Highlights J.J. McCarthy might shake up the draft's top three with front offices apparently very high on the former Michigan QB.

The WR class is loaded with speed, and they showcased it in Indianapolis this past week.

Troy Fautanu's impressive arm length gives him a shot to compete in a loaded offensive tackle class.

Countless prospects arrived in Indianapolis for a week of testing, questioning, and performing to help establish themselves at the top of the class. The combine is an excellent place for insight and exposure for teams, prospects, and fans alike, and 2024 exceeded the already lofty expectations entering the event.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers Test Prospect Position Result 40-Yard Dash Xavier Worthy (Texas) WR 4.21s 10-Yard Split Deantre Prince (Mississippi) CB 1.47s Vertical Jump Elijah Jones (Boston College) CB 42.50" Broad Jump Tyler Owens (Texas Tech) S 12'2" 3-Cone Drill Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) CB 6.62s Short Shuttle Myles Harden (South Dakota) CB 3.98s Bench Press Beaux Limmer (Arkansas) OL 39 reps

Record-breaking tests, swirling rumors, and plenty of excitement are building for the 2024 NFL Draft. The combine has officially come to a close, and there are plenty of headlines to take away from the event. Here are some of the top storylines worth monitoring, with the draft now under two months away.

Related The complete list of NFL Scouting Combine records From the fastest participants to the heaviest players, here's a complete list of every top performer in each event at the NFL Draft Combine.

1 J.J. McCarthy Could Shake Up the Top 3

There are rumors that the Wolverine has plenty of NFL supporters

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the combine, it appeared that the top three of the draft was locked in, with USC's Caleb Williams at one, UNC's Drake Maye going second, and Jayden Daniels of LSU being picked third. However, there was plenty of smoke at the combine about Michigan's J.J. McCarthy having the skill set and traits that have front offices all-in around the league.

There is a chance that McCarthy's momentum won't lead to him be taken as one of the first few names on draft day. However, in the final stretch, he has been building a strong case that could still see him picked early by teams such as the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, or Las Vegas Raiders in the first 15 selections.

2 This WR Class Is Loaded

Some great combines have locked more wideouts into Round 1

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No test is a direct indictment of a prospect's success, but that won't stop big-time speculation from stemming from results at the combine. The 40-yard dash can be a major event for receivers to establish themselves, but the 2024 wideout class all seem to have the speed necessary to stand out.

2024 NFL Draft Top WRs Notable 40 Times Prospect 40-Yard Dash Xavier Worthy (Texas) 4.21 Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) 4.33 Adonai Mitchell (Texas) 4.34 Ladd McConkey (Georgia) 4.39 Xavier Legette (South Carolina) 4.39 Troy Franklin (Oregon) 4.41

The 2024 wideout class appears to have some extra pep in their step, and countless fringe first round prospects tested well, including Xavier Worthy breaking the combine record for the 40-yard dash previously set by John Ross in 2017.

There is a consensus top three for this draft with Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), and Rome Odunze (Washington). There was uncertainty surrounding the next batch and who would break into Day 1, but now, after testing, there are certainly going to be a lot of wideouts coming off the board early and often.

3 Troy Fautanu has Entered the Top Tackle Batch

A generational tackle class adds another respected name

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Fautanu was one of the premiere blockers of the Washington Huskies offense, which was awarded the Joe Moore Award for the top offensive line in the country. Heading into the draft process, he was believed to lack the length and was expected to need to move inside at the next level.

Instead, he measured in with 34.5-inch arms and has a chance to remain outside on the line. There was speculation that Fautanu would be a first round pick even when being converted over to guard, but now, with the chance to remain as an offensive tackle, his value goes up even more in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators.

This year's tackle crop is filled with elite players who will be picked in the first and second rounds. However, Fautanu now has a chance to break into those ranks and potentially come off the board as one of the top linemen selected on April 25.

4 Dallas Turner is Worth the Hype

The Alabama pass-rusher checks all the boxes

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama's Dallas Turner put together a tremendous 2023 campaign with 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He had already built up plenty of attention as the top option for edge rushers in this year's draft, but he may have made that a guarantee with his measurements and testing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Turner's quick-twitch ability to disrupt the backfield at the snap is already impressive. Still, with a proven athletic profile, the potential is there for him to translate that success to the NFL and elevate his play further under the right coaching.

5 Quinyon Mitchell Has Cemented Himself as a Top Prospect

Could the Toledo product go top 10?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Countless cornerbacks were entering the combine with a chance to be the consensus top defensive back selected off the board. After a week of testing in Indianapolis, no one stood out from the batch more than Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. A tremendous 6'0", 195-pound frame makes him perfectly suited for the outside, and he also recorded some great results in testing.

Quinyon Mitchell Combine Results Test Result Rank among CBs 40-Yard Dash 4.33s 2nd 10-Yard Split 1.51s T-9th Vertical Jump 38.00" T-12th Broad Jump 10'2" T-21st Bench Press 20 reps 1st

The broad jump was a little below average, but overall he showcased an excellent day to solidify himself at the top of the cornerback ranks. Prior to the combine, GIVEMESPORT had ranked Mitchell 13th overall and third among CBs, but he could very well exceed those expectations thanks to his combine performance.

Other top prospects like Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), and Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) will not make it easy for teams to decide. Still, Mitchell has made himself an excellent case.

Source: NFL.com Combine Tracker

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.