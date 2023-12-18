Highlights Draymond Green receives indefinite suspension for hitting Nurkić in the face and will have to undergo counseling.

Suns' Big Three debut ends in a disappointing loss, with injuries continuing to plague the team.

Los Angeles Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak, led by outstanding performances from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

A quarter of the NBA season is officially behind us, and the league has been filled with absurd scoring and intense drama.

The eighth week of the 2023-24 season was defined by multiple scoring nights, injuries plaguing various teams, and a lengthy suspension against one of the league's premier instigators. As the calendar year winds down, the intensity will likely continue. Until then, it's time to evaluate the five best storylines of the last seven days of action in the NBA.

Green suspended indefinitely

His suspension marks his second of the season, fourth of 2023

During the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the struggling Warriors were keeping up against the Kevin Durant-less Suns team, even entering half-time with a three-point lead.

Coming out of the locker room for the third quarter, things shifted for the 2022 Champions, when Draymond Green and Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkić got entangled while getting in position, resulting in Green hitting Nurkić in the face with a vicious swing.

This incident marked Green's third ejection of the season in just 15 games played so far, resulting in an indefinite suspension for which he'll have to enter counseling.

His aggressive behavior has been somewhat of a pattern as the Warriors forward was previously handed a five-game suspension for holding Rudy Gobert in a choke position during a bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year currently holds the record for most ejections (18) in his NBA career, and has now racked up his sixth suspension in 11 years. Hopefully, during this undetermined suspension, Green gets the help he needs to return to the courts and help his team come out of their recent struggling ways.

Suns' Big Three debut

The trio didn't last long as injuries still plague the Suns

Despite the untimely incident between the Warriors and the Suns, the latter finally got a (brief) taste of what their Big Three would look like when Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Durant all suited up against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 13.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns - December 13th - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- Devin Booker 34 6 12 60.0 +16 Kevin Durant 27 6 4 50.0 0 Bradley Beal 14 1 4 66.7 -11

Though it was a disappointing loss for the Suns, it was still the first time their core three played together, so an adjustment period was to be expected. Their chemistry is still a work in progress, which led to some difficulty for the three to organize plays for each other. As a result, the Suns relied heavily on isolation plays that didn't always work in their favor.

Devin Booker is further cementing himself as the lead guard of the squad, consistently finding ways for him and his teammates to score with ease. He'll have to continue holding the Suns down as Bradley Beal got injured early in their matchup against the New York Knicks and will likely miss a few weeks.

Harden & Clippers redemption arc

The Clippers are on a 7-game winning streak

After a rough stretch following the infamous James Harden trade, the Los Angeles Clippers are finally finding their form, finishing the week on a seven-game winning streak against some very solid teams.

Their week started with a back-to-back, facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings, with consecutive 30+ point performances from Kawhi Leonard, who's been the team's anchor throughout the week.

The following game saw Paul George sit out for the first time of the season, which meant that the Clippers needed Harden to step up and take control of the scoring alongside Leonard.

Los Angeles Clippers - 2023-24 Month-to-month statistics October November December Points 120.5 110.8 122.4 Rebounds 43.3 45.1 42.4 Assists 26.3 24.1 27.4 Field goal % 44.8 40.2 44.4 Three-point field goal % 42.3 34.6 40.8

And step up he did. He put up 28 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 83.3 percent from deep while dishing out 15 assists along the way. His scoring also propelled him to 25,000 total points in his career, cementing him as one of the greatest in league history on that front.

To end their spectacular week, Leonard had another amazing performance, scoring 36 points. Over the last five games, Leonard has been averaging 33.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a hyper-efficient 64.8 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Standing as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, just a couple of games behind second place, the Clippers have a clear shot at ascending the ranks as the 2023 calendar year winds down. They'll have to defeat tough teams like the Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics before Christmas.

All-Star injuries

The Cavaliers will be shorthanded for the foreseeable future

Beal's aforementioned ankle injury was the first of many this week, as multiple All-Star caliber players went down and are expected to miss several weeks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with two major injuries. The first saw Darius Garland getting diagnosed with a fractured jaw after he collided with Kristaps Porzingis during a game against the Boston Celtics, sidelining him for at least four weeks.

Evan Mobley, who had already been missing time since early December, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which will leave the young promising player on the sidelines for the next six to eight weeks.

Other players like Paul George, LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton have also missed games, but the alarm sirens haven't gone off just yet as none of the three seem to be dealing with anything that would keep them out for long stretches.

Career nights nearly every night

Mesmerizing scoring performances and some drama highlighted the week

Right as the week started, we were yet again reminded that at any given moment, any NBA role-player can erupt and put the ball in the basket at ease, and that was the case for Bogdan Bogdanović.

The Atlanta Hawks' sixth man has put up a career-best 17.5 points per game and put up at least 20 points in each of his last five games. After consecutive 20-point performances in two games against the Suns and the Nets, the Serbian guard put up 40 against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11, which included absurd 10 three-pointers.

If 10 made shots from deep wasn't already impressive enough, Sacramento Kings sophomore Keegan Murray had his best night in the league thus far, putting up 12 three-pointers in his standout performance against the Utah Jazz in which he drained 12 of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been on a tear, trying to keep the Memphis Grizzlies afloat as they deal with injuries and Ja Morant's ongoing suspension. He put 41 against the Mavericks on Dec. 11 and then 44 against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 13, proving that he's more than capable of leading the team when push comes to shove.

NBA Week 8 - Best performances Points Rebounds Assists Steals Field goal % Three-point field goal % Giannis Antetokoumpo 64 14 3 4 71.4 0.0 Jalen Brunson 50 6 9 5 73.9 100.0 Keegan Murray 47 8 2 2 69.6 80.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 44 7 2 4 62.5 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanović 40 3 3 2 58.3 58.8

40-point nights aren't anything to scoff at, but Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow managed to eclipse the previous two performances with their own career nights.

The former not only had his best night as a New York Knick but the best one of his career, scoring 50 points on an absurd 73.9 percent from the field and sinking each of his nine attempts from three. Moreover, he dished out nine assists and recorded a whopping five steals in 35 minutes of play.

The Suns may have lost Beal to injury in that game, but nothing could have stopped an electric Brunson that night.

Even with career nights highlighting the NBA this week, none led to as much drama as Antetokounmpo's monstrous affair against the Pacers.

The Greek native had revenge on his mind, attempting to take down the team that eliminated him and the Milwaukee Bucks from the In-Season Tournament during the semifinals in Las Vegas. In 37 minutes, Antetokounmpo made 20 of his 28 field goal attempts and drained 24 of his 32 free throws, propelling him to a career- and franchise-best 64 points.

Although the scoring was fun to watch, Antetokoumpo and the Bucks provided some extra entertainment after the final whistle blew as the forward was adamant about finding the game ball.