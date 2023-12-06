Highlights The return of Trey Murphy III and C.J. McCollum has given the New Orleans Pelicans a boost.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks both staged impressive comebacks from big deficits.

Kevin Durant enters the top-10 of the NBA's all-time scoring list, solidifying his status as one of the greatest scorers in league history.

Even with two full days of no hoops, the sixth week of the NBA's regular season still had plenty to offer. From two huge comebacks in one night to individual milestones being broken, Week 6 provided plenty of must-see moments and stories worthy of discussion.

As mentioned last week, the In-Season Tournament's group stage was a success, but from the last two nights of quarter-final action, we can sincerely thank commissioner Adam Silver for the idea and the entertaining basketball it's producing.

The Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans were the first two teams to book their tickets to Las Vegas for this weekend's Final Four festivities, and were then joined by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's a recap of the storylines you may have missed from the NBA over the past week.

Pelicans back to full health

McCollum and Murphy return from injury

Throughout the first few games of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans haven't blown anyone's socks off, owning a 12-10 record through 22 games. Fortunately for them, their luck turned when Trey Murphy III announcing on social media that he expected to return for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Murphy, one of the Pelicans' most promising young players, had been out since training camp where he suffered a torn meniscus, delaying his season debut. In his first game back, the small forward picked up right where he left off last season, contributing 18 points on 53.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, to help lead the team to a win over the Spurs.

Murphy's second game back saw the return of another crucial member of the squad, C.J. McCollum, who has been out since early November due to a collapsed lung. With both of them on the court, the Pelicans were shown to be a better overall team than the Sacramento Kings, which led to them booking their ticket to Las Vegas for the weekend.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans - December 4th - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) +/- C.J. McCollum 17 2 7 50.0 -4 Trey Murphy III 16 2 1 46.2 +24 Brandon Ingram 30 8 6 50.0 +3 Zion Williamson 10 6 6 62.5 +4

With a 12-10 record, the Pelicans currently occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference, firmly entrenched in the battle for a Play-In spot. The returns of McCollum and Murphy should galvanize New Orleans, who have so far survived off impressive performances by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Comeback Season

Clippers, Mavericks bounce back from big deficits

Just last week, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to come back from a 26-point deficit against the Portland Trail Blazers, making it the biggest turn around of the season so far. It didn't take long for other teams to be inspired by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's efforts, as both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks put up similar turnarounds over the week.

The Golden State Warriors were leading for the majority of their bout with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, before the Clippers finally woke up in the third quarter, and what was a comfortable 22-point lead for the former champions quickly turned to a tight game. Right at the buzzer, it was Paul George who called "game", with an impressive shot from beyond the arc to ice the game for the Clippers.

On that same day, coincidentally, the Dallas Mavericks ended the third quarter of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder down by 24 points. Right as the final quarter started, the Mavericks looked like they couldn't miss a single shot, while also dominating on the defensive end.

During a six-minute stint to start the final frame, Dallas scored 30 points and didn't allow a single field goal from the Thunder, which made history as the longest run without allowing a basket since the late 1990s.

This historic 30-0 run for the Mavericks, unfortunately, wasn't enough for them to leave the American Airlines Center with the win, as the Thunder managed to wake up from their slumber and restore their lead and see out the win.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks - December 2nd - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) +/- Luka Dončić (DAL) 36 15 18 50.0 -7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 17 3 9 46.2 +8 Dereck Lively II (DAL) 20 16 0 100.0 +12 Chet Holmgren (OKC) 11 11 3 40.0 +4

Durant etches his name into the history books

KD breaks into top-10 all-time scorers list

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the NBA's greatest ever scorers, not only because of the impressive numbers he puts up every night, but also due to his ability to put the ball through the hoop in virtually any way, shape or form he desires.

Not only is he an efficient outside shooter, firing at a 38.7 percent clip for his career, but he can also attack the rim, post up and everything in between, which undoubtedly makes him one of the most versatile offensive players in the rich history of the league.

Durant has been one of the most consistent and prolific scorers in the Association since he entered the league as the second overall pick in the 2007 Draft. Despite struggling with injuries over the past few seasons, including a torn achilles that kept him off the court for the entirety of the 2019-20 season, Durant's career average of 27.3 points per game has finally carried him into the annals of NBA history this past week.

The 35-year-old officially entered the top-10 of the NBA's all-time scoring list, overtaking Moses Malone in the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Most impressively, perhaps, is that Durant has the fewest minutes played in the current top-10, and barring catastrophe, the superstar forward should climb the rankings further before the end of his glorious career.

NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders Points Minutes LeBron James 39,171 54,803 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 57,446 Karl Malone 36,928 54,852 Kobe Bryant 33,643 48,643 Michael Jordan 32,292 41,010 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 51,367 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 47,859 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 41,917 Carmelo Anthony 28,289 43,513 Kevin Durant 27,481 36,878

Jokić running the league (again)

Top-3 in total points, rebounds and assists

Over the 77-year history of the NBA, there has been a theme around a certain players' roles on the court. You'd have a small, quick and shifty guard who'd usually lead the league in assists, a tall, strong and long center or power forward to rank at the top of the rebounding list, and probably a versatile small forward would score the most out of everyone during the season.

This trend has been fading slowly over the years, and as of last weekend, Denver Nuggets' center and two-time league MVP Nikola Jokić topped the league in total points, rebounds and assists on the season. While he has since been eclipsed in each category, the Serbian center's dominance over the NBA is unprecedented.

Nikola Jokić - 2023-24 Season Statistics (20 games) Points 29.0 Rebounds 12.8 Assists 9.8 Field Goal (%) 56.8 3-Point Field Goal (%) 30.1

It's the first time in history that the same player led all of these categories at once, and the results of Jokić's out-of-this-world numbers have been synonymous with the team's success. The Joker has lifted the Denver Nuggets to a 14-7 record so far this season, good for the third seed in the West, mostly without star guard Jamal Murray, who has only appeared in eight games this season due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Win-less November for the Pistons

2-18, dead-last in the NBA

The Detroit Pistons' disastrous campaign has kept its course over the month of November. Twenty games into the campaign, Detroit has only celebrated two victories, both of which came at the very start of the year.

Monty Williams' first full month in charge of the Pistons has been a nightmare so far, as for the second time in his career, November was a month for the record books for Williams. Two years ago, as the head coach for the Phoenix Suns, Monty led his squad to an undefeated month, with 15 victories out of 15 possible games.

The story has completely flipped this season, as the Pistons went the full month without winning a single game, with 14 consecutive losses to add to their 17-game losing streak.

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 Statistics in Losses Points per game 108.6 Opponents points per game 120.1 Offensive rating 107.5 Defensive rating 118.8 Net rating 11.3

It's unclear what the path forward is for the Pistons, as their young core continues to develop and gel, but the losses keep racking up and the season can already be considered as a failure. However, the Pistons boast a promising young core, spearheaded by Cade Cunningham, and with the right moves from management, Detroit could find its way out of the NBA doldrums sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.