into the lineup, and even though things have gotten better since, they still have to figure out how to properly mesh as a team.

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.